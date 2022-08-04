Thursday, August 4, 2022
List of Durand cup winners – Meet the winners of India’s oldest football tournament

By Saurabh Sameer Karmarkar
durand cup winners list - KreedOn
Image Source: Jagran Josh
India does have a footballing history. The first page of Indian Football history was written in 1888 when the first edition of the Durand Cup was conducted in Shimla. The most amazing fact about the Durand Cup is that this is the world’s 3rd and Asia’s oldest football tournament. The fact of being the World’s 3rd oldest football tournament is really unbelievable, but it is what it is and all Indian football lovers are proud of it. Sadly, the domination of cricket, excessive emphasis on professionalism of ISL football clubs, and the habit of commercializing everything have impacted this historical tournament very badly. Despite the challenges, from 17th September 2022, the 131st edition of the Durand Cup will be held in Kolkata, Naihati, Guwahati, and Imphal. Let’s have a look at the Durand Cup winners list.

Durand cup winners list

Before independence, the Durand cup was dominated by British Army teams. As soon as India became an Independent nation Indian clubs like Mohan Bagan AC and East Bengal Club started to dominate the league. The majority of the seasons have been won by I-League clubs. However, the shackles have been broken by FC Goa, an ISL club, when it became champion of Durand Cup 2021.

Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club have won the tournament 16 times. The second best is Border Security Force with 7 titles.

Complete list of Durand Cup Winners

YearWinners
1888Royal Scots Fusiliers
1889Highland Light Infantry
1889Black Watch
1890Highland Light Infantry
1891King’s Own Scottish Borderers
1892King’s Own Scottish Borderers
1893Highland Light Infantry
1894Highland Light Infantry
1895Highland Light Infantry
1896Somerset Light Infantry
1897Black Watch
1898Black Watch
1900South Wales Borderers
1901South Wales Borderers
1902Hampshire Regiment
1903Royal Irish Rifles
1904North Staffordshire Regiment
1905Royal Dragoons
1906Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
1907Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
1908Lancashire Fusiliers
1909Lancashire Fusiliers
1910Royal Scots
1911Black Watch
1912Royal Scots
1913Lancashire Fusiliers
1920Black Watch
1921Worcestershire Regiment
1922Lancashire Fusiliers
1923Cheshire Regiment
1924Worcestershire Regiment
1925Sherwood Foresters
1926Durham Light Infantry
1927York & Lancaster Regiment
1928Sherwood Foresters
1929York & Lancaster Regiment
1930York & Lancaster Regiment
1931Devonshire Regiment
1932King’s Shropshire Light Infantry
1933King’s Shropshire Light Infantry
1934Royal Signals
1935Border Regiment
1936Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
1937Border Regiment
1938South Wales Borderers
1940Mohammedan SC (Kolkata)
1950Hyderabad City Police
1951Kingfisher East Bengal
1952Kingfisher East Bengal
1953Mohun Bagan AC
1954Hyderabad City Police
1955Madras Regimental Centre
1956Kingfisher East Bengal
1957Hyderabad City Police
1958Madras Regimental Centre
1959Mohun Bagan AC
1960Kingfisher East Bengal
1960Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club (Joint Winners)
1961Andhra Pradesh Police
1963Mohun Bagan AC
1964Mohun Bagan AC
1965Mohun Bagan AC
1966Gorkha Brigade
1967Kingfisher East Bengal
1968Border Security Force SC
1969Gorkha Brigade
1970Kingfisher East Bengal
1971Border Security Force SC
1972Kingfisher East Bengal
1973Border Security Force SC
1974Mohun Bagan AC
1975Border Security Force SC
1976Border Security Force and Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC (Joint Winners)
1976Border Security Force SC
1977Mohun Bagan AC
1978Kingfisher East Bengal
1979Mohun Bagan AC
1980Mohun Bagan AC
1981Border Security Force SC
1982Kingfisher East Bengal
1982Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club ( Joint Winners)
1983Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC
1984Mohun Bagan AC
1985Mohun Bagan AC
1986Mohun Bagan AC
1987Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC
1988Border Security Force SC
1989Kingfisher East Bengal
1990Kingfisher East Bengal
1991Kingfisher East Bengal
1992Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC
1993Kingfisher East Bengal
1994Mohun Bagan AC
1995Kingfisher East Bengal
1996Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC
1997FC Kochin
1998Mahindra & Mahindra Allied Sports Club
1999Salgaocar FC
2000Mohun Bagan AC
2002Mahindra United FC
2003Kingfisher East Bengal
2004Kingfisher East Bengal
2004Salgaocar FC
2005Army XI
2006Dempo SC
2007Churchill Brothers FC
2008Mahindra United FC
2009Churchill Brothers FC
2010Chirag United SC
2011Churchill Brothers FC
2012Air India FC
2013Mohammedan SC (Kolkata)
2014Salgaocar FC
2016Army Green
2019Gokulam Kerala FC
2021FC Goa

Durand Cup 2022

Durand Cup 2022 will start on 17th September 2022 and a total of 5 venues in 4 cities will be the host of the event.

20 teams have been divided into 4 groups namely A, B, C, and D. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout format starting with Quarter Finals.

Groups of Durand Cup 2022

Group A

Group A
Bengaluru
Goa
Indian Air Force
Jamshedpur
Mohammedan

Group B

Group B
ATK Mohun Bagan
East Bengal
Mumbai City
Rajasthan United
Indian Navy

Group C

Group C
Army Red
Chennaiyin
Hyderabad
NEROCA
TRAU

Group D

Group D
Army Green
Kerala Blasters
NorthEast United
Odisha
Sudeva Delhi

 

Saurabh Sameer Karmarkar
