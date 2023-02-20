Chennai Open ATP Challenger: Arjun Kadhe-Clarke win doubles title | Sumit Nagal lost in semis

- Advertisement -

Chennai Open ATP Challenger: India’s Arjun Kadhe teamed up with Jay Clarke of Great Britain to beat Sebastian Ofner and Nino Serdarusic 6-0 6-4 in the final of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger to claim the doubles title. In the opening set, Khade and Clarke were dominant, winning it without dropping a game. In the second, both teams were tied at 4-all. Clarke held serve in the ninth game before the duo broke their opponents to secure victory.

On the other hand, Sumit Nagal lost in straight sets against Nicolas Moreno De Alboran in the semi-finals as India’s challenge ended in the singles draw at the Chennai Open ATP Challenger on Saturday.

Earlier, Nagal made it through the qualifying rounds. The 25-year-old Nagal, who had come back very well during the previous matches, was under pressure from his opponent. De Alboran came back brilliantly to put the Indian under pressure. The over-powering American clinched three service breaks against two for Nagal to snatch the first set. De Alboran was dominant in the second set, serving well and breaking twice to win it, losing only two games.

Australia’s Max Purcell bagged the singles title with a victory over American Nicolas Moreno De Alboran on Sunday.

