Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 – India’s Schedule & fixtures | All you need to know

It was another exuberant day for India, as the Indian contingent performed spectacularly on day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. India assured three more medals – one silver and two bronze on Day 4. Sushila Devi Likmabam secured a silver medal in the Judo Women’s 48kg category. Vijay Kumar Yadav beat Dylan Munro of Scotland to clinch a bronze medal in Judo Men’s 60 kg category. On other hand, Harjinder Kaur, an Indian weightlifter, won a bronze medal in the Women’s 71 kg category.
Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, is going to be full of exhilarating matches as it will mark the beginning of track and field events. High Jumper, Tejasvin Shankar will be seen in action, at the end of the day. In the women’s Discus Throw Final, Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon will also be seen competing.
Day 5️⃣ at CWG @birminghamcg22
Take a 👀 at #B2022 events scheduled for 2nd August
Catch #TeamIndia🇮🇳 in action on @ddsportschannel & @SonyLIV and don’t forget to send in your #Cheer4India messages below#IndiaTaiyaarHai #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/0waVvMwsI9
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2022
India’s schedule on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022
Swimming
- Men’s 200m backstroke Heat 2 – Srihari Nataraj (3:04 PM)
- Men’s 1500m freestyle Heat – Advait Page, Kushagra Rawat (4:10 PM)
Athletics
- Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – M Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya (2:30 PM)
- Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round – Tejaswin Shankar (12:03 AM)
- Women’s Discus Throw Final – Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (12:52 AM)
Artistic Gymnastics
- Men’s Vault Final – Satyajit Mondal (5:30 PM)
- Men’s Parallel Bars Final – Saif Sadik Tamboli (6:35 PM)
Badminton
- Mixed Team Final – India vs Malaysia (10:00 PM)
Boxing
- Men’s 67kg Round of 16 – Rohit Tokas (11:45 PM)
Hockey
- Women’s Pool A – India vs England (6:30 PM)
Lawn Bowls
- Women’s Pairs Round 1 – India vs New Zealand (1:00 PM)
- Women’s Triples Round 1 – India vs New Zealand
- Men’s Singles Round 1 – Mridul Borgohain (4:15 PM)
- Women’s Fours Gold Medal Match – India vs South Africa (4:15 PM)
- Men’s Fours Round 1 – India vs Fiji (8:45 PM)
- Women’s Triples Round 2 – India vs England (8:45 PM)
Squash
- Women’s Singles Plate Semi-Finals – Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (8:30 PM)
- Men’s Singles Semi-Finals – Saurav Ghosal (9:15 PM)
Table Tennis
- Men’s Team Gold Medal Match (6:00 PM)
Weightlifting
- Women’s 76 kg – Punam Yadav (2:00 PM)
- Men’s 96 kg – Vikas Thakur (6:30 PM)
- Women’s 87 kg – Usha Bannur NK (11:00 PM)