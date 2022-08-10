Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022: IND beat NZ to win bronze in DOTA 2

- Advertisement -

Indian Esports teacm touched another milestone as they secured bronze in DOTA 2 at the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022 (CEC), Tuesday. The tournament was held in Birmingham, alongside the Commonwealth Games 2022 as a demonstration event.

The men in blue defeated New Zealand flawlessly in the decider series and won the title after a clean sweep.

📸 The 2022 Commonwealth Esports Championships have FINISHED ✅ with the Dota 2 Open event! Crazy scenes as Malaysia 🇲🇾 took home 🥇, with England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in 🥈and India 🇮🇳 in🥉!#CEC2022 #worldconnected #CommonwealthSport pic.twitter.com/6MnP2Cu695 — Global Esports Federation (@GE_Federation) August 7, 2022

Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022 was organized by the partnership of Global Esports Federation and Commonwealth Games Federation and is backed by the British Esports Association.

There were three esports titles in this mega event where various nations competed: DOTA 2, Rocket League, and eFootball.

Captain of the DOTA 2 team, Moin Ejaz said-

“This win symbolizes the amount of hard work the team has put in over the years and we dedicate this win to our country. Winning a medal at the Commonwealth was a dream for us and we’re super proud as a team,”

The Indian DOTA 2 team consisted of Moin Ejaz, Ketan Goyal, Abhishek Yadav, Shubhnam Goli, and Vishal Vernekar. They faced New Zealand for the bronze medal match. In a best of 3, India convincingly won the series by 2-0.

Ejaz further added

“We were very much aware before leaving for Birmingham that the tournament was going to be tough. Keeping in mind the intensity and level of the game on such an international platform, every team member gave their best shot during the practice sessions. We have invested a lot of time in preparing the strategies and improving our gameplay, which finally culminated in this win,”

India won against Wales and made their way to the semi-finals but eventually lost to champions Malaysia. Another Indian team participated and was knocked out in the group stages in the Rocket League open category.

