Commonwealth Games 2022 – Meet the Indian Wrestling Squad & their Schedule

The much-awaited quadrennial event i.e. Commonwealth Games 2022 is just 21 days away. The Commonwealth Games often referred to as the “Friendly Games” include multiple popular sports that involve athletes from across the globe. Wrestling at the Commonwealth Games was one out of six games to be featured in Canada’s Hamilton CWG 1930 (1st CWG Games).

Wrestling competitions at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games are to be held on 5 and 6 August 2022. The sport made its debut in the inaugural CWG in 1930. The game featured for the nineteenth time and the third time within England specifically. Dangal queen Geeta Phogat won India’s first-ever gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

Olympic bronze medalist, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt said-

“I expect Indian wrestlers to win 8-9 gold medals at CWG 2022”

About Wrestling Sport

Wrestling is a sport that is conducted in various styles by two competitors. The participants force an opponent to touch the ground with some part of the body other than his feet. Forcing the opponent into a certain position, usually supine (on his back) or holding that position for the minimum time.

There are three basic types of wrestling contests- the belt-and-jacket, catch-hold, and lose styles. Wrestling in India is also commonly known as Dangal, which is the basic form of a wrestling tournament. Wrestling in India has its origin way back in the fifth century BCE. In India, the early form of wrestling was known as ‘Malla-yuddha’ (hand-to-hand combat).

Wrestling comes in different forms such as Greco-Roman, freestyle, judo, sambo, folkstyle, catch, submission, sumo, pehlwani, shuai jiao, and others.

List of Indian Wrestlers for CWG 2022

Women

Pooja Gehlot (50kg)

Vinesh Phogat (53kg)

Anshu Malik (57kg)

Sakshi Malik – women’s 62kg

Divya Kakran – women’s 68kg

Pooja Sihag – women’s 76kg.

Men

Ravi Kumar Dahiya – men’s 57kg

Bajrang Punia – men’s 65kg

Naveen – men’s 74kg

Deepak Punia – men’s 86kg

Deepak – men’s 97kg.

Indian Wrestlers Schedule in CWG 2022

5th August 2022

Time Event Venue 7:30 PM (IST) Women’s Freestyle 57kg – Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Coventry Arena 7:30 PM (IST) Women’s Freestyle 62kg – Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Coventry Arena 7:30 PM (IST) Women’s Freestyle 68kg – Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Coventry Arena 7:30 PM (IST) Men’s Freestyle 65kg – Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Coventry Arena 7:30 PM (IST) Men’s Freestyle 86kg – Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Coventry Arena 7:30 PM (IST) Men’s Freestyle 125kg – Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Coventry Arena

6th August 2022

Time Event Venue 2:00 AM IST Women’s Freestyle 57kg – Medal contest Coventry Arena 2:00 AM IST Men’s Freestyle 65kg – Medal contest Coventry Arena 2:00 AM IST Women’s Freestyle 57kg – Medal Ceremony Coventry Arena 2:00 AM IST Men’s Freestyle 65kg – Medal Ceremony Coventry Arena 2:00 AM IST Women’s Freestyle 62kg – Medal contest Coventry Arena 2:00 AM IST Men’s Freestyle 86kg – Medal contest Coventry Arena 2:00 AM IST Women’s Freestyle 62kg – Medal Ceremony Coventry Arena 2:00 AM IST Women’s Freestyle 68kg – Medal contest Coventry Arena 2:00 AM IST Men’s Freestyle 86kg – Medal Ceremony Coventry Arena 2:00 AM IST Men’s Freestyle 125kg – Medal contest Coventry Arena 2:00 AM IST Women’s Freestyle 68kg – Medal Ceremony Coventry Arena 2:00 AM IST Men’s Freestyle 125kg – Medal Ceremony Coventry Arena 7:30 PM IST Women’s Freestyle 50kg – Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Coventry Arena 7:30 PM IST Women’s Freestyle 53kg – Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Coventry Arena 7:30 PM IST Women’s Freestyle 76kg – Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Coventry Arena 7:30 PM IST Men’s Freestyle 57kg – Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Coventry Arena

7:30 PM IST Men’s Freestyle 74kg – Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Coventry Arena 7:30 PM IST Men’s Freestyle 97kg – Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Coventry Arena

