Check out the complete list of countries participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022

- Advertisement -

The Commonwealth Games started its journey as the British Empire Games in the year 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. Since then the popularity has increased gradually and different sets of sports are included every year in the Commonwealth Games. The present-day Commonwealth Games is a multi-sport event and a jovial hunting ground for all the major athletes around the world.

When did India debut in the Commonwealth Games?

India made its debut in the 1934 Commonwealth Games in London where India won its first medal with the help of wrestler Rashid Anwar who clinched bronze in the men’s 74kg freestyle wrestling event.

What is the Commonwealth of Nations?

-- Advertisement --

The Commonwealth of Nations is a voluntary group of 54 sovereign nations which includes the vast majority of former territories of the British Empire.

A total of 71 different countries participated in the last Commonwealth Games which was held in Gold Coast, Australia in 2018.

-- Advertisement --

In the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, a total of 72 countries and territories are going to feature in this mega event. India will send 216 athletes across 16 multiple disciplines in the 2022 CWGs. This year, the sole addition will be the Maldives, who left the Commonwealth in 2016 and re-joined in 2020.

What is the Motto of CWG 2022

This year the motto for CWG 2022 is “Games for Everyone” because Birmingham 2022 helps to bring people together by connecting athletes from across different countries and territories spread across this huge globe.

Commonwealth Games 2022: List of participating countries and territories

Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Australia Bahamas Bangladesh Barbados Belize Bermuda Botswana British Virgin Islands Brunei Cameroon Canada Cayman Islands Cook Islands Cyprus Dominica England Eswatini Falkland Islands Fiji Ghana Gibraltar Grenada Guernsey Guyana India Isle of Man Jamaica Jersey Kenya Kiribati Lesotho Malawi Malaysia Maldives Malta Mauritius Montserrat Mozambique Namibia Nauru New Zealand Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Ireland Pakistan Papua New Guinea Rwanda Samoa Scotland Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Solomon Islands South Africa Sri Lanka St Helena St Kitts and Nevis St Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines Tanzania The Gambia Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Vanuatu Wales Zambia

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport