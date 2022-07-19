Tuesday, July 19, 2022
HomeEventsCommonwealth Games 2022

Check out the complete list of countries participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Check out the list of countries participating in Commonwealth Games 2022- KreedOn
Image Source- The Hindustan Times
The Commonwealth Games started its journey as the British Empire Games in the year 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. Since then the popularity has increased gradually and different sets of sports are included every year in the Commonwealth Games. The present-day Commonwealth Games is a multi-sport event and a jovial hunting ground for all the major athletes around the world.

When did India debut in the Commonwealth Games?

India made its debut in the 1934 Commonwealth Games in London where India won its first medal with the help of wrestler Rashid Anwar who clinched bronze in the men’s 74kg freestyle wrestling event.

What is the Commonwealth of Nations?

Commonwealth of nations- KreedOn
Image Source- Wikipedia
The Commonwealth of Nations is a voluntary group of 54 sovereign nations which includes the vast majority of former territories of the British Empire.

A total of 71 different countries participated in the last Commonwealth Games which was held in Gold Coast, Australia in 2018.

In the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, a total of 72 countries and territories are going to feature in this mega event. India will send 216 athletes across 16 multiple disciplines in the 2022 CWGs. This year, the sole addition will be the Maldives, who left the Commonwealth in 2016 and re-joined in 2020.

What is the Motto of CWG 2022

This year the motto for CWG 2022 is “Games for Everyone” because Birmingham 2022 helps to bring people together by connecting athletes from across different countries and territories spread across this huge globe.

Commonwealth Games 2022: List of participating countries and territories 

  1. Anguilla
  2. Antigua and Barbuda
  3. Australia
  4. Bahamas
  5. Bangladesh 
  6. Barbados
  7. Belize
  8. Bermuda
  9. Botswana
  10. British Virgin Islands
  11. Brunei
  12. Cameroon
  13. Canada
  14. Cayman Islands
  15. Cook Islands
  16. Cyprus
  17. Dominica
  18. England
  19. Eswatini
  20. Falkland Islands
  21. Fiji
  22. Ghana
  23. Gibraltar
  24. Grenada
  25. Guernsey
  26. Guyana
  27. India
  28. Isle of Man
  29. Jamaica
  30. Jersey
  31. Kenya
  32. Kiribati
  33. Lesotho
  34. Malawi
  35. Malaysia
  36. Maldives
  37. Malta
  38. Mauritius
  39. Montserrat
  40. Mozambique
  41. Namibia
  42. Nauru
  43. New Zealand
  44. Nigeria
  45. Niue
  46. Norfolk Island
  47. Northern Ireland
  48. Pakistan
  49. Papua New Guinea
  50. Rwanda
  51. Samoa
  52. Scotland
  53. Seychelles
  54. Sierra Leone
  55. Singapore
  56. Solomon Islands
  57. South Africa
  58. Sri Lanka
  59. St Helena
  60. St Kitts and Nevis
  61. St Lucia
  62. St Vincent and the Grenadines
  63. Tanzania
  64. The Gambia
  65. Tonga
  66. Trinidad and Tobago
  67. Turks and Caicos Islands
  68. Tuvalu
  69. Uganda
  70. Vanuatu
  71. Wales
  72. Zambia

Nidhi Singh
