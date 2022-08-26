Premier League 2022 – Chelsea vs Leicester City DREAM11 Prediction | Where to watch CHE vs LEI | DREAM11 Football Prediction for today’s match by Experts

- Advertisement -

Chelsea vs Leicester City Dream11 prediction team for today’s PL match: Saturday evening Premier League is back with yet another exciting fixture where Chelsea will lock horns with Leicester City. Both teams are enduring a terrible start to their 2022 Premier League campaigns. Nevertheless, now either side will be looking to get three points.

Let’s take a closer look at both sides.

Chelsea FC

Chelsea are currently sitting at 12th with 4 points in hand. The Blues were thrashed 3-0 by Leeds. Moreover, a red card for Koulibaly left Tuchel angry with the team’s performance. Hence, he’ll be looking for redemption by taking all three points against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Leicester City FC

Leicester, on the other hand, are in the relegation battle with just a point in hand. The Foxes are sitting at 19th place. Brendan Rodgers has a lot of work to do with his side after enduring a terrible start to the season. Maddison has been a key player for them, while Vardy still hasn’t scored this season.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Dream11 prediction for PL 2022 | CHE vs LEI Today’s Match Details

Chelsea vs Leicester City Match Date : Saturday, August 27th, 2022

Chelsea vs Leicester City Match Time : 7:30 PM

Venue of Chelsea vs Leicester City : Stamford Bridge, London

Probable Playing XI for Chelsea in today’s match

Mendy, Thiago Silva, Azpilicueta, Reece James, Jorginho, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Cucurella, Mount, Sterling; Havertz

Probable Playing XI for Leicester City in today’s match

Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Evans, Justin, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Perez, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

CHE vs LEI Injury Updates

Chelsea: Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante.

Leicester City: Fofana (dropped out)

Players to watch in CHE vs LEI in today’s match?

Where to watch CHE vs LEI in India? – Fantasy Football Live streaming

The Indian football fans can enjoy the thriller, Chelsea vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 match on Star Sports network channel from 7:30 p.m.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Dream11 Team for Today’s Premier League Match | Best Fantasy Prediction for Premier League 2022

Mendy

James

Silva

Justin

Jorginho

Hall

Barnes

Mount

Maddison

Sterling

Havertz.

Goalkeeper

Mendy: Mendy is the obvious pick between the sticks, who will be looking to keep a clean sheet. He is the right choice for best goalkeeper in today’s match.

Defender

James: The right-back scored a crucial goal against Spurs and was brilliant on the right defensive flank, making him a much safer pick in this one.

Silva: With Koulibaly out, Silva must keep Chelsea’s defence intact to get three points and move closer to the top six.

Justin: The Foxes’ left has a 100% tackle rate and also a pass accuracy of 81%, getting him into the dream team above Chilwell and Cucurella.

James, Silva and Justin are one of the best defenders in PL 2022.

Midfielder

Jorginho: The Italian scored a crucial penalty in the opening fixture to win three points, proving to be one of the best midfielders in the side.

K.D. Hall: has been a surprise, with Brenden Rodgers trusting the youngster in the absence of Teilemans. The midfielder scored on the opening day and will be looking to get on the scoresheet again.

Barnes: is yet to get his name on the score sheet, but we feel he can conjure up something against the Blues.

Mount: The 23-year-old has become a regular starter at Stamford Bridge, thus making him the obvious pick in this fixture.

Maddison: scored 2 goals this season and has an assist to his name. He was a doubt to feature in this one, but the no.10 will manage to get his boots on the pitch.

Forwards

Sterling: The new signing might have an assist to his name, but is yet to get on the scoresheet. Let’s see if he can break his deadlock against the Foxes.

Havertz: With no pure No. 9 in their ranks, Havertz has been a key player to form a striking partnership alongside Sterling and Mount.

Who will win today’s match | CHE vs LEI

Both teams are trying to balance their start of the season and are looking to grab points as much as possible. Therefore, we reckon Chelsea 2-2 Leicester City.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Leicester City Premier League 2022

In India, the Chelsea vs Leicester City match will be broadcast on Star Sports. You can also watch the match live on Disney+ Hotstar.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport