Wednesday, July 20, 2022
HomeEventsCommonwealth Games 2022Check out the complete list of sports included in Commonwealth Games

Check out the complete list of sports included in Commonwealth Games

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Check out list of sports included in every Commonwealth Games so far- Kreedon
Image Source- Dreamstime.com
- Advertisement -

Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) will kickstart on 28 July in Birmingham, England. It has always been a happy hunting ground for all the athletes around the world. Do you know what are the different types of sports in CWG? If not then you are at the right place, in this blog you will get to know about the complete list of sports included and dropped every year in CWG since its beginning.

The Commonwealth Games sports are divided into three main types: core sports, optional sports, and recognized sports. The sports and programs in Commonwealth Games are partly decided by the host nation, resulting in a different set of sports included and some are dropped every year in the Commonwealth Games. There has been a gradual increase in the number of sports, with the maximum number being at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The 2022 Commonwealth games will have 19 sports in total.

When did India debut at CWG?

-- Advertisement --

India made its Commonwealth Games debut in 1934, back then it was known as the British Empire Games.

List of year wise sports in CWG

YearCitySports on the ProgramNo. of SportsNew sports in CWG
2022BirminghamAquatics, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Bowls, Boxing, Cricket (women’s), Cycling, Gymnastics, Judo, Hockey, Netball, Rugby 7s, Squash, Table tennis, Triathlon, Weightlifting, Wrestling19judo and cricket returned, shooting dropped.
2018Gold CoastAquatics, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Bowls, Boxing, Cycling, Gymnastics, Hockey, Netball, Rugby 7s, Shooting, Squash, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Weightlifting, Wrestling.18judo removed, basketball returned, beach volleyball added
2014GlasgowAquatics, Athletics, Badminton, Bowls, Boxing, Cycling, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Netball, Rugby 7s, Shooting, Squash, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Weightlifting, Wrestling.17Archery and Tennis removed, Triathlon added and judo returned
2010DelhiAquatics, Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Bowls, Boxing, Cycling, Gymnastics, Hockey, Netball, Rugby 7s, Shooting, Squash, Table Tennis, Tennis, Weight Lifting, Wrestling.17Tennis added, archery and wrestling returned, Basketball and Triathlon removed.
2006MelbourneAthletics; Badminton; Basketball; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Gymnastics; Hockey; Netball; Rugby; Shooting; Squash; Aquatics; Table Tennis; Triathlon; Weightlifting16Basketball added, judo and wrestling removed.
2002ManchesterAthletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Gymnastics; Hockey; Judo; Netball; Rugby; Shooting; Squash; Aquatics; Table Tennis; Triathlon; Weightlifting; Wrestling17Tenpin bowling and cricket removed, table tennis and triathlon added, wrestling and judo returned.
1998Kuala LumpurAthletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cricket; Cycling; Gymnastics; Hockey; Netball; Rugby; Shooting; Squash; Aquatics; Tenpin Bowling; Weightlifting15cricket, hockey, netball, rugby, squash, tenpin bowling added, wrestling removed
1994VictoriaAthletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Gymnastics; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling10wrestling returned, judo removed.
1990AucklandAthletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Gymnastics; Judo; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting10gymnastics returned, judo added, rowing and wrestling removed.
1986EdinburghAthletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Rowing; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling10archery removed, rowing added.
1982BrisbaneArchery; Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling10archery added and gymnastics removed.
1978EdmontonAthletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Gymnastics; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling10Gymnastics added
1974ChristchurchAthletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling9fencing removed, shooting returned.
1970EdinburghAthletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Fencing; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling9fencing and bowls returned, rowing and shooting removed.
1966KingstonAthletics; Badminton; Boxing; Cycling; Rowing; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling9badminton and shooting added, bowls and fencing removed
1962PerthAthletics; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Fencing; Rowing; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling9no change
1958CardiffAthletics; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Fencing; Rowing; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling9no change
1954VancouverAthletics; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Fencing; Rowing; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling9water polo removed
1950AucklandAthletics; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Fencing; Rowing; Aquatics; Water Polo; Weightlifting; Wrestling10fencing, water polo and weightlifting added.
1938SydneyAthletics; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Rowing; Aquatics; Wrestling7rowing returned
1934LondonAthletics; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Aquatics; Wrestling6rowing removed, cycling added
1930HamiltonAthletics; Bowls; Boxing; Rowing; Aquatics; Wrestling6

READ | Commonwealth Games 2022 – Schedule | Indian Squad | CWG 2022 Mascot | All you need to know

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
Previous articleTotal number of medals won by India in hockey at Commonwealth Games so far
Next articleWorld Athletics C’ships 2022: Avinash Sable finishes 11th in 3000m steeplechase

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com, marketing@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019