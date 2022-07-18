Check out the 25 amazing facts about Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games or simply CWG is a multisport event that involves the participation of commonwealth nations. Commonwealth Nations are none other than the nations which had been under British rule. The inaugural CWG was held in 1930 and has been conducted every four years. 1942 and 1946 are the only two occasions where the CWG could not take place. This mega sports event is also called Friendly Games. We are just a few days away from the 22nd edition of the event which will be hosted by Birmingham, England. In this blog, you will get several interesting facts about Commonwealth Games that will definitely amaze you.

It should be noted that the Commonwealth Games commenced in 1930. That’s when many countries were fighting for independence against the British. On the political front, people were aggressive toward independence, and on the other hand, these countries’ participated independently in the Commonwealth Games in 1930.

Over the course of time, the names of these games changed quite a few times. The very first name was ‘British Empire Games’. The name changed to ‘British Empire and Commonwealth Games in 1954. Fast-forward to 16 years, the name again changed and it was now ‘British Commonwealth Games’. In 1978, the name again changed to the current name i.e. ‘Commonwealth Games or CWG. From 1978 onwards, the CWG started to have a mascot.

The nations which do not participate separately in the Olympic games have permission to take part in CWG under their flag. Although 54 nations were under British Rule, the actual participation number counts as 72.

Incredibly, Australia has hosted the CWG five times. Hosting such a big event regularly proves Australia’s robust sporting culture. While Auckland (New Zealand) and Edinburgh (Scotland) had the privilege to host it twice.

The Commonwealth Games are the only international platform for British athletes to represent their home nations of England, Scotland, and Wales.

Out of 72 countries, which is the current number of participants, only 6 nations have participated in all the editions. These countries are Australia, Canada, England, New Zealand, Scotland, and Wales.

The United States was under British Rule, but they do not take part in the Commonwealth Games.

The youngest gold medalist in CWG history was just 13 years old. Unbelievable, isn’t it? Such incredible things do happen in this event. The record-holder is Australian swimmer Jenny Turrell and to date, no one has surpassed this number.

Another Aussie sits at the extreme end in terms of age. 61 years, Dorothy Roche won gold in lawn bowling at the 1990 Games in Auckland. Surreal but true as this man is quintessential for the statement ‘Age is just a number. At least for Dorothy, 61 was a mere number.

In the very first CWG, only 11 nations participated. Almost 100 years later, in 2022, 72 countries will take part and the total number of athletes will go beyond 4400.

In the all-time medal tally, Australia sits right at the top with 932 gold, 774 silver, and 709 bronze which counts to a massive 2415 medals.