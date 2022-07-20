Commonwealth Games 2022 | Meet the Indian weightlifters & their Schedule

- Advertisement -

The upcoming XXII Commonwealth Games 2022 is scheduled to be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Indian weightlifters performed wonderfully and brought laurels for the country at the 2018 Gold-coast Commonwealth Games when they won 5 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze in the event.

India ranks 2nd in the overall weightlifting medal tally of CWG after Australia. India has outperformed in weightlifting with a total of 125 medals which includes 43 gold, 48 silver, and 34 bronze.

About weightlifting sport

The origin of modern weightlifting competition was in the period the 18th and 19th centuries. The credit is given to Eugene Sandow and Arthur Saxon of Germany, George Hackenschmidt of Russia, and Louis Apollon of France. They were the circuses and theater masters who performed this kind of sport. The weight used in modern competitive lifting is the barbell, a steel bar or rod to which cast-iron or steel disk weights are attached at each end.

The two forms are the snatch and clean and jerk. In the snatch, the barbell is lifted from the floor to arm’s length overhead in a single and continuous movement, with the lifter being permitted to move his feet or to squat under the barbell as he lifts it before recovering to an erect position.

The clean and jerk is a two-part lift. After lifting the barbell to the shoulders, the lifter jerks it overhead to arm’s length, with no restrictions on the time necessary to complete the lift or on leg movements.

Indian weightlifting squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Women – Mirabai Chanu (49kg), Bindyarani Devi (55kg), Popy Hazarika (59kg), Harjinder Kaur (71kg), Punam Yadav (76kg), Usha Kumari (87kg), and Purnima Pandey (+87kg)

Men- Sanket Sagar (55kg), Gururaja Poojary (61kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sehuli (73kg), Ajay Singh (81kg), Vikas Thakur (96kg), Lovepreet Singh (109kg) and Gurdeep Singh (+109kg).

Indian weightlifters schedule in Commonwealth Games 2022

30 July 2022

6:00 PM (IST)- Men’s 55kg

6:00 PM (IST)- Men’s 55kg Medal Ceremony

6:00 PM (IST)- Men’s 61kg

6:00 PM (IST)- Men’s 61kg Medal Ceremony

31 July 2022

12:30 AM (IST) Women’s 49kg

12:30 AM (IST) Women’s 49kg Medal Ceremony

5:00 AM (IST) Women’s 55kg

5:00 AM (IST) Women’s 55kg Medal Ceremony

6:30 PM (IST) Men’s 67kg

6:30 PM (IST) Men’s 67kg Medal Ceremony

11:00 PM (IST) Women’s 59kg

11:00 PM (IST) Women’s 59kg Medal Ceremony

1st August 2022

3:30 AM (IST)- Men’s 73kg

3:30 AM (IST)- Men’s 73kg Medal Ceremony

6:30 PM (IST)- Men’s 81kg

6:30 PM (IST)- Men’s 81kg Medal Ceremony

11:00 PM (IST)- Women’s 64kg

11:00 PM (IST)- Women’s 64kg Medal Ceremony

2nd August 2022

3:30 AM (IST)- Women’s 71kg

3:30 AM (IST)- Women’s 71kg Medal Ceremony

6:30 PM (IST)- Women’s 76kg

6:30 PM (IST)- Women’s 76kg Medal Ceremony

11:00 PM (IST)- Men’s 96 kg

11:00 PM (IST)- Men’s 96kg Medal Ceremony

3rd August 2022

3:30 AM (IST)- Women’s 87kg

3:30 AM (IST)- Women’s 87kg Medal Ceremony

6:30 PM (IST)- Men’s 109 kg

6:30 PM (IST)- Men’s 109 kg Medal Ceremony

11:00 PM (IST)- Women’s 87+kg

11:00 PM (IST)- Women’s 87+kg Medal Ceremony

4th August 2022

3:30 AM (IST)- Men’s 109+kg

3:30 AM (IST)- Men’s 109+kg Medal Ceremony

All weightlifting matches will be played at NEC Hall 1 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

