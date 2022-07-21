Check out the best Indian women athletes who can bring laurels for the nation at CWG 2022

- Advertisement -

Much awaited 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games is just a couple of days away. The quadrennial event will begin on 28th July in Birmingham, United Kingdom, and will continue till 8th August 2022. A total of 215 athletes will represent India in this 11-day global event. We will witness women’s power in this tournament as a lot of Indian Women are going to participate in CWG 2022.

Indian women contenders for Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian women in Athletics

India in the 4x 100 m relay team is having a good chance to score a medal with players like Dhanalakshmi Sekar, Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda, MV Jilna, and NS Simi. In shot-put, Manpreet Kaur who holds many titles like world no. 1 and a National record of 18.86m also puts high hopes to get a medal for India.

Dhanalakshmi Sekar – women’s 100m and 4x100m relay

– women’s 100m and 4x100m relay Jyothi Yarraji – women’s 100m hurdles

– women’s 100m hurdles Aishwarya B – women’s long jump and triple jump

– women’s long jump and triple jump Ancy Sojan – women’s long jump

– women’s long jump Manpreet Kaur – women’s shot put

– women’s shot put Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon – women’s discus throw

– women’s discus throw Seema Punia – women’s discus throw

– women’s discus throw Annu Rani – women’s javelin throw

– women’s javelin throw Shilpa Rani – women’s javelin throw

– women’s javelin throw Manju Bala Singh – women’s hammer throw

– women’s hammer throw Sarita Romit Singh – women’s hammer throw

– women’s hammer throw Bhawna Jat – women’s 10km race walk

– women’s 10km race walk Priyanka Goswami – women’s 10km race walk

– women’s 10km race walk Hima Das – women’s 4x100m relay

– women’s 4x100m relay Dutee Chand – women’s 4x100m relay

– women’s 4x100m relay Srabani Nanda – women’s 4x100m relay

– women’s 4x100m relay MV Jilna – women’s 4x100m relay

– women’s 4x100m relay NS Simi – women’s 4x100m relay.

Indian women in Badminton

In badminton, P V Sindhu whose current world ranking is 7th could add one more medal to the Indian chart. In Women’s doubles, the duo of 19-year-old, Gayathri Gopichand, and Treesa Jolly are set to participate for the first time and have a good chance to score a medal too.

PV Sindhu (women’s)

(women’s) Aakarshi Kashyap (women’s)

(women’s) Treesa Jolly (women’s)

(women’s) Gayatri Gopichand (women’s)

(women’s) Ashwini Ponappa (women’s)

Indian Women In Boxing

Nikhat Zareen who recently won the 2022 World Championship gold in Istanbul is also having a high chance to get gold for India. The Olympic bronze medalist in the 70 kg category Lovlina Borgohain can create history in Birmingham 2022.

Nitu – women’s 48kg

– women’s 48kg Nikhat Zareen – women’s 50kg

– women’s 50kg Jaismine – women’s 60kg

– women’s 60kg Lovlina Borgohain – women’s 70kg.

Indian Women in Cricket

Indian women’s cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur has a high chance to enter the finals of CWG 2022 as they have performed well in their previous international events. After the Kuala Lumpur commonwealth games (1998), cricket will feature again at Birmingham in 2022. This time a women’s T20I format will be played in CWG 2022.

Hockey

The Indian women’s hockey team gave an industrious performance in Tokyo Olympics 2021 which boosted their confidence and eventually helps them to add another medal for India at CWG 2022.

Indian Women’s hockey squad for CWG 2022

Goalkeepers : Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders : Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders : Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete

Forwards : Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari.

Wrestling- Indian Women’s squad

Strong contenders, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat can increase the medals for India in the wrestling event at CWG 2022. Experienced wrestler, Vinesh Phogat clinched the gold medal in women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Babita Phogat, two times silver medalist in Commonwealth Games (2010, 2018) won’t be able to participate this time.

Pooja Gehlot (50kg)

Vinesh Phogat (53kg)

(53kg) Anshu Malik (57kg)

Sakshi Malik – women’s 62kg

– women’s 62kg Divya Kakran – women’s 68kg

Pooja Sihag – women’s 76kg.

Indian Women in Weightlifting

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu will lead the 12-member team. She astonishingly won gold in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018. Mirabai Chanu in the 49 kg category of weightlifting can add gold to India’s medal tally.

Mirabai Chanu – women’s 49kg,

– women’s 49kg, Bindyarani Devi – women’s 55kg,

– women’s 55kg, Poppy Hazarika – women’s 59kg,

– women’s 59kg, Usha Kumara – women’s 87kg,

– women’s 87kg, Purnima Pandey – women’s +87kg

Table Tennis

The Indian table tennis team for Birmingham 2022 comprises eight players and they are selected from a week-long national camp held in May. Manika Batra is the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the women’s singles event at the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Manika Batra,

Diya Chitale ,

Sreeja Akula,

Reeth Rishya,

Swastika Ghosh ( Reserve).

Indian women in Judo: CWG 2022

Sushila Likmabam, a judo player who secured the second position in Glasgow CWG in the 48 kg weight class in the Judo event, set high hopes for India at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

L Shushila Devi – women’s -48kg Suchika Tariyal – women’s -57kg Tulika Maan – women’s +78kg

