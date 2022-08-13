Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur DREAM11 Prediction Premier League 2022 | Where to watch CHE vs LEI DREAM11 PL Prediction for today’s match | Fantasy Football Tips 

- Advertisement -

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur DREAM11 Prediction premier PL 2022: Sunday night Premier League football is back with yet another exciting fixture when Thomas Tuchle’s Chelsea will welcome Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are currently sitting at 8th while Tottenham are at top of the league.

Both sides are in good form and we can expect a hell of a match, but for now, let’s take a closer look at both sides.

Chelsea FC

Chelsea played the first game of the season against their former manager and legendary player, Frank Lampard’s Everton. The Blues won by a single goal thanks to a piece of cake penalty scored by Jorginho. They may struggle to find their key striker after letting both Lukaku and Werner join their former sides. The club, however, brought in Raheem Sterling to increase the depth of their attack.

Tottenham Hotspur FC

Tottenham also opened their season with a solid 4-1 win against Southampton. They have done pretty good business in the transfer market this season. Richarlison, Perisic, Bissouma, Lenglet, Spence, and Foster have bolstered Antonio Conte’s side as they’ll be looking to compete for silverware.

CHE vs TOT Dream11 prediction PL 2022 | Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11

Date Sunday, August 14th, 2022. Time 9:00 PM Venue Stamford Bridge, London Predicted playing XI Chelsea: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz Tottenham: Lloris, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min. Injuries Chelsea: Mateo Kovacic -- Advertisement -- Tottenham: Clement Lenglet, Oliver Skipp Players to watch Sterling, Kane, Son, Mount

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s PL Match | CHE vs TOT | Fantasy Prediction for Premier League 2022

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 – Goalkeeper

Mendy: It was a tough call between Lloris and Mendy, but we took a call on Medy, given his good clean sheet record for the Blues in the past.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 – Defender

Azpilicueta: Catalonia-linked defender finally ended his speculation by signing a contract with the Blues. The skipper will be looking to lead his side to compete for the title.

Romero: Taunted as a ‘Viking’ by his teammates, Romero has fitted really well under Conte. So much that Spurs are even ready to trigger his €41million purchase clause.

Silva: Age is just a number for the Brazilian, as he’s ageing like a wine. Silva is another obvious pick for this fixture.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 – Midfielder

Kulusevski: The Swedish playmaker opened his PL tally by scoring a brilliant left footed shot against Southampton on the opening matchweek. He will be looking to keep his form at its peak this season.

Hojbjerg: Another Spurs maestro, Hojbjerg has brilliantly impacted Tottenham’s midfield tempo, making him a starter in every fixture.

Kante: A player who never stops running on the pitch, Kante is a gem for the Blues. He has a good defensive to attacking ratio.

Mount: Another maestro on the pitch, Mount has really made his place in the starting XI, making him the player with the most appearances under Tuchel.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 – Forwards

Sterling: The new signing will be looking to break his deadlock by scoring goals against his old rivals. He will be useful in breaking up spaces between Spurs defenders.

Kane: The England skipper may have a good record in Europe, but he hasn’t scored against Chelsea in his last eight outings.

Son: He didn’t score in his previous match, but we can expect some magic from the Korean wizard in this match.

MY DREAM11 PREDICTION | CHE vs TOT

Both teams are coming off decent wins, and it’s definitely going to be a tough one for either side to take three points. Hence, we reckon it’s going to be an equal match with a score of 1-1.

Where to watch? Chelsea vs Tottenham Premier League 2022

In India, the Chelsea vs Tottenham match will be broadcast on Star Sports. You can also watch the match live on Disney+ Hotstar.