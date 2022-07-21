Commonwealth Games 2022 | Meet the Indian Table Tennis Squad & know their Schedule

- Advertisement -

Table tennis has been India’s sixth most successful sport at the Commonwealth Games after shooting, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, and badminton. At the international level, Indian paddlers have been showcasing their skills and presence in front of big names like Singapore, Malaysia, and China for the past few years. A good deal of medals is expected from Indian Table Tennis star players in Commonwealth Games 2022.

When did Table Tennis debut in the Commonwealth games?

TT was added to CWG in the year 2002 where India won three bronze medals in that edition. So far, India achieved a good name with 20 medals including 6 gold medals in Table Tennis at the Commonwealth Games.

At Melbourne in 2006, Sharath Kamal became the first Indian to clinch first gold in Table Tennis at CWG. Manika Batra became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the women’s singles TT event at the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games. She made India proud with four medals in that edition. This time Sharath Kamal is expected to perform better and continue his race for the podium in Birmingham. He is a 10-time national champion with eight CWG medals in his basket, Sharath is presently the most successful player on the Indian Table Tennis team.

About Table Tennis

Table tennis is famously called Ping-Pong and it is a ball game similar in rule to lawn tennis which is played on a flat table that has two equal courts divided by a net fixed in the middle. The game has its origin in England in the early days of the 20th century with the name Ping-Pong. It got its new name as table tennis in 1921–22. Table tennis equipment is relatively simple and inexpensive. The table is rectangular, 9 by 5 feet (2.7 by 1.5 meters), and its upper surface is a level plane 30 inches (76 cm) above the floor. The net is 6 feet (1.8 meters) long, and its upper edge along the whole length is 6 inches (15.25 cm) above the playing surface.

Commonwealth Games 2022- Indian Table Tennis Squad

Men

Sharath Kamal

Gnanasekaran Sathiyan

Harmeet Desai

Sanil Shetty

Manush Shah (Reserve)

Women

Manika Batra

Sreeja Akula

Reeth Rishya

Diya Chitale Swastika Ghosh ( Reserve)

Commonwealth Games 2022- Indian Table Tennis Matches Schedule

29 July 2022

Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1- 6:30 PM (IST)

30 July 2022

Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2- 1:00 AM (IST)

Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2 – 1:00 AM (IST)

Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 3- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 3- 6:30 PM (IST)

31 July 2022

Women’s Team Event Quarter-Finals – 1:00 AM (IST)

Men’s Team Event Quarter-Finals- 6:30 PM (IST)

1 August 2022

Women’s Team Event Semi-Finals- 1:00 AM (IST)

Women’s Team Event Bronze Medal Match- 6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Team Event Gold Medal Match 6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Team Event Medal Ceremony 6:30 PM (IST)

2nd August 2022

Men’s Team Event Semi-Finals- 1:30 AM (IST)

Men’s Team Event Bronze Medal Match- 8:00 PM (IST)

Men’s Team Event Gold Medal match-8:00 PM (IST)

Men’s Team Event Medal Ceremony- 8:00 PM (IST)

3rd August 2022

Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 1-6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 1-6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 1- 6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1- 6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 2-6:30 PM (IST

Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 2- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 1-6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1-6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 3- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 3- 6:30 PM (IST)

4th August 2022

Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 1- 1:00 AM (IST)

Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 1- 1:00 AM (IST)

Women’s Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 2- 1:00 AM (IST)

Women’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2- 1:00 AM (IST)

Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 2- 1:00 AM (IST)

Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 2- 1:00 AM (IST)

Men’s Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 2- 1:00 AM (IST)

Men’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2- 1:00 AM (IST)

Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 3- 1:00 AM (IST)

Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 3- 1:00 (IST)

Mixed Doubles Round 1- 6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3- 6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 3- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 3- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Doubles Round 1- 6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Doubles Round 1- 6:30 PM (IST)

5th August 2022

Mixed Doubles Round 2- 1:00 AM (IST)

Women’s Singles Round 1- 1:00 AM (IST)

Men’s Doubles Round 2- 1:00 AM (IST)

Mixed Doubles Round 3- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Classes 8-10 Semi-Finals- 6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Classes 6-10 Semi-Finals- 6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals- 6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Singles Round 2- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Doubles Round 3- 6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Doubles Round 2- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Singles Round 1 – 6:30 PM (IST)

6th August 2022

Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals- 1:00 AM (IST)

Women’s Doubles Round 2- 1:00 AM (IST)

Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals- 1:00 AM (IST)

Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals- 1:00 AM (IST)

Men’s Singles Round 2- 6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Doubles Round 3- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals- 6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Singles Semi-Finals- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Doubles Semi-Finals- 6:30 PM (IST)

Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals- 6:30 PM (IST)

7th August 2022

Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals-1:00 AM (IST)

Women’s Singles Classes 6-10 Bronze Medal Match-1:00 AM (IST)

Women’s Singles Classes 6-10 Gold Medal Match- 1:00 AM (IST)

Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze Medal Match- 1:00 AM (IST)

Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 Gold Medal Match- 1:00 AM (IST)

Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze Medal Match- 1:00 AM (IST)

Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Gold Medal Match- 1:00 AM (IST)

Women’s Singles Classes 6-10 Medal Ceremony- 1:00 AM (IST)

Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Ceremony- 1:00 AM (IST)

Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Ceremony- 1:00 AM (IST)

Men’s Singles Classes 8-10 Bronze Medal Match- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Singles Classes 8-10 Gold Medal Match- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Singles Classes 8-10 Medal Ceremony- 6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match- 6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match- 6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Singles Medal Ceremony- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Doubles Medal Ceremony- 6:30 PM (IST)

8th August 2022

Women’s Doubles Semi-Final- 1:00 AM (IST)

Men’s Singles Semi-Final- 1:00 AM (IST)

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match- 1:00 AM (IST)

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match- 1:00 AM (IST)

Mixed Doubles Medal Ceremony – 1:00 AM (IST)

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match- 6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match- 6:30 PM (IST)

Women’s Doubles Medal Ceremony- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match- 6:30 PM (IST)

Men’s Singles Medal Ceremony- 6:30 PM (IST)

Commonwealth Games 2022- Indian Table Tennis Matches Venue

All the matches will be played at NEC Hall 3, Birmingham, United Kingdom for CWG 2022.

