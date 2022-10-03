Chris Gayle & PV Sindhu Flaunted Their Garba Skills In Navratri Season | #PVSindhu #ChrisGayle- KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Gujarat Giants players celebrated the Navratri festival on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket. Chris Gayle and Sehwag exhibited their dancing skills during a special Garba night on Saturday

During this festive season, Gayle and Virender Sehwag flaunted their dancing skills and Gayle also shared a beautiful picture of himself as he posed in Kurta-Pajama.

Earlier, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu showed her dance moves during a Garba night, and Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra also showed his hidden talent and danced Garba along with fans.

Indian badminton star, PV Sindhu enjoys Garba evening in Surat

-- Advertisement --

PV Sindhu showcased her dancing skills in Garba night along with legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George and former shuttler Trupti Murgunde.

-- Advertisement --

PV Sindhu is currently in Gujarat for the 36th edition of the National Games.

Sindhu was looking beautiful in pretty attire and was having a lot of fun while dancing garba. Sindhu was also seen enjoying Gujarati meal at Marriott Surat.

-- Advertisement --

Read More | PV Sindhu Biography: Story of the 1st Indian Women to Win Two Olympic Medals

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport