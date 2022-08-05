Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 – India’s Schedule & fixtures | All you need to know

- Advertisement -

The Indian team continues to grow its medals count and showed splendid performance on day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. With 20 medals in the kitty, India positioned at 7th place on the medal tally including six gold, seven silver, and seven bronze.

India’s Sudhir bagged the gold medal in the men’s heavyweight para powerlifting event while in the men’s long jump, Murali Sreeshankar won a first-ever CWG medal for his country.

-- Advertisement --

Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, has some promising matches in badminton and athletics. Indian ace shuttler P V Sidhu will be seen in action and Hima Das will face the challenge in the women’s 200 semi-finals.

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

India’s schedule on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022

Athletics and Para Athletics

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1, Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji – 3:06 PM

Women’s Long Jump qualifying round – Group A: Ancy Edapilly – 4:10 PM

Men’s 4x400m relay round 1, Heat 2: 4:19 PM

Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying A&B: A. Aboobacker, Pravin Chithravel, Eldhose Paul – 11:35 PM

Women’s 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das – 12:53 AM

Badminton

Starts at 3:30 PM IST

Women’s doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand vs Leung/Ganesha – 4:10 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: PV Sindhu vs Husina Kobugabe – 6:10 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap vs Eva Kattirtzi – 11:20 PM

Men’s singles round of 16: Lakshya Sen vs Ying Xiang Lin – 11:20 PM

Men’s doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Murad Ali/Saeed Bhatti – 12 AM (Saturday)

Para Table Tennis

Women’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Bhavina Patel vs Sue Bailey – 2:40 PM

Women’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Sonal Patel vs Christina Ikepoye – 2:40 PM

Men’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Raj Aravindan vs Naslru Sule – 2:40 PM

Squash

Women’s Doubles, Quarter-final: Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal vs Chan/Ainaa Ampandi – 10:30 PM

Men’s doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh vs Douglas/Alan Clyne – 11:15 PM

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal vs Grinham Rachael/Alexander Zac (Australia) – 12:45 AM (Saturday)

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra),

Mixed Doubles round of 16 (Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja, 2 PM),

Women’s singles round of 16 (Sreeja Akula, 3:15 PM),

Women’s singles round of 16 (Reeth Tennison, 3:15 PM)

Hockey

Women’s Semi-final: India versus Australia – 12:45 AM

Wrestling

-- Advertisement --

3 PM onwards

Men’s freestyle 125 kg (Mohit Grewal),

men’s freestyle 65kg (Bajrang Punia),

men’s freestyle 86kg (Deepak Punia),

women’s freestyle 57kg (Anshu Malik),

women’s freestyle 68kg (Divya Kakran),

women’s freestyle 62kg (Sakshi Malik)

Women’s Pair Quarter-finals: India vs England – 1 PM

Men’s Fours Quarter-finals: India vs Canada – 4:30 PM

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport