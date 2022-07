Commonwealth Games 2022 | Meet the Indian Boxing squad & Know their Schedule

- Advertisement -

The Indian boxing contingent is eyeing to further add more to their 37-medal-tally at Birmingham in the XXII CWG 2022.

Shivaji Bhonsle was the first Indian to win a boxing medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1970 at Edinburgh, since then India has won a total of 37 medals so far in CWG boxing events including 8 golds. An unforgettable moment was created by Mary Kom when she became the first Indian women boxer to secure a gold medal in the 2018 Gold Coast CWG.

-- Advertisement --

In the women’s four-member boxing team for CWG, Nikhat Zareen is ready with her impressive form after becoming the World Champion. A huge setback to the Indian boxing team as Mary Kom will be missing the Birmingham games due to an injury. This means that the young chaps, including Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, will have to put their best punch forward in the arena.

On the men’s side, Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa will perform to their fullest. Both were selected from the current crop of boxers after their successes in the national trials at Patiala. Olympian Amit Panghal is ready to convert his silver from Gold Coast into gold at Birmingham.

About boxing sport

-- Advertisement --

Boxing is a combat sport in which two people, wearing protective boxing gloves and protective equipment like hand wraps and mouthguards, hit punches on each other for a predetermined amount of time in a boxing ring.

Boxing first made its first appearance during Olympic events in the 23rd Olympiad (688 BCE), but fist-fighting contests had their origin in mankind’s prehistory. The earliest evidence of rules for this sport comes from ancient Greece. There are a few ways to win in boxing events. First by way of a knockout, which is when a fighter is punched and falls to the ground and is unable to get back up within ten seconds. The other way is by a technical knockout, which is when the fighter can’t continue fighting until the referee stops the fight and picks the winner by hand.

Indian boxing contingent for CWG 2022

Women’s Team- Nitu (48kg), Nikhat (50kg), Jaismine (60kg), Lovlina (70kg)

Men’s Team- Amit Panghal (51kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Rohit Tokas (67kg), Sumit (75kg), Ashish Kumar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Sagar (+92kg)

Indian Boxing Schedule for CWG 2022

29 July 2022

-- Advertisement --

9:00 PM (IST)- Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 32

30th July 2022

3:30 AM (IST) Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 32 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Rounds of 16 & 32

31st July 2022

3:30 AM (IST) Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16

1st August 2022

3:30 AM (IST) Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16

2nd August 2022

3:30 AM (IST) Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16

3rd August 2022

3:30 AM (IST) Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16 9:00 PM (IST) Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final 4 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final

4th August 2022

3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final 9:00 PM (IST) Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final

5th August 2022

3:00 AM (IST) Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final 3:00 AM (IST) Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final

6th August 2022

7:30 PM (IST) Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Semi-Final 7:30 PM (IST) Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Semi-Final 7:30 PM (IST) Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Semi-Final

7:30 PM (IST) Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Semi-Final 7:30 PM (IST) Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Semi-Final 7:30 PM (IST) Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Semi-Final 7:30 PM (IST) Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Semi-Final 7:30 PM (IST) Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Semi-Final 7:30 PM (IST) Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Semi-Final 7:30 PM (IST) Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Semi-Final 11:30 PM (IST) Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Semi-Final 11:30 PM (IST) Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Semi-Final 11:30 PM (IST) Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Semi-Final 11:30 PM (IST) Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Semi-Final 11:30 PM (IST) Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Semi-Final 11:30 PM (IST) Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Semi-Final 11:30 PM (IST) Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Semi-Final 11:30 PM (IST) Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Semi-Final 11:30 PM (IST) Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Semi-Final 11:30 PM (IST) Women’s Lightweight (66-70kg) Semi-Final 11:30 PM (IST) Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Semi-Final 11:30 PM (IST) Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Semi-Final

7th August 2022

4:00 AM (IST) Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Semi-Final 4:00 AM (IST) Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Semi-Final 4:00 AM (IST) Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Semi-Final 4:00 AM (IST) Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Semi-Final 4:00 AM (IST) Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Semi-Final :00 AM (IST) Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Semi-Final 4:00 AM (IST) Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Semi-Final 4:00 AM (IST) Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Semi-Final 4:00 AM (IST) Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Semi-Final 4:00 AM (IST) Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Semi-Final 7:30 PM (IST) Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Final Bout 7:30 PM (IST) Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Final Bout 7:30 PM (IST) Men’s Minimumweight Final (45-48kg) Medal Ceremony 7:30 PM (IST) Women’s Lightweight Middleweight (66-70kg) Final Bout 7:30 PM (IST) Men’s Flyweight Final (48-51kg) Medal Ceremony 7:30 PM (IST) Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Final Bout 7:30 PM (IST) Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Medal Ceremony 7:30 PM (IST) Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Final Bout 7:30 PM (IST) Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Medal Ceremony 7:30 PM (IST) Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Medal Ceremony 11:30 PM (IST) Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Final Bout 11:30 PM (IST) Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Final Bout 11:30 PM (IST) Men’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Medal Ceremony 11:30 PM (IST) Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Final Bout 11:30 PM (IST) Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Medal Ceremony 11:30 PM (IST) Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Final Bout 11:30 PM (IST) Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Medal Ceremony 11:30 PM (IST) Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Final Bout 11:30 PM (IST) Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Medal Ceremony 11:30 PM (IST) Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Final Bout 11:30 PM (IST) Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Medal Ceremony 11:30 PM (IST) Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Medal Ceremony

8th August

4:00 AM (IST) Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Final Bout 4:00 AM (IST) Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Final Bout 4:00 AM (IST) Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Medal Ceremony 4:00 AM (IST) Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Final Bout 4:00 AM (IST) Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Medal Ceremony 4:00 AM (IST) Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Final Bout 4:00 AM (IST) Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Medal Ceremony 4:00 AM (IST) Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Final Bout 4:00 AM (IST) Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Medal Ceremony 4:00 AM (IST) Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Medal Ceremony

Indian boxing contingents for CWG 2022 are all set to invest their hard work and efforts in different matches scheduled to be held at NEC hall 4 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --