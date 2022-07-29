Chennai Quick Guns Ultimate Kho Kho Team | Know Everything about Chennai Quick Guns | Players List

- Advertisement -

The much-awaited inaugural season of the “Ultimate Kho Kho 2022”, where six teams from different states are going to compete for the title. The KLO Sports-owned team will be known as Chennai Quick Guns, which will compete in this inaugural edition of ultimate Kho Kho, set to kick off on August 14, 2022.

The first season of the Ultimate Kho Kho league is promoted by Mr. Amit Burman (Chairman of Dabur Group) in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India. Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors, and Telugu Yoddhas will compete in Season 1 of Ultimate Kho Kho, which will take place at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

Owner of Chennai Quick Guns

Chennai Quick Guns is owned by KLO Sports. KLO Sports is co-owned by Srinath Chittoori and Sanjay Jupudi. They are successful business giants in the automobile, construction, and IT sectors which are widely spread over India as well as abroad.

Sanjay Jupudi Co-Owner of KLO Sports said-

“Our goal is to help Kho Kho become a mainstream sport in India. We believe that the franchise has huge potential, and it can bring a rather forgotten sport back into every household. Apart from investing in the grassroots, KLO sports will also invest heavily in building a platform that will engage with fans and will become a role model for all sports franchises,”

Ultimate Kho Kho | Chennai Quick Guns Squad

Mahesh Shinde, Rajvardhan Patil, M Vignesh, Ramji Kashyap, Patta Narsaya, S Santhru, Sibin M, Amit Patil, Manoj Patil, Daasari Rao, V Kabilan, Madan, P Jai Prasath, P Anand Kumar, buchannagari Raju, Vijay Vegad, Sachin Gaur, Pritam Chougule, Balvir Singh, Katla Mohan, Venigopal S, Neelakantam Suresh, Jaswant Singh, Vignesh M.

Ultimate Kho Kho, CEO Tenzing Niyogi, said-

“We are thrilled to welcome KLO Sports and Capri Global to the league’s roster which already has eminent corporate names. With this league, we are committed to bringing in a modern-day professional structure in India that not only will take Kho Kho to the next level, but also create a spectacle for the fans,”

Chennai Quick Guns Social Media

When Mahesh Madhukar Shinde (aka) MMS – the first-ever @ultimatekhokho draft pick – got candid on his selection!😄#ComeOnISay #AbKhoHoga pic.twitter.com/XsjSs1FM8e — Chennai Quick Guns (@ChnQuickGuns) July 22, 2022

