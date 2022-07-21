Commonwealth Games 2022 | Meet the Indian Men’s & Women’s Hockey squad | Know Match Schedules

- Advertisement -

The much-awaited quadrennial event i.e. Commonwealth Games 2022 is just a couple of days away. The Commonwealth Games often referred to as the “Friendly Games” include multiple popular sports that involve athletes from across the globe.

According to FIH rankings, Indian men’s hockey and women’s hockey teams have already qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022. The men’s and women’s hockey competitions will be a 10-team affairs.

Let’s have a look at the Indian men’s and women’s hockey team for CWG 2022 and their schedule.

When did Hockey debut at Commonwealth Games?

Hockey saw its debut in the 1998 Commonwealth Games and this sport will mark its journey for the seventh time at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

About Hockey

Hockey is the National game of India and different varieties of this game are played around the globe such as ice hockey, field hockey, street hockey, sled hockey, and roller hockey.

Field hockey is a team sport consisting of ten field players and a goalkeeper. Each carries a hockey stick to hit and target the ball in the opponent’s court.

During 600 BC ancient Greece used to play this sport and the modern version of this game was developed in the 19th century in the United Kingdom.

The Indian men’s Hockey team went into the final twice in 2010 and 2014, whereas the Indian Women’s Hockey team clinched gold in 2002 and created history worldwide.

Indian Men’s hockey squad for Commonwealth Games 2022

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (c) , Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

Indian Women’s hockey squad for Commonwealth Games 2022

Goalkeepers : Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders : Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders : Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete

Forwards : Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari.

India Hockey Schedule in CWG 2022

29 July 2022

Time Event 6:00 PM(IST) Women’s Group Match · New Zealand v Kenya · South Africa v Scotland 11:00 PM(IST) Women’s Group Match · India v Ghana · Canada v Wales

30th July 2022

Time Event 4:00 AM (IST) Men’s Group Match · England v Ghana · New Zealand v Scotland 6:00 PM (IST) Men’s Group Match · South Africa v Pakistan · Canada v Wales 11:00 PM (IST) Women’s Group Match · Australia v Kenya · England v Ghana

31st July 2022

Time Event 4:00 AM (IST) Women’s Group Match · India v Wales · New Zealand v Scotland 6:00 PM (IST) Men’s Group Match · New Zealand v Pakistan · Australia v Scotland 11:00 PM (IST) Men’s Group Match · England v Wales · India V Ghana

1st August 2022

Time Event 4:00 AM (IST) Women’s Group Match · Canada v England · South Africa v Australia 6:00 PM (IST) Women’s Group Match · Wales v Ghana · Scotland v Kenya 11:00 PM (IST) Men’s Group Match · Scotland v South Africa · England v India

2nd August 2022

Time Event 4:00 AM (IST) Men’s Group Match · Ghana v Canada · New Zealand v Australia 6:00 PM (IST) Women’s Group Match · New Zealand v Australia · Ghana v Canada 11:00 PM (IST) Women’s Group Match · India v England · Kenya v South Africa

3rd August 2022

Time Event 6:00 PM (IST) Women’s Group Match · Australia v Scotland · Canada v India 11:00 PM (IST) Men’s Group Match · Canada v India · Wales v Ghana

4th August 2022

Time Event 4:00 AM (IST) Men’s Group Match · Pakistan v Scotland · South Africa v Australia 6:00 PM (IST) Women’s Group Match · South Africa v New Zealand · England v Wales 11:00 PM (IST) Men’s Group Match · India v Wales · Canada v England

5th August 2022

Time Event 4:00 PM (IST) Men’s Group Match · South Africa v New Zealand · Australia v Pakistan 6:00 PM (IST) · Women’s Classification Match 9v10 and Women’s Classification Match 7v8

6th August 2022

Time Event 3:00 AM Women’s Semi-final 1 3:00 AM Women’s Semi-final 2 6:00 PM Men’s Classification Match 9v10 6:00 PM Men’s Classification Match 7v8

7th August 2022

Time Event 3:00 AM Men’s Semi-final 1 3:00 AM Men’s Semi-final 2 6:00 PM Women’s Bronze Medal Match 6:00 PM Women’s Classification Match 5v6

8th August 2022

Time Event 12:00 AM Women’s Gold Medal Match 12:00 AM Men’s Classification Match 5v6 12:00 AM Women’s Medal Ceremony 6:00 PM Men’s Bronze Medal Match 9:30 PM Men’s Gold Medal Match 9:30 PM Men’s Medal Ceremony

