Commonwealth Games 2022 | Meet the Indian Cycling Squad & Know their Schedule

- Advertisement -

The much-anticipated Commonwealth Games 2022 is just a few days away and people are excited to watch their favorite athlete perform on this mega platform that is scheduled to take place in Birmingham from July 28th to 8th August. India has sent a 215-member strong contingent to participate in over 16 disciplines. This time, India holds a very high chance of winning a medal in the optional sport of cycling in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

When did Cycling sports debut in the Commonwealth Games?

Cycling made its debut in the 1934 Commonwealth Games held in London. In this sport, India has never won a single medal in CWG so far.

About Cycling Sport

-- Advertisement --

Cycling as a sport officially started on May 31, 1868, with a 1,200-metre race between the fountains and the entrance of Saint-Cloud Park, near Paris. The sport of cycling consists of professional and amateur races with the use of a bicycle. This sport is held mostly in continental Europe, the United States, and Asia. In general, there are numerous health benefits of cycling.

There are several categories of bicycle racing including road bicycle racing, cyclo-cross, mountain bike racing, track cycling, cycle speedway, and BMX. Non-racing cycling sports include artistic cycling, cycle polo, freestyle BMX, and mountain bike trials.

Indian Cycling Squad for Commonwealth Games 2022

-- Advertisement --

This year, India has named a 13-member cycling contingent including 9 male cyclists and 4 female cyclists for Commonwealth Games 2022.

Men’s: Y. Rojit Singh, L. Ronaldo Singh, E. David Beckham, Esow Alben, Vishavjeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Naman Kapil, Venkappa Shivappa Kengalgutti, Annantha Narayanan

-- Advertisement --

Women’s: Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul, Meenakshi, Shushikala Agashe

Different Cycling Events Schedule at CWG 2022

29 July 2022

Cycling-Track event

Venue- Lee Valley VeloPark

7:00 PM (IST) Women’s Tandem B – Sprint Qualification 7:00 PM (IST) Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification 7:00 PM (IST) Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification 7:00 PM (IST) Women’s Team Sprint Qualification 7:00 PM(IST) Women’s Tandem B – Sprint Semi-Finals 7:00 PM (IST) Men’s Team Sprint Qualification

30 July 2022

Cycling-Track event

Venue- Lee Valley VeloPark

1:00 AM (IST) Women’s Tandem B – Sprint Finals 1:00 AM (IST) Men’s Tandem B – 1000m Time Trial 1:00 AM (IST) Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit Finals 1:00 AM (IST) Men’s Tandem B – 1000m Medal Ceremony 1:00 AM (IST) Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit Medal Ceremony 1:00 AM (IST) Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Finals 1:00 AM (IST) Women’s Tandem B – Sprint Medal Ceremony 1:00 AM (IST) Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Medal Ceremony 1:00 AM (IST) Women’s Team Sprint Finals 1:00 AM (IST) Men’s Team Sprint Finals 1:00 AM (IST) Women’s Team Sprint Medal Ceremony 1:00 AM (IST) Men’s Team Sprint Medal Ceremony 7:00 PM (IST) Women’s Sprint Qualification 7:00 PM (IST) Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualification 7:00 PM (IST) Women’s Sprint 1/8 Finals 7:00 PM (IST) Women’s Sprint Quarter-Finals 7:00 PM (IST) Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualification

-- Advertisement --

31st July 2022

Cycling-Track event

Venue- Lee Valley VeloPark

1:00 AM (IST) Men’s Keirin Round 1 1:00 AM (IST) Women’s Sprint Semi-Finals 1:00 AM (IST) Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals 1:00 AM (IST) Men’s Keirin Round 1 Repechage 1:00 AM (IST) Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit Medal Ceremony 1:00 AM (IST) Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals 1:00 AM (IST) Men’s Keirin Round 2 1:00 AM (IST) Women’s Sprint Finals 1:00 AM (IST) Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Medal Ceremony 1:00 AM (IST) Men’s Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6) 1:00 AM (IST) Men’s Keirin Medal Ceremony 1:00 AM (IST) Women’s Sprint Medal Ceremony 7:00 PM (IST) Men’s Sprint Qualification 7:00 PM (IST) Men’s Tandem B – Sprint Qualification 7:00 PM (IST) Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals 7:00 PM (IST) Men’s Tandem B – Sprint Semi-Finals 7:00 PM (IST) Men’s Sprint Quarter-Finals 7:00 PM (IST) Men’s 15km Scratch Race Qualification 7:00 PM (IST) Women’s 25km Points Race Qualification

1st August 2022

Cycling-Track event

Venue- Lee Valley VeloPark

12:00 AM (IST) Men’s Tandem B Sprint Finals 12:00 AM (IST) Men’s Sprint Semi-Finals 12:00 AM (IST) Women’s Tandem B – 1000m Time Trial Final 12:00 AM (IST) Women’s 25km Points Race Final 12:00 AM (IST) Women’s 500m Time Trial Final 12:00 AM (IST) Men’s Sprint Finals 12:00 AM (IST) Women’s Tandem B – 1000m Time Trial Medal Ceremony 12:00 AM (IST) Men’s Tandem B – Sprint Medal Ceremony 12:00 AM (IST) Women’s 25km Points Race Medal Ceremony 12:00 AM (IST) Women’s 500m Time Trial Medal Ceremony 12:00 AM (IST) Men’s 15km Scratch Race Final 12:00 AM (IST) Men’s Sprint Medal Ceremony 12:00 AM (IST) Men’s 15km Scratch Race Medal Ceremony 11:00 PM (IST) Women’s 10km Scratch Race Qualification 11:00 PM (IST) Women’s Keirin Round 1 11:00 PM (IST) Men’s 40km Points Race Qualification 11:00 PM (IST) Women’s Keirin Round 1 Repechage 11:00 PM (IST) Men’s 1000m Time Trial Final 11:00 PM (IST) Women’s Keirin Round 2 11:00 PM (IST) Men’s 1000m Time Trial Medal Ceremony 11:00 PM (IST) Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final 11:00 PM (IST) Women’s Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6) 11:00 PM (IST) Women’s 10km Scratch Race Medal Ceremony 11:00 PM (IST) Men’s 40km Points Race Final 11:00 PM (IST) Women’s Keirin Medal Ceremony 11:00 PM (IST) Men’s 40km Points Race Medal Ceremony

4th August 2022

Cycling – Time Trial

Venue-West Park

7:00 PM (IST) Women’s Time Trial Final 7:00 PM (IST) Women’s Time Trial Medal Ceremony 7:00 PM (IST) Men’s Time Trial Final 7:00 PM (IST) Men’s Time Trial Medal Ceremony

7th August 2022

5:00 PM (IST) Women’s Road Race Final 5:00 PM (IST) Women’s Road Race Medal Ceremony 5:00 PM (IST) Men’s Road Race Final 5:00 PM (IST) Men’s Road Race Medal Ceremony

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport