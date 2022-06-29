Countdown begins! Commonwealth Games 2022 Just a Month Away | All you need to know

- Advertisement -

Much awaited 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games is just 29 days away. The quadrennial event will begin on 28th July in Birmingham, United Kingdom, and will continue till 8th August 2022.

India at Commonwealth Games

India made its Commonwealth Games debut in 1934, back then it was known as the British Empire Games.

CWG 2022 Mascot

Perry, a rainbow-colored bull is a mascot for the Birmingham Games. The mascot takes its name from Perry Barr, an area of Birmingham where Alexander Stadium is situated. It will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies along with various athletics events.

According to the organizers, 72 nations and territories will be participating in Birmingham 2022. Around 6,500 athletes and team officials will make their appearance at this event.

India and its rich history in Commonwealth Games

The first medal won for India was by wrestler Rashid Anwar in the 1934 Commonwealth Games. Only 6 Indian contingents participated in the 1934 CWG. India won its first gold medal in 1958 when Milkha Singh was crowned the 440-yard run champion.

The wait for the next gold medal in athletics was over in the year 2010, when discus thrower, Krishna Poonia broke the jinx after 52 years in the 2010 CWG, New Delhi.

Ami Ghia and Kanwal Thakar Singh became the first Indian females to win a Commonwealth Games medal in 1978 and bagged bronze in women’s badminton doubles.

In the overall Commonwealth Games medal tally India stands fourth behind Australia, England, and Canada.

India touched the 10-medal mark in a single edition of the Commonwealth Games for the first time in the year 1966 at Jamaica .

The biggest Indian contingent was at the CWG 2010, New Delhi. A total of 495 athletes from the country competed in front of the home crowd.

India finished at the 2nd spot in CWG 2010 with 38 gold medals, the best-ever finish by India in CWG.

Delhi beat Hamilton, Canada by a margin of 46 votes to bag the hosting rights for the 2010 edition.

New Games added to Commonwealth Games 2022

Women’s cricket, beach volleyball, and Para table tennis are the recent addition in CW games. Also, sports like road cycling, judo (previously optional), triathlon, table tennis, and wrestling will be seen in CWG 2022.

Cricket will make a comeback at the CWG 2022. Eight women’s teams will compete in CWG 2022- India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Barbados.

Shooting sport has been pulled out from CWG 2022. This can be a hurdle in India’s race for medal tally as 27 of India’s 66 medals at the Gold Coast, CWG in 2018, came from shooting.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games is going to be the first historic event that will award more medals to women athletes than men.

CWG 2022 Schedule

The Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be held on July 28 while the Closing Ceremony will be held on August 8.

Jul Jul Jul Jul Aug Aug Aug Aug Aug Aug Aug Aug Sport/Discipline 28 29 30 31 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Opening & Closing Ceremonies ⚫ ⚫ Athletics – Marathon ⚫ Athletics and Para Athletics ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Aquatics – Swimming and Para-Swimming ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Aquatics – Diving ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Badminton ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Basketball 3×3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3×3 ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Beach Volleyball ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Boxing ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Cricket ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Cycling – Mountain Bike ⚫ Cycling – Road Race ⚫ Cycling – Time Trail ⚫ Cycling – Track and Para Track ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Gymnastics – Artistic ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Gymnastics – Rhythmic ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Hockey ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Judo ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Netball ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Para Powerlifting ⚫ Rugby Sevens ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Squash ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Triathlon and Para Triathlon ⚫ ⚫ Weightlifting ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ Wrestling ⚫ ⚫

Women’s cricket schedule – Commonwealth Games 2022

The schedule for the Women’s T20 Cricket at the Commonwealth Games 2022 is announced and it is as follows:

Date Day Time Match Detail Venue 29 July 2022 Friday 11:00 – 14:30 Australia v India Edgbaston, Birmingham 29 July 2022 Friday 18:00 – 21:30 Pakistan v Barbados Edgbaston, Birmingham 30 July 2022 Saturday 11:00 – 14:30 New Zealand v South Africa Edgbaston, Birmingham 30 July 2022 Saturday 18:00 – 21:30 England v Sri Lanka Edgbaston, Birmingham 31 July 2022 Sunday 11:00 – 14:30 India v Pakistan Edgbaston, Birmingham 31 July 2022 Sunday 18:00 – 21:30 Barbados v Australia Edgbaston, Birmingham 2 August 2022 Tuesday 11:00 – 14:30 England v South Africa Edgbaston, Birmingham 2 August 2022 Tuesday 18:00 – 21:30 Sri Lanka v New Zealand Edgbaston, Birmingham 3 August 2022 Wednesday 11:00 – 14:30 Australia v Pakistan Edgbaston, Birmingham 3 August 2022 Wednesday 18:00 – 21:30 India v Barbados Edgbaston, Birmingham 4 August 2022 Thursday 11:00 – 14:30 South Africa v Sri Lanka Edgbaston, Birmingham 4 August 2022 Thursday 18:00 – 21:30 England v New Zealand Edgbaston, Birmingham 6 August 2022 Saturday 11:00 – 14:30 Semi-final 1 Edgbaston, Birmingham 6 August 2022 Saturday 18:00 – 21:30 Semi-final 2 Edgbaston, Birmingham 7 August 2022 Sunday 10:00 – 13:30 Bronze Medal Match Edgbaston, Birmingham 7 August 2022 Sunday 17:00 – 20:30 Gold Medal Match Edgbaston, Birmingham

List of Indian Contingents for Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian athletes clinched a total of 7 medals and ranked 48th in Tokyo Olympics 2020, including a tremendous individual gold won by Neeraj Chopra. Many of India’s top athletes will be back in action at the biggest multi-disciplinary event in Birmingham in 2022. India named a total of 37-member athletics squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games including prominent names like Neeraj Chopra, Dutee Chand, and Hima Das.

Athletics Squad

Men

Avinash Sable – men’s 3000m steeplechase

Nitender Rawat – men’s marathon

M Sreeshankar – men’s long Jump

Muhammed Anees Yahiya – men’s long Jump

Abdulla Aboobacker – men’s triple jump

Praveen Chithravel – men’s triple jump

Eldhose Paul – men’s triple jump

Tajinderpal Singh Toor – men’s shot put

Neeraj Chopra – men’s javelin throw

DP Manu – men’s javelin throw

Rohit Yadav – men’s javelin throw

Sandeep Kumar – men’s 10km race walk

Amit Khatri – men’s 10km race walk

Amoj Jacob – men’s 4x400m relay

Noah Nirmal Tom – men’s 4x400m relay

Arokia Rajiv – men’s 4x400m relay

Muhammed Ajmal – men’s 4x400m relay

Naganathan Pandi – men’s 4x400m relay

Rajesh Ramesh – men’s 4x400m relay

Women

Dhanalakshmi Sekar – women’s 100m and 4x100m relay

Jyothi Yarraji – women’s 100m hurdles

Aishwarya B – women’s long jump and triple jump

Ancy Sojan – women’s long jump

Manpreet Kaur – women’s shot put

Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon – women’s discus throw

Seema Punia – women’s discus throw

Annu Rani – women’s javelin throw

Shilpa Rani – women’s javelin throw

Manju Bala Singh – women’s hammer throw

Sarita Romit Singh – women’s hammer throw

Bhawna Jat – women’s 10km race walk

Priyanka Goswami – women’s 10km race walk

Hima Das – women’s 4x100m relay

Dutee Chand – women’s 4x100m relay

Srabani Nanda – women’s 4x100m relay

MV Jilna – women’s 4x100m relay

NS Simi – women’s 4x100m relay.

Badminton

Women

PV Sindhu (women’s)

Aakarshi Kashyap (women’s)

Treesa Jolly (women’s)

Gayatri Gopichand (women’s)

Ashwini Ponappa (women’s)

Men

Boxing

Commonwealth Games medalists Amit Panghal and Mohammad Hussamuddin booked their seats for Birmingham 2022 along with five-time Asian medalists Shiva Thapa.

Amit Panghal – men’s 51kg

Mohammad Hussamuddin – men’s 57kg

Shiva Thapa – men’s 63.5kg

Rohit Tokas – men’s 67kg

Sumit Kundu – men’s 75kg

Ashish Chaudhary – men’s 80kg

Sanjeet – men’s 92kg

Sagar – men’s 92+kg

Nitu – women’s 48kg

Nikhat Zareen – women’s 50kg

Jaismine – women’s 60kg

Lovlina Borgohain – women’s 70kg.

Cricket

After the Kuala Lumpur commonwealth games (1998), cricket will feature again at Birmingham in 2022. In Kuala Lumpur, a men’s cricket 50-over tournament was played but this time a women’s T20I format will be played in CWG 2022.

The eight-team affair consists of hosts England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados, and Sri Lanka.

Hockey

Based on their FIH rankings, Indian men’s hockey and women’s hockey teams have already qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022. The men’s and women’s hockey competitions will be 10-team affairs.

Indian women’s hockey team had won gold at the CWG in 2002 while the men won two silver medals (2010 and 2014) and are still in search of their first gold.

Table Tennis

The Indian table tennis team for Birmingham 2022 comprises eight players and they are selected from a week-long national camp held in May.

Men

Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sanil Shetty, Harmeet Desai

Women

Manika Batra, Diya Chitale , Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya

Weightlifting

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and a star of commonwealth games, Mirabai Chanu will lead the 12-member team.

Women

Mirabai Chanu – women’s 49kg, Bindyarani Devi – women’s 55kg, Poppy Hazarika – women’s 59kg, Usha Kumara – women’s 87kg, Purnima Pandey – women’s +87kg

Men

Sanket Mahadev -55kg

Chanambam Rishikanta Singh – 55kg

Jeremy Lalrinnunga – 67kg

Achinta Sheuli – 73kg

Ajay Singh – 81kg

Vikas Thakur – 96kg

Ragala Venkat Rahul – 96kg

Wrestling

Women

Pooja Gehlot (50kg)

Vinesh Phogat (53kg)

Anshu Malik (57kg)

Sakshi Malik – women’s 62kg

Divya Kakran – women’s 68kg

Pooja Sihag – women’s 76kg.

Men

Ravi Kumar Dahiya – men’s 57kg

Bajrang Punia – men’s 65kg

Naveen – men’s 74kg

Deepak Punia – men’s 86kg

Deepak – men’s 97kg.

Swimming

Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj will lead a four-member Indian swimming team at the CWG. The other two members of the team are Kushagra Rawat and MP’s Advait.

List of competing countries in Commonwealth Games 2022

Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Australia Bahamas Bangladesh Barbados Belize Bermuda Botswana British Virgin Islands Brunei Cameroon Canada Cayman Islands Cook Islands Cyprus Dominica England Eswatini Falkland Islands Fiji Ghana Gibraltar Grenada Guernsey Guyana India Isle of Man Jamaica Jersey Kenya Kiribati Lesotho Malawi Malaysia Maldives Malta Mauritius Montserrat Mozambique Namibia Nauru New Zealand Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Ireland Pakistan Papua New Guinea Rwanda Samoa Scotland Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Solomon Islands South Africa Sri Lanka St Helena St Kitts and Nevis St Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines Tanzania The Gambia Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Vanuatu Wales Zambia

