Check out the complete list of sports included in Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) will kickstart on 28 July in Birmingham, England. It has always been a happy hunting ground for all the athletes around the world. Do you know what are the different types of sports in CWG? If not then you are at the right place, in this blog you will get to know about the complete list of sports included and dropped every year in CWG since its beginning.
The Commonwealth Games sports are divided into three main types: core sports, optional sports, and recognized sports. The sports and programs in Commonwealth Games are partly decided by the host nation, resulting in a different set of sports included and some are dropped every year in the Commonwealth Games. There has been a gradual increase in the number of sports, with the maximum number being at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The 2022 Commonwealth games will have 19 sports in total.
When did India debut at CWG?
India made its Commonwealth Games debut in 1934, back then it was known as the British Empire Games.
List of year wise sports in CWG
|Year
|City
|Sports on the Program
|No. of Sports
|New sports in CWG
|2022
|Birmingham
|Aquatics, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Bowls, Boxing, Cricket (women’s), Cycling, Gymnastics, Judo, Hockey, Netball, Rugby 7s, Squash, Table tennis, Triathlon, Weightlifting, Wrestling
|19
|judo and cricket returned, shooting dropped.
|2018
|Gold Coast
|Aquatics, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Bowls, Boxing, Cycling, Gymnastics, Hockey, Netball, Rugby 7s, Shooting, Squash, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Weightlifting, Wrestling.
|18
|judo removed, basketball returned, beach volleyball added
|2014
|Glasgow
|Aquatics, Athletics, Badminton, Bowls, Boxing, Cycling, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Netball, Rugby 7s, Shooting, Squash, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Weightlifting, Wrestling.
|17
|Archery and Tennis removed, Triathlon added and judo returned
|2010
|Delhi
|Aquatics, Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Bowls, Boxing, Cycling, Gymnastics, Hockey, Netball, Rugby 7s, Shooting, Squash, Table Tennis, Tennis, Weight Lifting, Wrestling.
|17
|Tennis added, archery and wrestling returned, Basketball and Triathlon removed.
|2006
|Melbourne
|Athletics; Badminton; Basketball; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Gymnastics; Hockey; Netball; Rugby; Shooting; Squash; Aquatics; Table Tennis; Triathlon; Weightlifting
|16
|Basketball added, judo and wrestling removed.
|2002
|Manchester
|Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Gymnastics; Hockey; Judo; Netball; Rugby; Shooting; Squash; Aquatics; Table Tennis; Triathlon; Weightlifting; Wrestling
|17
|Tenpin bowling and cricket removed, table tennis and triathlon added, wrestling and judo returned.
|1998
|Kuala Lumpur
|Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cricket; Cycling; Gymnastics; Hockey; Netball; Rugby; Shooting; Squash; Aquatics; Tenpin Bowling; Weightlifting
|15
|cricket, hockey, netball, rugby, squash, tenpin bowling added, wrestling removed
|1994
|Victoria
|Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Gymnastics; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling
|10
|wrestling returned, judo removed.
|1990
|Auckland
|Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Gymnastics; Judo; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting
|10
|gymnastics returned, judo added, rowing and wrestling removed.
|1986
|Edinburgh
|Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Rowing; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling
|10
|archery removed, rowing added.
|1982
|Brisbane
|Archery; Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling
|10
|archery added and gymnastics removed.
|1978
|Edmonton
|Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Gymnastics; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling
|10
|Gymnastics added
|1974
|Christchurch
|Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling
|9
|fencing removed, shooting returned.
|1970
|Edinburgh
|Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Fencing; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling
|9
|fencing and bowls returned, rowing and shooting removed.
|1966
|Kingston
|Athletics; Badminton; Boxing; Cycling; Rowing; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling
|9
|badminton and shooting added, bowls and fencing removed
|1962
|Perth
|Athletics; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Fencing; Rowing; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling
|9
|no change
|1958
|Cardiff
|Athletics; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Fencing; Rowing; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling
|9
|no change
|1954
|Vancouver
|Athletics; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Fencing; Rowing; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling
|9
|water polo removed
|1950
|Auckland
|Athletics; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Fencing; Rowing; Aquatics; Water Polo; Weightlifting; Wrestling
|10
|fencing, water polo and weightlifting added.
|1938
|Sydney
|Athletics; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Rowing; Aquatics; Wrestling
|7
|rowing returned
|1934
|London
|Athletics; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Aquatics; Wrestling
|6
|rowing removed, cycling added
|1930
|Hamilton
|Athletics; Bowls; Boxing; Rowing; Aquatics; Wrestling
|6