Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Chess Olympiad 2022: Indian team creates history – Clinched several medals for the nation

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Chess Olympiad 2022 : India wins historic two bronze medals- KreedOn
Image Source- Republic world
On Tuesday, the Indian chess team touched a new milestone as both the men’s and women’s teams won bronze medals in the 44th Chess Olympiad. India ‘B’ team secured a bronze medal in the open section while India ‘A’ women’s side also settled with bronze in the ongoing tournament.

India ‘B’ ended up with 18 points for third place. It was the second bronze medal for India in the Olympiad, just like in the 2014 edition. D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa clinched the bronze medal in the open category after defeating Germany on Tuesday. They finished with 18 points after 11 rounds of thrilling action.

India 1 team missed out on a gold medal as they drew with USA 2-2 in the final round and finished fourth.

On Monday, India 2 team with young guns like D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, Raunak Sadhwani, and B Adhiban, lost to Uzbekistan. On the other hand, the Indian women missed a big opportunity. They lost to the USA in the 11th round on Tuesday. India 3, seeded 16, drew with Kazakhstan as well.

India’s No. 1 women’s player Koneru Humpy said,

“Winning the medal was historic but we couldn’t play to our potential. This bronze doesn’t feel enough,” 

Uzbekistan with its stunning performance bagged a gold medal with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands.

Individual medals for young guns

D. Gukesh bagged gold in Board 1 while Nihal Sarin won gold in Board 2. The silver medal went to Arjun Erigiasi, and the bronze for R. Praggnanandhaa in Board 3.

Nidhi Singh
