Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 – India’s Schedule & fixtures | All you need to know

The Commonwealth Games got underway on the first day (July 29), where some of the Indian players played tremendously. The Indian badminton team beat Pakistan as they registered a 5-0 win. PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth produced outstanding performances. In boxing, Shiva Thapa stunningly won the men’s Round of 32 bouts against Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch.
Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games, will witness the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, and the 2018 CWG gold medalist, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu. The Badminton and Table Tennis teams are looking forward to making progress into the knockouts. The women’s hockey team will compete in their second group-stage tie.
Day 2️⃣ at CWG @birminghamcg22
Take a 👀 at #B2022 events scheduled for 30th July
Catch #TeamIndia🇮🇳 in action on @ddsportschannel & @SonyLIV and don’t forget to send in your #Cheer4India messages below#IndiaTaiyaarHai #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/u8fZwdGR2r
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022
List of Indian contingents scheduled on Day 2 of CWG 2022
- Lawn Bowls (1 PM IST)- India in Men’s Triple; Tania Choudhury in Women’s singles
- Athletics (1:30 PM IST) – Nitendra Singh Rawat in Men’s Marathon Final
- Badminton (1:30 PM IST)- India’s Mixed Team Group A tie against Sri Lanka
- Weightlifting (1:30 PM IST): Weightlifting – Sanket Mahadev Sargar in Men’s 55kh category; Gururaja in men’s 61kg category
- Table Tennis (2:00 PM): India vs Guyana in women’s team group 2 and Men’s team vs Northern Ireland
- Cycling (2:30 PM): Cycling – Mayuri Lute and Triyashi Paul in Women’s Sprint Qualifying. Meenakshi in Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying, Cycling – Vishwajeet Singh and Dinesh Kumar in Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
- Swimming (3 PM IST) – Kushagra Rawat in 200m Freestyle Heat 3
- Boxing (4:30 PM IST) – Hussanmuddin Mohammed (IND) vs Amzolee (SA) in 54-57kg weight category (Round of 32)
Squash
Men’s singles, round of 32: Ramit Tandon vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica) – 5 PM IST-- Advertisement --
Women’s singles, round of 32: Joshna Chinappa vs Meagan Best (Barbados) – 5:45 PM IST
Women’s singles, round of 32: Sunayna Kuruvilla vs Aifa Azman (Malaysia) – 5:45 PM IST
Men’s singles, round of 32: Saurav Ghosal vs Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka) – 6:15 PM IST
Women’s singles, round of 32: Anahat Singh vs Emily Whitlock (Wales) – 11:45 PM IST
Men’s singles, round of 32: Abhay Singh vs Alan Clyne (Scotland) – 12:15 AM IST
- Weighlifting (8:00 PM IST)- Saikhom Mirabai Chanu in women’s 55kg category
- Cycling (8:30 PM IST) – First round, men’s keirin: David Beckham, Esow Alben
- Table Tennis (8:30 PM IST) – India vs Northern Island in Men’s Table Tennis quarterfinal
- Gymnastics (9 PM IST)- Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Nataraj, and Protishta Samanta in Women’s team final and Individual qualification subdivision 3
- Boxing (11 PM IST)- Lovlina Borgohain vs N Ariane in Round 1 of the 70kg category
- Badminton (11:30 PM IST)- India in Mixed Team Group A tie against Australia
- Hockey (11:30 PM IST) – India vs Wales in Women’s Pool A
- Boxing (1:15 AM IST) – Sanjeet vs PF Ato Leau in Round 1 of the 92kg category
Where to watch CWG 2022
Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels network on television. The online live stream will be available on the SonyLiv website and app.