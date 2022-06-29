Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Countdown begins! Commonwealth Games 2022 Just a Month Away | All you need to know

By Nidhi Singh
Much awaited 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games is just 29 days away. The quadrennial event will begin on 28th July in Birmingham, United Kingdom, and will continue till 8th August 2022.

India at Commonwealth Games

India made its Commonwealth Games debut in 1934, back then it was known as the British Empire Games. 

CWG 2022 Mascot

Perry, a rainbow-colored bull is a mascot for the Birmingham Games. The mascot takes its name from Perry Barr, an area of Birmingham where Alexander Stadium is situated. It will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies along with various athletics events.

According to the organizers, 72 nations and territories will be participating in Birmingham 2022. Around 6,500 athletes and team officials will make their appearance at this event.

India and its rich history in Commonwealth Games

  • The first medal won for India was by wrestler Rashid Anwar in the 1934 Commonwealth Games. Only 6 Indian contingents participated in the 1934 CWG. India won its first gold medal in 1958 when Milkha Singh was crowned the 440-yard run champion.
  • The wait for the next gold medal in athletics was over in the year 2010, when discus thrower, Krishna Poonia broke the jinx after 52 years in the 2010 CWG, New Delhi.
  • Ami Ghia and Kanwal Thakar Singh became the first Indian females to win a Commonwealth Games medal in 1978 and bagged bronze in women’s badminton doubles.
  • In the overall Commonwealth Games medal tally India stands fourth behind Australia, England, and Canada.
  • India touched the 10-medal mark in a single edition of the Commonwealth Games for the first time in the year 1966 at Jamaica.
  • The biggest Indian contingent was at the CWG 2010, New Delhi. A total of 495 athletes from the country competed in front of the home crowd. 
  • India finished at the 2nd spot in CWG 2010 with 38 gold medals, the best-ever finish by India in CWG.
  • Delhi beat Hamilton, Canada by a margin of 46 votes to bag the hosting rights for the 2010 edition.

New Games added to Commonwealth Games 2022

Women’s cricket, beach volleyball, and Para table tennis are the recent addition in CW games. Also, sports like road cycling, judo (previously optional), triathlon, table tennis, and wrestling will be seen in CWG 2022.

Cricket will make a comeback at the CWG 2022. Eight women’s teams will compete in CWG 2022-  India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Barbados. 

Shooting sport has been pulled out from CWG 2022. This can be a hurdle in India’s race for medal tally as 27 of India’s 66 medals at the Gold Coast, CWG in 2018, came from shooting.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games is going to be the first historic event that will award more medals to women athletes than men. 

CWG 2022 Schedule

The Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be held on July 28 while the Closing Ceremony will be held on August 8.

JulJulJulJulAugAugAugAugAugAugAugAug
Sport/Discipline282930310102030405060708
ThuFriSatSunMonTueWedThuFriSatSunMon
Opening & Closing Ceremonies
Athletics – Marathon
Athletics and Para Athletics
Aquatics – Swimming and Para-Swimming
Aquatics – Diving
Badminton
Basketball 3×3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3×3
Beach Volleyball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling – Mountain Bike
Cycling – Road Race
Cycling – Time Trail
Cycling – Track and Para Track
Gymnastics – Artistic
Gymnastics – Rhythmic
Hockey
Judo
Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls
Netball
Para Powerlifting
Rugby Sevens
Squash
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis
Triathlon and Para Triathlon
Weightlifting
Wrestling

Women’s cricket schedule – Commonwealth Games 2022

The schedule for the Women’s T20 Cricket at the Commonwealth Games 2022 is announced and it is as follows:

DateDayTimeMatch DetailVenue
29 July 2022Friday11:00 – 14:30Australia v IndiaEdgbaston, Birmingham
29 July 2022Friday18:00 – 21:30Pakistan v BarbadosEdgbaston, Birmingham
30 July 2022Saturday11:00 – 14:30New Zealand v South AfricaEdgbaston, Birmingham
30 July 2022Saturday18:00 – 21:30England v Sri LankaEdgbaston, Birmingham
31 July 2022Sunday11:00 – 14:30India v PakistanEdgbaston, Birmingham
31 July 2022Sunday18:00 – 21:30Barbados v AustraliaEdgbaston, Birmingham
2 August 2022Tuesday11:00 – 14:30England v South AfricaEdgbaston, Birmingham
2 August 2022Tuesday18:00 – 21:30Sri Lanka v New ZealandEdgbaston, Birmingham
3 August 2022Wednesday11:00 – 14:30Australia v PakistanEdgbaston, Birmingham
3 August 2022Wednesday18:00 – 21:30India v BarbadosEdgbaston, Birmingham
4 August 2022Thursday11:00 – 14:30South Africa v Sri LankaEdgbaston, Birmingham
4 August 2022Thursday18:00 – 21:30England v New ZealandEdgbaston, Birmingham
6 August 2022Saturday11:00 – 14:30Semi-final 1Edgbaston, Birmingham
6 August 2022Saturday18:00 – 21:30Semi-final 2Edgbaston, Birmingham
7 August 2022Sunday10:00 – 13:30Bronze Medal MatchEdgbaston, Birmingham
7 August 2022Sunday17:00 – 20:30Gold Medal MatchEdgbaston, Birmingham

List of Indian Contingents for Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian athletes clinched a total of 7 medals and ranked 48th in Tokyo Olympics 2020, including a tremendous individual gold won by Neeraj Chopra. Many of India’s top athletes will be back in action at the biggest multi-disciplinary event in Birmingham in 2022. India named a total of 37-member athletics squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games including prominent names like Neeraj Chopra, Dutee Chand, and Hima Das.

Athletics Squad

Men

  • Avinash Sable – men’s 3000m steeplechase
  • Nitender Rawat – men’s marathon
  • M Sreeshankar – men’s long Jump
  • Muhammed Anees Yahiya – men’s long Jump
  • Abdulla Aboobacker – men’s triple jump
  • Praveen Chithravel – men’s triple jump
  • Eldhose Paul – men’s triple jump
  • Tajinderpal Singh Toor – men’s shot put
  • Neeraj Chopra – men’s javelin throw
  • DP Manu – men’s javelin throw
  • Rohit Yadav – men’s javelin throw
  • Sandeep Kumar – men’s 10km race walk
  • Amit Khatri – men’s 10km race walk
  • Amoj Jacob – men’s 4x400m relay
  • Noah Nirmal Tom – men’s 4x400m relay
  • Arokia Rajiv – men’s 4x400m relay
  • Muhammed Ajmal – men’s 4x400m relay
  • Naganathan Pandi – men’s 4x400m relay
  • Rajesh Ramesh – men’s 4x400m relay

Women

  • Dhanalakshmi Sekar – women’s 100m and 4x100m relay
  • Jyothi Yarraji – women’s 100m hurdles
  • Aishwarya B – women’s long jump and triple jump
  • Ancy Sojan – women’s long jump
  • Manpreet Kaur – women’s shot put
  • Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon – women’s discus throw
  • Seema Punia – women’s discus throw
  • Annu Rani – women’s javelin throw
  • Shilpa Rani – women’s javelin throw
  • Manju Bala Singh – women’s hammer throw
  • Sarita Romit Singh – women’s hammer throw
  • Bhawna Jat – women’s 10km race walk
  • Priyanka Goswami – women’s 10km race walk
  • Hima Das – women’s 4x100m relay
  • Dutee Chand – women’s 4x100m relay
  • Srabani Nanda – women’s 4x100m relay
  • MV Jilna – women’s 4x100m relay
  • NS Simi – women’s 4x100m relay.

Badminton

Women

  • PV Sindhu (women’s)
  • Aakarshi Kashyap (women’s)
  • Treesa Jolly (women’s)
  • Gayatri Gopichand (women’s)
  • Ashwini Ponappa (women’s)

Men

Boxing

Commonwealth Games medalists Amit Panghal and Mohammad Hussamuddin booked their seats for Birmingham 2022 along with five-time Asian medalists Shiva Thapa.

  • Amit Panghal – men’s 51kg
  • Mohammad Hussamuddin – men’s 57kg
  • Shiva Thapa – men’s 63.5kg
  • Rohit Tokas – men’s 67kg
  • Sumit Kundu – men’s 75kg
  • Ashish Chaudhary – men’s 80kg
  • Sanjeet – men’s 92kg
  • Sagar – men’s 92+kg
  • Nitu – women’s 48kg
  • Nikhat Zareen – women’s 50kg
  • Jaismine – women’s 60kg
  • Lovlina Borgohain – women’s 70kg.

Cricket

After the Kuala Lumpur commonwealth games (1998), cricket will feature again at Birmingham in 2022. In Kuala Lumpur, a men’s cricket 50-over tournament was played but this time a women’s T20I format will be played in CWG 2022.

The eight-team affair consists of hosts England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados, and Sri Lanka.

Hockey

Based on their FIH rankings, Indian men’s hockey and women’s hockey teams have already qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022. The men’s and women’s hockey competitions will be 10-team affairs.

Indian women’s hockey team had won gold at the CWG in 2002 while the men won two silver medals (2010 and 2014) and are still in search of their first gold.

Table Tennis

The Indian table tennis team for Birmingham 2022 comprises eight players and they are selected from a week-long national camp held in May.

Men

Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sanil Shetty, Harmeet Desai

Women

Manika Batra, Diya Chitale , Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya 

Weightlifting

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and a star of commonwealth games, Mirabai Chanu will lead the 12-member team.

Women

Mirabai Chanu – women’s 49kg, Bindyarani Devi – women’s 55kg, Poppy Hazarika – women’s 59kg, Usha Kumara – women’s 87kg, Purnima Pandey – women’s +87kg

Men

  • Sanket Mahadev -55kg
  • Chanambam Rishikanta Singh – 55kg
  • Jeremy Lalrinnunga – 67kg
  • Achinta Sheuli –  73kg
  • Ajay Singh –  81kg
  • Vikas Thakur – 96kg
  • Ragala Venkat Rahul – 96kg

Wrestling

Women

  • Pooja Gehlot (50kg)
  • Vinesh Phogat (53kg)
  • Anshu Malik (57kg)
  • Sakshi Malik – women’s 62kg
  • Divya Kakran – women’s 68kg
  • Pooja Sihag – women’s 76kg.

Men

  • Ravi Kumar Dahiya – men’s 57kg
  • Bajrang Punia – men’s 65kg
  • Naveen – men’s 74kg
  • Deepak Punia – men’s 86kg
  • Deepak – men’s 97kg.

Swimming

Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj will lead a four-member Indian swimming team at the CWG. The other two members of the team are Kushagra Rawat and MP’s Advait.

List of competing countries in Commonwealth Games 2022

  1. Anguilla
  2. Antigua and Barbuda
  3. Australia
  4. Bahamas
  5. Bangladesh
  6. Barbados
  7. Belize
  8. Bermuda
  9. Botswana
  10. British Virgin Islands
  11. Brunei
  12. Cameroon
  13. Canada
  14. Cayman Islands
  15. Cook Islands
  16. Cyprus
  17. Dominica
  18. England
  19. Eswatini
  20. Falkland Islands
  21. Fiji
  22. Ghana
  23. Gibraltar
  24. Grenada
  25. Guernsey
  26. Guyana
  27. India
  28. Isle of Man
  29. Jamaica
  30. Jersey
  31. Kenya
  32. Kiribati
  33. Lesotho
  34. Malawi
  35. Malaysia
  36. Maldives
  37. Malta
  38. Mauritius
  39. Montserrat
  40. Mozambique
  41. Namibia
  42. Nauru
  43. New Zealand
  44. Nigeria
  45. Niue
  46. Norfolk Island
  47. Northern Ireland
  48. Pakistan
  49. Papua New Guinea
  50. Rwanda
  51. Samoa
  52. Scotland
  53. Seychelles
  54. Sierra Leone
  55. Singapore
  56. Solomon Islands
  57. South Africa
  58. Sri Lanka
  59. St Helena
  60. St Kitts and Nevis
  61. St Lucia
  62. St Vincent and the Grenadines
  63. Tanzania
  64. The Gambia
  65. Tonga
  66. Trinidad and Tobago
  67. Turks and Caicos Islands
  68. Tuvalu
  69. Uganda
  70. Vanuatu
  71. Wales
  72. Zambia

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

Nidhi Singh
