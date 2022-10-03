Chris Gayle & PV Sindhu Flaunted Their Garba Skills In Navratri Season | #PVSindhu #ChrisGayle- KreedOn Banter

Gujarat Giants players celebrated the Navratri festival on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket. Chris Gayle and Sehwag exhibited their dancing skills during a special Garba night on Saturday
During this festive season, Gayle and Virender Sehwag flaunted their dancing skills and Gayle also shared a beautiful picture of himself as he posed in Kurta-Pajama.
Earlier, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu showed her dance moves during a Garba night, and Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra also showed his hidden talent and danced Garba along with fans.
Indian badminton star, PV Sindhu enjoys Garba evening in Surat
PV Sindhu showcased her dancing skills in Garba night along with legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George and former shuttler Trupti Murgunde.
PV Sindhu is currently in Gujarat for the 36th edition of the National Games.
Sindhu was looking beautiful in pretty attire and was having a lot of fun while dancing garba. Sindhu was also seen enjoying Gujarati meal at Marriott Surat.
Our Champ @Pvsindhu1 trying #Gujarati thali at @Marriott Surat🤩
Check out the video📽️#36thNationalGames #NationalGames2022@WeAreTeamIndia @Nat_Games_Guj @sagofficialpage @ddsportschannel @MySuratMySMC pic.twitter.com/ngAcWzhW7G-- Advertisement --
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 2, 2022
Read More | PV Sindhu Biography: Story of the 1st Indian Women to Win Two Olympic Medals