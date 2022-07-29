Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 – India’s Schedule & fixtures | All you need to know

- Advertisement -

The Day 1 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 commences today, July 29, and will be an action-packed day for India as the Indian contingent will be participating in many exciting games. After a long wait, now we can watch our favorite contestants, fighting for the medals in the CWG 2022.

Yesterday, PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh shined as the flag-bearers of the national flag for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) and marched along with 215 Indian contingents.

Today, the Indian women’s teams in cricket and hockey will begin their campaigns on an opening day.

The women’s cricket team will face robust Australians on group stage during the day. In the evening, the Indian women’s hockey team will go against Ghana, in the group stage contest. The Indian Women’s Hockey team is ranked 9th in the world and has a high chance to overpower the Ghana team (ranked 30th).

The youngest member of the Indian contingent, Anahat Singh, who recently clinched the German Junior Open Squash Championship Super Series event, will be seen today. The 14-year-old squash player, Anahat will take on Jada Ross of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on an opening day.

It’s going to be interesting when India’s mixed team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a Badminton game.

List of Indian contingents scheduled on Day 1 of CWG 2022 – Time in IST

SWIMMING

Kushagra Rawat – 400m FreeStyle Heats (3:00 pm)

Ashish Kumar Singh – 100m BackStroke S9 Heats (3:00 pm)

Sajan Prakash – 50m Butterfly Heats (3:00 pm)

Srihari Nataraj – 100m BackStroke H (3:00 pm)

Kushagra Rawat – (if qualified)- 400m Freestyle Final (1:30 pm)

Ashish Kumar Singh – (if qualified)- 100m Backstroke S9 Final (11:30 pm)

Sajan Prakash – (if qualified)- 50m Butterfly Semis (11:30 pm)

Srihari Nataraj – (if qualified)- 100m Backstroke Semis (11:30 pm)

BOXING

Shiva Thapa – men’s 63.5kg Round of 32 (4:30 pm)

Sumit Kundu – men’s 75kg Round of 32 (4:30 pm)

Rohit Tokas – men’s 67kg Round of 32 (11:00 pm)

Ashish Chaudhary – men’s 80kg round of 32 (11:00 pm)

LAWN BOWLS

Nayanmoni – Women Singles (1:00 pm)

Dinesh, Navneet, Chandan – Men Triples (1:00 pm)

Sunil, Mridul – Men Pair Round 1 (7:30 pm)

Rupa, Tania, Lovely- Women Four Round 1 (7:30 pm)

GYMNASTICS

Yogeshwar, Satyajit, Saif – men’s individual and team qualifying (1:30 pm)

Men’s team final (if qualified) (10:00 pm)

SQUASH

Saurav Ghosal, Ramit, Abhay – Round of 64 (4:30 pm)

Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna, Anahat- Round of 64 (4:30 pm)

Men Singles – Round of 64 (10:30 pm)

Women Singles – Round of 64 (10:30 pm)

HOCKEY

India vs Ghana- Women Group Stage (6:30 pm)

BADMINTON

India vs Pakistan – group stage of mixed team event (6:30 pm)

CRICKET

India Women vs Australia Women – Group A (4.30 pm)

TABLE TENNIS

Men Team – Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)

Women Team – Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)

Men Team – Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)

Women Team – Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Diya Chitale, and Reeth Tennison will feature in the first round at 2 PM.

TRACK CYCLING

Vishwajeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha, Dinesh – Men Team Pursuit Qualification (2:30 pm)

Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala – Women Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)

Rojit, Ronaldo, David, Esow – Men Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)

Men Team Pursuit Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Women Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Men Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

TRIATHLON

Adarsh, Vishwanath – Men Final (3:30 pm)

Sanjana, Pragnya- Women Final (5:30 pm)

Where to watch CWG 2022

Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels network on television. The online live stream will be available on the SonyLiv website and app.

