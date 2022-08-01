Monday, August 1, 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 – India’s Schedule & fixtures | All you need to know

By Nidhi Singh
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 – India's Schedule & fixtures | All you need to know
Image Source- Outlook India
India had a productive day on Day 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022, where Indian weightlifters continued to bring medals for India. Young Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli won two golds in men’s 67kg and men’s 73kg weightlifting events respectively. India’s medal tally currently stands at 3 gold, 2 silver, and one bronze in CWG 2022. 

Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games, will witness the gripping actions of Indian boxer Amit Panghal. He is a silver-medalist at Gold Coast 2018 and will fight his first bout at Commonwealth Games 2022. The badminton mixed team will face a tough challenge against Singapore in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the men’s table tennis team would be aiming to make it to the finals.

In the squash event, Joshna Chinappa will be in action in the women’s singles quarter-final tie. We will also witness an action-packed game between the Indian men’s hockey team and England.

India’s schedule on Day 4 – CWG 2022

Lawn Bowls

  • Women’s Four semi-finals (1:00 PM)

Judo (2:30 PM onwards)

  • Men’s 66kg Round of 16: Jasleen Singh Saini
  • Women’s 57kg Round of 16: Suchika Tariyal
  • Men’s 60kg Round of 16: Vijay Kumar Yadav
  • Women’s 48kg Quarter-final: Shushila Devi Likmabam

Squash

  • Women’s singles plater quarterfinal: Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4:30 PM)
  • Women’s singles quarterfinal: Joshna Chinappa (6:00 PM)

Swimming

  • Men’s 100m Butterfly Heat 6: Sajan Prakash- 3:51 PM

Boxing

  • 48-51kg category (Flyweight) Round of 16: Amit Phangal (4:45 PM)
  • 54-57kg category (Featherweight) Round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6:00 PM)
  • 75-80kg category (Light Heavyweight) Round of 16: Ashish Kumar (1:00 AM)

Cycling

  • Women’s Keiren 1st Round: Triyashi Paul, Shushikala Agashe and Mayuri Lute (6:32 PM)
  • Men’s 40km Points Race Qualifying: Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar, and Vishavjeet Singh (6:52 PM)
  • Men’s 1000m Time Trail Finals: Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (8:02 PM)
  • Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 PM)

Hockey

  • Men’s Pool B: India vs England (8:30 PM)

Weightlifting

  • Men’s 81kg: Ajay Singh (2:00 PM)
  • Women’s 71kg: Harjinder Singh (11:00 PM)

Table Tennis

  • Men’s team semi-final: India vs Nigeria (11:30 PM)

Para-swimming

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

