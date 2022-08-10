Chess Olympiad 2022: Indian team creates history – Clinched several medals for the nation

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, the Indian chess team touched a new milestone as both the men’s and women’s teams won bronze medals in the 44th Chess Olympiad. India ‘B’ team secured a bronze medal in the open section while India ‘A’ women’s side also settled with bronze in the ongoing tournament.

Congratulations to the youngsters from India 2 for winning the bronze medals in the open section. 🥉👏#ChessOlympiad 📷: Stev Bonhage pic.twitter.com/T7iXSXIopp — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 9, 2022

India A wins bronze medals in the Women's section of the home Chess Olympiad.🥉👏 📷by Stev Bonhage and Lennart Ootes #ChessOlympiad pic.twitter.com/hPfHBCzQPM — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 9, 2022

India ‘B’ ended up with 18 points for third place. It was the second bronze medal for India in the Olympiad, just like in the 2014 edition. D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa clinched the bronze medal in the open category after defeating Germany on Tuesday. They finished with 18 points after 11 rounds of thrilling action.

India 1 team missed out on a gold medal as they drew with USA 2-2 in the final round and finished fourth.

On Monday, India 2 team with young guns like D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, Raunak Sadhwani, and B Adhiban, lost to Uzbekistan. On the other hand, the Indian women missed a big opportunity. They lost to the USA in the 11th round on Tuesday. India 3, seeded 16, drew with Kazakhstan as well.

India’s No. 1 women’s player Koneru Humpy said,

“Winning the medal was historic but we couldn’t play to our potential. This bronze doesn’t feel enough,”

Uzbekistan with its stunning performance bagged a gold medal with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands.

Individual medals for young guns

D. Gukesh bagged gold in Board 1 while Nihal Sarin won gold in Board 2. The silver medal went to Arjun Erigiasi, and the bronze for R. Praggnanandhaa in Board 3.

Besides historic team medals 7️⃣ Indian players clinched individual medals at the 44th #ChessOlympiad 🔥👌 Well done guys, proud of you! 🥰 (1/2)@FIDE_chess | @DrSK_AICF | @Bharatchess64 pic.twitter.com/cFGkHewJnM — All India Chess Federation (@aicfchess) August 9, 2022

Thanks for all the wonderful wishes and support and lots of messages infact to go through😅…

Wonderful last 2 weeks in #ChessOlympiad2022

Team bronze and individual 1st board gold for all the hardwork and effort! pic.twitter.com/u99ZcM6V3U — Gukesh D (@DGukesh) August 9, 2022

