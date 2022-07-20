Check out the biggest brands owned by athletes and their value

- Advertisement -

Today’s sporting industry is a nice blend of sports stars, sports brands, multinational companies, the corporate world, and millionaires and billionaires. This mixture has brought an incredible amount of money to the game. Well, you see, how big are the IPL broadcasting rights, sponsorship and endorsement agreements, and whatnot. Every deal is in lakhs and crores. Some sports stars and athletes have utilized this income to create their brands and companies. Today, we will see such brands owned by athletes.

Biggest brands owned by athletes

Athletes Brands Serena Williams S Cristiano Ronaldo CR7 Maria Sharapova Supergoop, Sugarpova, Therabody Virat Kohli Wrongn, One8 Venus Williams EleVen Lukas Podolski Strassenkicker David Beckham House99, Beckham Brand Holdings Mahendra Singh Dhoni Seven

Serena Williams – S

‘S’ is the brand name of the company owned by the lawn tennis superstar Serena Williams. This is a fashion and clothing brand that offers jackets, trousers, skirts, leggings, jumpsuits, and jewelry. She showcased her Autumn/Winter collection at New York Fashion Week in September 2019. Remarkably, she studied fashion at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida, US, and then jumped into the business world. The brand also has a collaboration with Nike.

Cristiano Ronaldo – CR7

-- Advertisement --

Well, you expected this name to come! Here he is, Cristiano Ronaldo! He is one of the best football players of all time and perhaps the highest-paid player in the entire sporting world. Famously known as CR7, in 2006, he launched the brand ‘CR7’. The official launch of ‘CR7’ took place in a fashion boutique in Funchal on Portugal’s Madeira Island and became one of the leading brands owned by the athlete. The wide variety of products includes high-end denim, eyewear, underwear, footwear, and fragrances. Interestingly, in 2015 astronomers named a galaxy CR7 to honor this football legend.

Maria Sharapova – Supergoop, Sugarpova, Therabody

Maria Sharapova is the co-owner of Supergoop, a UV-focused skincare company founded by Holly Thaggard, in 2014. This sensational tennis player also owns a brand ‘Sugarpova’ which deals with sugar and candy products. The company also sells guilt-free candies, which are sweet candies without sugar. Anyway, the company had a brand value of US$20 million as of 2019. She continued to diversify the sports business and came up with a wellness company in 2020 by the name Therabody which is best known for its Theragun — a hand-held massage device.

Virat Kohli – Wrogn, One8

-- Advertisement --

Virat Kohli or Virat himself is a brand. He is the superstar of Indian cricket after all. The world admires him and his passion for the game of cricket. From a very young age, Kohli has been the go-to man for famous brands like Audi, MRF, and Philips India. In 2014, Virat became the co-owner of the luxury fashion and accessories brand Wrogn with Universal Sportsbiz. Wrogn quickly took the grip of the market and is now one of the best fashion brands in India. The testament to this is that Wrogn is one of the sponsors of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat continued to invest in businesses as he launched another brand in collaboration with Puma. The name of the brand is One8, one of the famous sports brands by Indian athletes. The name represents the jersey number of Virat- 18. According to Forbes India, One8 earned a revenue of around US$18.9 million by June 2019. This must be bread and butter for Kohli, ultimately he was the only Indian to feature in the list of Forbes’ highest-paid athletes.

Venus Williams – EleVen

-- Advertisement --

The Williams sisters dominated the field of tennis and they are dominating the world of business. Venus Williams was the first of the two sisters to enter the world of business. Venus owns a company and brand by the name ‘EleVen’. This brand sells everything from beauty products to active wear for all sizes. These sisters are very systematic. Venus also studied fashion design at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale and during the last year of the course launched the brand EleVen.

This grand slam champion other than EleVen owns the interior decoration firm V Starr Interiors. She motivates people to be physically and mentally fit through another of her companies which is a wellness brand ‘Astura’. Her latest venture is Happy Vikings, a plant-based protein shake brand launched in December 2020.

Lukas Podolski – Strassenkicker

Lukas Podolski was part of the German Football team when they won the FIFA World Cup 2014. Two years later, in 2014, this footballer founded his streetwear brand ‘Strassenkicker’. This company offers products like -shirts, hoodies, tracksuits, caps, and accessories which have a thematic connection to Podolski’s hometown Cologne.

-- Advertisement --

This FIFA world cup winner continued to progress in the business world. In 2020, he launched Strassenkicker Base, a gaming arena, with Japanese internet service company Rakuten. It has five artificial grass soccer pitches, two multifunctional pitches for futsal (a form of indoor soccer), and a Panna cage (for street soccer game Panna), along with space for wheelchair sports and esports.

David Beckham – House99, Beckham Brand Holdings

David Beckham was and still is the stylish, handsome, and equally skillful footballer who won the hearts and souls of innumerable fans. Beckham founded House99, the men’s grooming brand in 2018 with a partnership with L’Oréal Luxe. The products are body wash, beard and hair balm, eye balm, shaving cream, and fragrances.

In 2019, this superstar acquired complete ownership of Beckham Brand Holdings. This was initially founded in 2014 with an entertainer Simon Fuller, but now Beckham is the owner of it. The company manages the partnerships and brands and has stakes in his ventures such as Seven Global and Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami FC. Seven Global is a joint venture started by Beckham and Global Brands Group in 2015 which oversees the development of all consumer product categories he is associated with. David Beckham’s business career has had a lot of success, just like his football career.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni – Seven

The coolest and calmest cricketer, one of the most successful captains, the man with all limited over ICC trophies, the Test championship mace, the list of his accolades would go on and on. Such is the stature of the man, M S Dhoni. In 2016, MS launched his brand ‘Seven’. The name represents his jersey number. Seven is a brand for footwear, jerseys, apparel, and accessories for both men and women. It is the official clothing and merchandise partner of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings. MS has also invested in an online used car marketplace called Cars24.

Conclusion

Athletes earn money in truckload amounts. But they are well aware of the lack of longevity in their career. Ultimately, with age one day their body will stop giving the results it had given in the past. So these stars have been doing all these investments to ensure they will get the same luxurious life after retirement. This is a great lesson for the young generation. Start investing for long terms and reap the rewards when you become old and fragile.

READ | Know what are the different ways to increase social media engagement for athletes

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport