Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 – India’s Schedule & fixtures | All you need to know

In CWG 2022, India continues to remain in the sixth place in the medals tally. The Indian team so far has won 13 medals including 5 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze in CWG 2022. Day 6 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 has three medal events for India- weightlifting, athletics, and squash. The Indian contingents are very much looking forward and can add more medals to India’s basket. The major focus will be on the women’s cricket team and Indian boxers.

India’s schedule on Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022

Athletics

11:30 pm – High Jump Finals – Tejaswin Shankar

12:35 am (on Thursday) – Women’s Shot Put Final – Manpreet Kaur

Women’s 48 Kg (Minimumweight) quarterfinal – Nitu Ghangas (4:45 PM)

Men’s 57 kg (Featherweight) quarterfinal – Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5:45 PM)

Women’s 50 kg (Lightweight) quarterfinal – Nikhat Zareen (11:15 PM)

Women’s 70 kg (Light Middleweight) quarterfinal – Lovlina Borgohain (12:45 AM)

Men’s 80 kg (Light Heavyweight) quarterfinal – Ashish Kumar (2:00 AM)

Cricket

Women’s T20 – India vs Barbados (10:30 PM)

Hockey

Women’s Pool A – India vs Canada (3:30 PM)

Men’s Pool B – India vs Canada (6:30 PM)

Judo

2:30 PM onwards

Women’s 78 kg quarterfinal – Tulika Maan

Men’s 100 kg Elimination Round of 16 – Deepak Deswal

Lawn Bowls

Men’s Singles – Mridul Borgohain (1:00 PM)

Women’s Pair – India vs NIUE (1:00 PM)

Men’s Singles – Mridul Borgohain (4:00 PM)

Women’s Pair – India vs South Africa (4:00 PM)

Men’s Fours – India vs the Cook Islands (7:30 PM)

Women’s Triple – India vs NIUE (7:30 PM)

Men’s Fours – India vs England (10:30 PM)

Mixed Doubles Round of 32 – Joshna/Harinder vs Sri Lanka (3:30 PM)

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match – Saurav Ghosal (9:30 PM)

Weightlifting

Men’s 109 kg – Lovpreet Singh (2:00 PM)

Women’s 87+ kg – Purnima Singh (6:30 PM)

Men’s 109+ kg – Gurdeep Singh (11:00 PM)

Para Table Tennis

Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Group 1 – Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel (3:10 PM)

Women’s singles classes 3-5 Group 2 – Sonalben Manubhai Patel (3:10 PM)

Women’s singles classes 6-10 Group 1 – Baby Sahana Ravi (3:10 PM)

Men’s singles class 3-5 Group 1 – Raj Aravindan Alagar (4:55 PM)

Women’s singles classes 6-10 Group 1 – Baby Sahana Ravi (9:40 PM)

Women’s singles classes 3-5 Group 2 – Sonalben Manubhai Patel (10:15 PM)

Men’s singles class 3-5 Group 1 – Raj Aravindan Alagar (12:00 AM)

