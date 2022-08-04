List of Durand cup winners – Meet the winners of India’s oldest football tournament

India does have a footballing history. The first page of Indian Football history was written in 1888 when the first edition of the Durand Cup was conducted in Shimla. The most amazing fact about the Durand Cup is that this is the world’s 3rd and Asia’s oldest football tournament. The fact of being the World’s 3rd oldest football tournament is really unbelievable, but it is what it is and all Indian football lovers are proud of it. Sadly, the domination of cricket, excessive emphasis on professionalism of ISL football clubs, and the habit of commercializing everything have impacted this historical tournament very badly. Despite the challenges, from 17th September 2022, the 131st edition of the Durand Cup will be held in Kolkata, Naihati, Guwahati, and Imphal. Let’s have a look at the Durand Cup winners list.
Before independence, the Durand cup was dominated by British Army teams. As soon as India became an Independent nation Indian clubs like Mohan Bagan AC and East Bengal Club started to dominate the league. The majority of the seasons have been won by I-League clubs. However, the shackles have been broken by FC Goa, an ISL club, when it became champion of Durand Cup 2021.
Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club have won the tournament 16 times. The second best is Border Security Force with 7 titles.
Complete list of Durand Cup Winners
|Year
|Winners
|1888
|Royal Scots Fusiliers
|1889
|Highland Light Infantry
|1889
|Black Watch
|1890
|Highland Light Infantry
|1891
|King’s Own Scottish Borderers
|1892
|King’s Own Scottish Borderers
|1893
|Highland Light Infantry
|1894
|Highland Light Infantry
|1895
|Highland Light Infantry
|1896
|Somerset Light Infantry
|1897
|Black Watch
|1898
|Black Watch
|1900
|South Wales Borderers
|1901
|South Wales Borderers
|1902
|Hampshire Regiment
|1903
|Royal Irish Rifles
|1904
|North Staffordshire Regiment
|1905
|Royal Dragoons
|1906
|Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
|1907
|Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
|1908
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|1909
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|1910
|Royal Scots
|1911
|Black Watch
|1912
|Royal Scots
|1913
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|1920
|Black Watch
|1921
|Worcestershire Regiment
|1922
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|1923
|Cheshire Regiment
|1924
|Worcestershire Regiment
|1925
|Sherwood Foresters
|1926
|Durham Light Infantry
|1927
|York & Lancaster Regiment
|1928
|Sherwood Foresters
|1929
|York & Lancaster Regiment
|1930
|York & Lancaster Regiment
|1931
|Devonshire Regiment
|1932
|King’s Shropshire Light Infantry
|1933
|King’s Shropshire Light Infantry
|1934
|Royal Signals
|1935
|Border Regiment
|1936
|Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
|1937
|Border Regiment
|1938
|South Wales Borderers
|1940
|Mohammedan SC (Kolkata)
|1950
|Hyderabad City Police
|1951
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1952
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1953
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1954
|Hyderabad City Police
|1955
|Madras Regimental Centre
|1956
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1957
|Hyderabad City Police
|1958
|Madras Regimental Centre
|1959
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1960
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1960
|Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club (Joint Winners)
|1961
|Andhra Pradesh Police
|1963
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1964
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1965
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1966
|Gorkha Brigade
|1967
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1968
|Border Security Force SC
|1969
|Gorkha Brigade
|1970
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1971
|Border Security Force SC
|1972
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1973
|Border Security Force SC
|1974
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1975
|Border Security Force SC
|1976
|Border Security Force and Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC (Joint Winners)
|1976
|Border Security Force SC
|1977
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1978
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1979
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1980
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1981
|Border Security Force SC
|1982
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1982
|Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club ( Joint Winners)
|1983
|Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC
|1984
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1985
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1986
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1987
|Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC
|1988
|Border Security Force SC
|1989
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1990
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1991
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1992
|Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC
|1993
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1994
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1995
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1996
|Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC
|1997
|FC Kochin
|1998
|Mahindra & Mahindra Allied Sports Club
|1999
|Salgaocar FC
|2000
|Mohun Bagan AC
|2002
|Mahindra United FC
|2003
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|2004
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|2004
|Salgaocar FC
|2005
|Army XI
|2006
|Dempo SC
|2007
|Churchill Brothers FC
|2008
|Mahindra United FC
|2009
|Churchill Brothers FC
|2010
|Chirag United SC
|2011
|Churchill Brothers FC
|2012
|Air India FC
|2013
|Mohammedan SC (Kolkata)
|2014
|Salgaocar FC
|2016
|Army Green
|2019
|Gokulam Kerala FC
|2021
|FC Goa
Durand Cup 2022
Durand Cup 2022 will start on 17th September 2022 and a total of 5 venues in 4 cities will be the host of the event.
20 teams have been divided into 4 groups namely A, B, C, and D. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout format starting with Quarter Finals.
Groups of Durand Cup 2022
Group A
|Group A
|Bengaluru
|Goa
|Indian Air Force
|Jamshedpur
|Mohammedan
Group B
|Group B
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|East Bengal
|Mumbai City
|Rajasthan United
|Indian Navy
Group C
|Group C
|Army Red
|Chennaiyin
|Hyderabad
|NEROCA
|TRAU
Group D
|Group D
|Army Green
|Kerala Blasters
|NorthEast United
|Odisha
|Sudeva Delhi