Cheteshwar Pujara Praises BCCI’s Test Incentive Policy for Promoting Test Cricket

- Advertisement -

Cheteshwar Pujara praises BCCI and its secretary, Jay Shah, for implementing a test incentive policy aimed at promoting red-ball cricket in India.

-- Advertisement --

Following India’s historic series triumph over England in Dharamshala, Shah announced that players consistently participating in Test cricket for India would receive monetary rewards, with the potential to earn at least INR 60 lakhs per match.

Pujara expressed his belief that this decision would inspire young cricketers to prioritize red-ball cricket, as they could potentially earn equivalent or even greater amounts compared to IPL or franchise cricket.

-- Advertisement --

Cheteshwar Pujara Praises BCCI on his X (Twitter) account

“Just got back from a refreshing trip with the family, and it is even more refreshing to see such a great initiative by Jay Shah and the BCCI! It will surely reward and encourage those performing for the country in the purest format of the game!”.

The 36-year-old, who has played 103 Test matches for India, was dropped from the team after a couple of poor series. Yashasvi Jaiswal was chosen over him. Since then, Pujara has been playing domestic cricket and scoring lots of runs. But it’s unlikely he’ll return to the national team soon.

However, there’s a chance he might be called up when India plays in Australia later this year for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pujara knows how to handle Australian fast bowlers better than anyone else in the team. But nothing is certain right now.

-- Advertisement --

Before the big tournament, India has a couple of test series lined up. They’re set to play against Bangladesh and New Zealand, but the dates haven’t been confirmed by the cricket board yet.

Since the matches are in India, the team led by Rohit Sharma feels good about their chances. Winning both series would boost their chances of making it to the World Test Championship final for the third time in a row.

Read More | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads | Power Up Your Protection