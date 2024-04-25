Thursday, April 25, 2024
Chennai Hails D Gukesh: Candidates Champion Returns to a Hero’s Welcome

Image Source: Getty
By Saiman Das
When teen Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh returned to Chennai on Thursday, after achieving a historic milestone, he was met with a rousing welcome from a large group of fans. The 17-year-old, who recently became the youngest competitor in the Candidates Chess Tournament, earning Gukesh a shot at the world title, was greeted by throngs of admirers at the airport, including hundreds of students from Velammal Vidyalaya, where he studies. Despite his flight arriving at 3 a.m., fans started to gather at least an hour before his landing. As soon as he emerged, the exuberant crowd surrounded him, placing garlands around his neck, while the police ensured his safe passage through the airport.

On Monday, Gukesh made history as the first Indian since the legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the Candidates Tournament, a prestigious event that determines who will challenge the current world chess champion. This achievement also made him the youngest challenger ever, surpassing a record set by Garry Kasparov four decades ago. As a result of his win, Gukesh is set to face the reigning world champion, Ding Liren from China, in the final quarter of the year.

Also Read | How to Play Chess: Checkmate Your Opponents | Rules & Strategies

