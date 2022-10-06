Commonwealth Games, Victoria: Shooting Returns | Wrestling Ruled Out

- Advertisement -

Shooting will make a comeback, meanwhile, wrestling is excluded from the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games. The Commonwealth Games Federation, the Andrews Labor government, and Commonwealth Games Australia released the full list of sports on Wednesday.

President Dame Louise Martin in the media release by the federation said

“We are thrilled to confirm the Sports Program for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the additional sports proposed by Victoria 2026 completing an exciting and diverse line-up. The Games are set to be competitive and action-packed, featuring an extensive, fully integrated Para Sports Program, the debuts of Coastal Rowing, Golf and BMX, the return of Shooting and the scintillating 3×3 Basketball,”

The shooting was dropped from the Birmingham Games 2022 and wrestling along with archery meets the same fate in Victoria 2026. Meanwhile, coastal rowing, cycling (BMX), and golf will mark their debut. Shooting has attained 135 medals (63 gold, 44 silver, and 28 bronze) in the Commonwealth Games so far, securing the top spot in bagging medals and wrestling has secured 114 medals, taking the third spot. Wrestling also attained the most number of medals in Birmingham Games 2022 with 6 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze which indicates a loss in the upcoming Victoria 2026 Games after its exclusion.

List of Sports in CWG 2026 Victoria

The full list of sports includes Aquatics (Swimming, Para Swimming & Diving), Athletics & Para Athletics, Badminton, 3×3 Basketball, 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball, Boxing, Beach Volleyball, Coastal Rowing, Cricket T20 (Women’s), Cycling (BMX), Cycling (Mountain Bike), Cycling (Road), Cycling (Track & Para Track), Golf, Gymnastics (Artistic), Hockey, Lawn Bowls & Para Lawn Bowls, Netball, Rugby Sevens, Shooting & Shooting Para Sport, Squash, Table Tennis & Para Table Tennis, Triathlon & Para Triathlon, and Weightlifting & Para Powerlifting.

