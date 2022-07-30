Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 – India’s Schedule & fixtures | All you need to know

- Advertisement -

The Commonwealth Games got underway on the first day (July 29), where some of the Indian players played tremendously. The Indian badminton team beat Pakistan as they registered a 5-0 win. PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth produced outstanding performances. In boxing, Shiva Thapa stunningly won the men’s Round of 32 bouts against Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch.

Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games, will witness the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, and the 2018 CWG gold medalist, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu. The Badminton and Table Tennis teams are looking forward to making progress into the knockouts. The women’s hockey team will compete in their second group-stage tie.

List of Indian contingents scheduled on Day 2 of CWG 2022

Lawn Bowls (1 PM IST)- India in Men’s Triple; Tania Choudhury in Women’s singles

Athletics (1:30 PM IST) – Nitendra Singh Rawat in Men’s Marathon Final

Badminton (1:30 PM IST)- India’s Mixed Team Group A tie against Sri Lanka

Weightlifting (1:30 PM IST): Weightlifting – Sanket Mahadev Sargar in Men’s 55kh category; Gururaja in men’s 61kg category

Table Tennis (2:00 PM): India vs Guyana in women’s team group 2 and Men’s team vs Northern Ireland

Cycling (2:30 PM): Cycling – Mayuri Lute and Triyashi Paul in Women’s Sprint Qualifying. Meenakshi in Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying, Cycling – Vishwajeet Singh and Dinesh Kumar in Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying

Swimming (3 PM IST) – Kushagra Rawat in 200m Freestyle Heat 3

Boxing (4:30 PM IST) – Hussanmuddin Mohammed (IND) vs Amzolee (SA) in 54-57kg weight category (Round of 32)

Squash

Men’s singles, round of 32: Ramit Tandon vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica) – 5 PM IST

Women’s singles, round of 32: Joshna Chinappa vs Meagan Best (Barbados) – 5:45 PM IST

Women’s singles, round of 32: Sunayna Kuruvilla vs Aifa Azman (Malaysia) – 5:45 PM IST

Men’s singles, round of 32: Saurav Ghosal vs Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka) – 6:15 PM IST

Women’s singles, round of 32: Anahat Singh vs Emily Whitlock (Wales) – 11:45 PM IST

Men’s singles, round of 32: Abhay Singh vs Alan Clyne (Scotland) – 12:15 AM IST

Weighlifting (8:00 PM IST)- Saikhom Mirabai Chanu in women’s 55kg category

Cycling (8:30 PM IST) – F irst round, men’s keirin: David Beckham, Esow Alben

Table Tennis (8:30 PM IST) – India vs Northern Island in Men's Table Tennis quarterfinal

Gymnastics (9 PM IST)- Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Nataraj, and Protishta Samanta in Women’s team final and Individual qualification subdivision 3

Boxing (11 PM IST)- Lovlina Borgohain vs N Ariane in Round 1 of the 70kg category

Badminton (11:30 PM IST)- India in Mixed Team Group A tie against Australia

Hockey (11:30 PM IST) – India vs Wales in Women's Pool A

Boxing (1:15 AM IST) – Sanjeet vs PF Ato Leau in Round 1 of the 92kg category

Where to watch CWG 2022

Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels network on television. The online live stream will be available on the SonyLiv website and app.

