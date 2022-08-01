Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 – India’s Schedule & fixtures | All you need to know

- Advertisement -

India had a productive day on Day 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022, where Indian weightlifters continued to bring medals for India. Young Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli won two golds in men’s 67kg and men’s 73kg weightlifting events respectively. India’s medal tally currently stands at 3 gold, 2 silver, and one bronze in CWG 2022.

Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games, will witness the gripping actions of Indian boxer Amit Panghal. He is a silver-medalist at Gold Coast 2018 and will fight his first bout at Commonwealth Games 2022. The badminton mixed team will face a tough challenge against Singapore in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the men’s table tennis team would be aiming to make it to the finals.

In the squash event, Joshna Chinappa will be in action in the women’s singles quarter-final tie. We will also witness an action-packed game between the Indian men’s hockey team and England.

India’s schedule on Day 4 – CWG 2022

Lawn Bowls

Women’s Four semi-finals (1:00 PM)

Judo (2:30 PM onwards)

Men’s 66kg Round of 16: Jasleen Singh Saini

Women’s 57kg Round of 16: Suchika Tariyal

Men’s 60kg Round of 16: Vijay Kumar Yadav

Women’s 48kg Quarter-final: Shushila Devi Likmabam

Squash

Women’s singles plater quarterfinal: Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4:30 PM)

Women’s singles quarterfinal: Joshna Chinappa (6:00 PM)

Swimming

Men’s 100m Butterfly Heat 6: Sajan Prakash- 3:51 PM

Boxing

48-51kg category (Flyweight) Round of 16: Amit Phangal (4:45 PM)

54-57kg category (Featherweight) Round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6:00 PM)

75-80kg category (Light Heavyweight) Round of 16: Ashish Kumar (1:00 AM)

Cycling

Women’s Keiren 1st Round: Triyashi Paul, Shushikala Agashe and Mayuri Lute (6:32 PM)

Men’s 40km Points Race Qualifying: Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar, and Vishavjeet Singh (6:52 PM)

Men’s 1000m Time Trail Finals: Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (8:02 PM)

Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 PM)

Hockey

Men’s Pool B: India vs England (8:30 PM)

Weightlifting

Men’s 81kg: Ajay Singh (2:00 PM)

Women’s 71kg: Harjinder Singh (11:00 PM)

Table Tennis

Men’s team semi-final: India vs Nigeria (11:30 PM)

Para-swimming

Men’s 50m freestyle S7 Final: Niranjan Mukundan and Suyash Narayan Jadhav (12:46 AM)

