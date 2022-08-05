Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 – India’s Schedule & fixtures | All you need to know

The Indian team continues to grow its medals count and showed splendid performance on day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. With 20 medals in the kitty, India positioned at 7th place on the medal tally including six gold, seven silver, and seven bronze.
India’s Sudhir bagged the gold medal in the men’s heavyweight para powerlifting event while in the men’s long jump, Murali Sreeshankar won a first-ever CWG medal for his country.
Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, has some promising matches in badminton and athletics. Indian ace shuttler P V Sidhu will be seen in action and Hima Das will face the challenge in the women’s 200 semi-finals.
Day 8️⃣ at CWG @birminghamcg22
Take a 👀 at #B2022 events scheduled for 5th August
Catch #TeamIndia🇮🇳 in action on @ddsportschannel & @SonySportsNetwk and don’t forget to send in your #Cheer4India messages below#IndiaTaiyaarHai #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/Q0TjZzCPEJ
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022
-- Advertisement --
India’s schedule on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022
Athletics and Para Athletics
- Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1, Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji – 3:06 PM
- Women’s Long Jump qualifying round – Group A: Ancy Edapilly – 4:10 PM
- Men’s 4x400m relay round 1, Heat 2: 4:19 PM
- Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying A&B: A. Aboobacker, Pravin Chithravel, Eldhose Paul – 11:35 PM
- Women’s 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das – 12:53 AM
Badminton
Starts at 3:30 PM IST
- Women’s doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand vs Leung/Ganesha – 4:10 PM
- Women’s singles round of 16: PV Sindhu vs Husina Kobugabe – 6:10 PM
- Women’s singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap vs Eva Kattirtzi – 11:20 PM
- Men’s singles round of 16: Lakshya Sen vs Ying Xiang Lin – 11:20 PM
- Men’s doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Murad Ali/Saeed Bhatti – 12 AM (Saturday)
Para Table Tennis
- Women’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Bhavina Patel vs Sue Bailey – 2:40 PM
- Women’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Sonal Patel vs Christina Ikepoye – 2:40 PM
- Men’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Raj Aravindan vs Naslru Sule – 2:40 PM
Squash
- Women’s Doubles, Quarter-final: Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal vs Chan/Ainaa Ampandi – 10:30 PM
- Men’s doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh vs Douglas/Alan Clyne – 11:15 PM
- Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal vs Grinham Rachael/Alexander Zac (Australia) – 12:45 AM (Saturday)
Table Tennis
- Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra),
- Mixed Doubles round of 16 (Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja, 2 PM),
- Women’s singles round of 16 (Sreeja Akula, 3:15 PM),
- Women’s singles round of 16 (Reeth Tennison, 3:15 PM)
Hockey
- Women’s Semi-final: India versus Australia – 12:45 AM
Wrestling
3 PM onwards
- Men’s freestyle 125 kg (Mohit Grewal),
- men’s freestyle 65kg (Bajrang Punia),
- men’s freestyle 86kg (Deepak Punia),
- women’s freestyle 57kg (Anshu Malik),
- women’s freestyle 68kg (Divya Kakran),
- women’s freestyle 62kg (Sakshi Malik)
Lawn Bowls
- Women’s Pair Quarter-finals: India vs England – 1 PM
- Men’s Fours Quarter-finals: India vs Canada – 4:30 PM