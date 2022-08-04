List of Durand cup winners – Meet the winners of India’s oldest football tournament

- Advertisement -

India does have a footballing history. The first page of Indian Football history was written in 1888 when the first edition of the Durand Cup was conducted in Shimla. The most amazing fact about the Durand Cup is that this is the world’s 3rd and Asia’s oldest football tournament. The fact of being the World’s 3rd oldest football tournament is really unbelievable, but it is what it is and all Indian football lovers are proud of it. Sadly, the domination of cricket, excessive emphasis on professionalism of ISL football clubs, and the habit of commercializing everything have impacted this historical tournament very badly. Despite the challenges, from 17th September 2022, the 131st edition of the Durand Cup will be held in Kolkata, Naihati, Guwahati, and Imphal. Let’s have a look at the Durand Cup winners list.

Before independence, the Durand cup was dominated by British Army teams. As soon as India became an Independent nation Indian clubs like Mohan Bagan AC and East Bengal Club started to dominate the league. The majority of the seasons have been won by I-League clubs. However, the shackles have been broken by FC Goa, an ISL club, when it became champion of Durand Cup 2021.

Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club have won the tournament 16 times. The second best is Border Security Force with 7 titles.

Complete list of Durand Cup Winners

Year Winners 1888 Royal Scots Fusiliers 1889 Highland Light Infantry 1889 Black Watch 1890 Highland Light Infantry 1891 King’s Own Scottish Borderers 1892 King’s Own Scottish Borderers 1893 Highland Light Infantry 1894 Highland Light Infantry 1895 Highland Light Infantry 1896 Somerset Light Infantry 1897 Black Watch 1898 Black Watch 1900 South Wales Borderers 1901 South Wales Borderers 1902 Hampshire Regiment 1903 Royal Irish Rifles 1904 North Staffordshire Regiment 1905 Royal Dragoons 1906 Cameronians (Scottish Rifles) 1907 Cameronians (Scottish Rifles) 1908 Lancashire Fusiliers 1909 Lancashire Fusiliers 1910 Royal Scots 1911 Black Watch 1912 Royal Scots 1913 Lancashire Fusiliers 1920 Black Watch 1921 Worcestershire Regiment 1922 Lancashire Fusiliers 1923 Cheshire Regiment 1924 Worcestershire Regiment 1925 Sherwood Foresters 1926 Durham Light Infantry 1927 York & Lancaster Regiment 1928 Sherwood Foresters 1929 York & Lancaster Regiment 1930 York & Lancaster Regiment 1931 Devonshire Regiment 1932 King’s Shropshire Light Infantry 1933 King’s Shropshire Light Infantry 1934 Royal Signals 1935 Border Regiment 1936 Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders 1937 Border Regiment 1938 South Wales Borderers 1940 Mohammedan SC (Kolkata) 1950 Hyderabad City Police 1951 Kingfisher East Bengal 1952 Kingfisher East Bengal 1953 Mohun Bagan AC 1954 Hyderabad City Police 1955 Madras Regimental Centre 1956 Kingfisher East Bengal 1957 Hyderabad City Police 1958 Madras Regimental Centre 1959 Mohun Bagan AC 1960 Kingfisher East Bengal 1960 Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club (Joint Winners) 1961 Andhra Pradesh Police 1963 Mohun Bagan AC 1964 Mohun Bagan AC 1965 Mohun Bagan AC 1966 Gorkha Brigade 1967 Kingfisher East Bengal 1968 Border Security Force SC 1969 Gorkha Brigade 1970 Kingfisher East Bengal 1971 Border Security Force SC 1972 Kingfisher East Bengal 1973 Border Security Force SC 1974 Mohun Bagan AC 1975 Border Security Force SC 1976 Border Security Force and Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC (Joint Winners) 1976 Border Security Force SC 1977 Mohun Bagan AC 1978 Kingfisher East Bengal 1979 Mohun Bagan AC 1980 Mohun Bagan AC 1981 Border Security Force SC 1982 Kingfisher East Bengal 1982 Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club ( Joint Winners) 1983 Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC 1984 Mohun Bagan AC 1985 Mohun Bagan AC 1986 Mohun Bagan AC 1987 Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC 1988 Border Security Force SC 1989 Kingfisher East Bengal 1990 Kingfisher East Bengal 1991 Kingfisher East Bengal 1992 Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC 1993 Kingfisher East Bengal 1994 Mohun Bagan AC 1995 Kingfisher East Bengal 1996 Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC 1997 FC Kochin 1998 Mahindra & Mahindra Allied Sports Club 1999 Salgaocar FC 2000 Mohun Bagan AC 2002 Mahindra United FC 2003 Kingfisher East Bengal 2004 Kingfisher East Bengal 2004 Salgaocar FC 2005 Army XI 2006 Dempo SC 2007 Churchill Brothers FC 2008 Mahindra United FC 2009 Churchill Brothers FC 2010 Chirag United SC 2011 Churchill Brothers FC 2012 Air India FC 2013 Mohammedan SC (Kolkata) 2014 Salgaocar FC 2016 Army Green 2019 Gokulam Kerala FC 2021 FC Goa

Durand Cup 2022

Durand Cup 2022 will start on 17th September 2022 and a total of 5 venues in 4 cities will be the host of the event.

20 teams have been divided into 4 groups namely A, B, C, and D. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout format starting with Quarter Finals.

Groups of Durand Cup 2022

Group A

Group A Bengaluru Goa Indian Air Force Jamshedpur Mohammedan

Group B

Group B ATK Mohun Bagan East Bengal Mumbai City Rajasthan United Indian Navy

Group C

Group C Army Red Chennaiyin Hyderabad NEROCA TRAU

Group D

Group D Army Green Kerala Blasters NorthEast United Odisha Sudeva Delhi

