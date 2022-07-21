Thursday, July 21, 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 | Meet the Indian Men's & Women's Hockey squad | Know Match Schedules

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Commonwealth Games 2022: Meet the Indian Hockey Squad & their Schedule- KreedOn
Image Source- News18
The much-awaited quadrennial event i.e. Commonwealth Games 2022 is just a couple of days away. The Commonwealth Games often referred to as the “Friendly Games” include multiple popular sports that involve athletes from across the globe.

According to FIH rankings, Indian men’s hockey and women’s hockey teams have already qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022. The men’s and women’s hockey competitions will be a 10-team affairs.

Let’s have a look at the Indian men’s and women’s hockey team for CWG 2022 and their schedule.

When did Hockey debut at Commonwealth Games?

Hockey saw its debut in the 1998 Commonwealth Games and this sport will mark its journey for the seventh time at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

About Hockey

Hockey is the National game of India and different varieties of this game are played around the globe such as ice hockey, field hockey, street hockey, sled hockey, and roller hockey.

Field hockey is a team sport consisting of ten field players and a goalkeeper. Each carries a hockey stick to hit and target the ball in the opponent’s court. 

During 600 BC ancient Greece used to play this sport and the modern version of this game was developed in the 19th century in the United Kingdom.

The Indian men’s Hockey team went into the final twice in 2010 and 2014, whereas the Indian Women’s Hockey team clinched gold in 2002 and created history worldwide.

Indian Men’s hockey squad for Commonwealth Games 2022

  • Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak.
  • Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh.
  • Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (c), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma.
  • Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.
READ | Know Indian Athletics medal tally at Commonwealth Games

Indian Women’s hockey squad for Commonwealth Games 2022

  • Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu 
  • Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita
  • Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete
  • Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari.
READ | Commonwealth Games 2022 | Meet the Indian Table Tennis Squad & know their Schedule

India Hockey Schedule in CWG 2022

29 July 2022

 

Time Event
6:00 PM(IST)Women’s Group Match

·       New Zealand v Kenya

·       South Africa v Scotland

11:00 PM(IST)Women’s Group Match

·       India v Ghana

·       Canada v Wales

 

30th July 2022

TimeEvent
4:00 AM (IST)Men’s Group Match

·       England v Ghana  

·       New Zealand v Scotland

6:00 PM (IST)Men’s Group Match

·       South Africa v Pakistan

·       Canada v Wales

11:00 PM (IST)Women’s Group Match

·       Australia v Kenya

·       England v Ghana

 

31st July 2022

TimeEvent
4:00 AM (IST)Women’s Group Match

·       India v Wales

·       New Zealand v Scotland

6:00 PM (IST)Men’s Group Match

·       New Zealand v Pakistan

·       Australia v Scotland

11:00 PM (IST)Men’s Group Match

·       England v Wales

·       India V Ghana

 

1st August 2022

TimeEvent
4:00 AM (IST)Women’s Group Match

·       Canada v England

·       South Africa v Australia

6:00 PM (IST)Women’s Group Match

·       Wales v Ghana

·       Scotland v Kenya

11:00 PM (IST)Men’s Group Match

·       Scotland v South Africa

·       England v India

 

2nd August 2022

TimeEvent
4:00 AM (IST)Men’s Group Match

·       Ghana v Canada

·       New Zealand v Australia

6:00 PM (IST)Women’s Group Match

·       New Zealand v Australia

·       Ghana v Canada

11:00 PM (IST)Women’s Group Match

·       India v England

·       Kenya v South Africa

 

3rd August 2022

TimeEvent
6:00 PM (IST)Women’s Group Match

·       Australia v Scotland

·       Canada v India

11:00 PM (IST)Men’s Group Match

·       Canada v India

·       Wales v Ghana

 

4th August 2022

TimeEvent
4:00 AM (IST)Men’s Group Match

·       Pakistan v Scotland

·       South Africa v Australia

6:00 PM (IST)Women’s Group Match

·       South Africa v New Zealand

·       England v Wales

11:00 PM (IST)Men’s Group Match

·       India v Wales

·       Canada v England

 

5th August 2022

TimeEvent
4:00 PM (IST)Men’s Group Match

·       South Africa v New Zealand

·       Australia v Pakistan

6:00 PM (IST)·       Women’s Classification Match 9v10  and Women’s Classification Match 7v8

 

6th August 2022

TimeEvent
3:00 AMWomen’s Semi-final 1
3:00 AMWomen’s Semi-final 2
6:00 PMMen’s Classification Match 9v10
6:00 PMMen’s Classification Match 7v8

 

7th August 2022

TimeEvent
3:00 AMMen’s Semi-final 1
3:00 AMMen’s Semi-final 2
6:00 PMWomen’s Bronze Medal Match
6:00 PMWomen’s Classification Match 5v6

 

8th August 2022

TimeEvent
12:00 AMWomen’s Gold Medal Match
12:00 AMMen’s Classification Match 5v6
12:00 AMWomen’s Medal Ceremony
6:00 PMMen’s Bronze Medal Match
9:30 PMMen’s Gold Medal Match
9:30 PMMen’s Medal Ceremony

 

READ | Commonwealth Games 2022 – Schedule | Indian Squad | CWG 2022 Mascot | All you need to know

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

