Coca-Cola India and Hockey India Partner for National Women’s Hockey League: Exciting Collaboration

The Coca-Cola India Foundation has established its inaugural collaboration with Hockey India for the National Women’s Hockey League 2024. The tournament’s initial phase began on April 30th and will wrap up on May 9th, 2024, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, offering an exciting display of talent and skill in the domestic league.

The National Women’s Hockey League includes teams that achieved top-eight rankings in the recently finished 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024. Athletes from states like Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Mizoram, Manipur, and Odisha are participating.

The three-year partnership is all about Coca-Cola India’s commitment to sports, apart from focusing on sporting issues and gender equality. It’s also in sync with the company’s #SheTheDifference campaign, which celebrates and encourages women. The main motive behind the partnership is for the betterment of women’s hockey through specialized training, providing gear, nutritional assistance among other interventions like holding camps and tournaments for developmental purposes.

Sporting Ethos is the implementation partner for the program, bringing valuable assistance to players in reaching their full potential and making the Indian sports landscape better.

In response to the collaboration, Dr. Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, expressed his thoughts by stating –

“We are thrilled to have Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, onboard for the inaugural edition of the tournament. I believe this association will not only elevate the stature of hockey as a sport but also of women hockey players, nationally and internationally. This collaboration will be a milestone in raising the bar of sports training and enhancing sports capabilities in India.”

In alignment with the President’s excitement, Shri Bhola Nath Singh, the Secretary General of Hockey India, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, stating:

“Our goals are perfectly aligned, Both Hockey India and Coca-Cola are committed to promoting and developing sports at the grassroots level, particularly women’s hockey. We envision the National Women’s Hockey League as a strong feeder system for the National team. This partnership is a win-win, and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration in the years to come.”

About Coca-Cola India

Coca-Cola is one of the most important players in India, a beverage company that comes with a variety of quality and refreshing beverage choices for consumers. Guided by its vision ‘Beverages For Life’, the company offers an extensive range of products that covers hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice, and dairy-based options. Its roster of beverages in the Indian portfolio includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, and Minute Maid juices. The company also has other hydration beverages such as Limca Sportz, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani, and Bonaqua packaged drinking water, in addition to the premium products such as Schweppes and Smartwater. Not to mention, it comes out with the Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. Coca-Cola keeps re-inventing with its product line by reducing sugar content and launching innovative new products into the market.

The company, together with its bottling operations and franchise partners, has a large network of close to 4 million retail outlets, serving millions of consumers countrywide. It is committed to making a positive difference in people’s lives, the communities, and the environment it works with. It is committed to replenishing water, recycling packaging, sustainable agriculture, and reducing carbon emissions across its value chain.

The Coca-Cola Company, together with bottling partners around the world, employs more than 700,000 people, which is a great boost to the local economies.

