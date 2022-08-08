Commonwealth Games 2022 Final Day – India’s Schedule & fixtures | All you need to know

- Advertisement -

India showing its dominating presence and currently standing in the 5th spot in the medals tally at the CWG 2022. Indian team won its 55th medal on Day 10 and is looking strong to perform their best on the final day of Commonwealth Games 2022.

On day 10 of CWG, Indian boxers outpoured their oomph performances and brought 2 gold medals for India. Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghangas also won the gold medal in their respective categories. Nikhat Zareen defeated Cary MC Naul of Northern Ireland by 5-0.

-- Advertisement --

After 16-year-long wait, the Indian women’s hockey team also won the CWG medal as they defeated New Zealand and won the bronze medal for the nation.

Indian squash pair, Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal clinched bronze medal in squash mixed doubles.

-- Advertisement --

In badminton men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth won the bronze medal. The Indian women cricket team also won silver after losing the finals against Australia by nine runs.

Today we will witness some of the promising matches that can bring gold medals for India. Badminton ace shuttlers, PV Sindhu, Lakshya sen, and Satwik- Chirag pair will be in action to play their final match in CWG. In Table-Tennis final event, Sharath Kamal will face Liam Pitchford. Manpreet Singh and the company will fight for the gold medal against Australia.

-- Advertisement --

Commonwealth Games 2022 Final Day – India’s Schedule

Badminton

1:20 pm – Women’s singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu

2:10 pm – Men’s singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen

3:00 pm – Men’s doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Hockey

5:00 pm – Men’s Gold Medal Match- India vs Australia

Table Tennis

3:35 pm – Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan

4:25 pm – Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Catch the live actions of India’s matches on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels, and the Sony LIV app or website.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport