Check out the complete list of sports included in Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) will kickstart on 28 July in Birmingham, England. It has always been a happy hunting ground for all the athletes around the world. Do you know what are the different types of sports in CWG? If not then you are at the right place, in this blog you will get to know about the complete list of sports included and dropped every year in CWG since its beginning.

The Commonwealth Games sports are divided into three main types: core sports, optional sports, and recognized sports. The sports and programs in Commonwealth Games are partly decided by the host nation, resulting in a different set of sports included and some are dropped every year in the Commonwealth Games. There has been a gradual increase in the number of sports, with the maximum number being at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The 2022 Commonwealth games will have 19 sports in total.

When did India debut at CWG?

India made its Commonwealth Games debut in 1934, back then it was known as the British Empire Games.

List of year wise sports in CWG

Year City Sports on the Program No. of Sports New sports in CWG 2022 Birmingham Aquatics, Athletics , Badminton, Basketball , Beach Volleyball, Bowls, Boxing , Cricket (women’s), Cycling , Gymnastics, Judo, Hockey, Netball, Rugby 7s, Squash , Table tennis, Triathlon, Weightlifting , Wrestling 19 judo and cricket returned, shooting dropped. 2018 Gold Coast Aquatics, Athletics Badminton , Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Bowls, Boxing, Cycling, Gymnastics, Hockey, Netball, Rugby 7s, Shooting, Squash, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Weightlifting, Wrestling. 18 judo removed, basketball returned, beach volleyball added 2014 Glasgow Aquatics, Athletics, Badminton, Bowls, Boxing, Cycling, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Netball, Rugby 7s, Shooting, Squash, Table Tennis , Triathlon, Weightlifting, Wrestling. 17 Archery and Tennis removed, Triathlon added and judo returned 2010 Delhi Aquatics, Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Bowls, Boxing, Cycling, Gymnastics, Hockey, Netball, Rugby 7s, Shooting, Squash, Table Tennis, Tennis, Weight Lifting, Wrestling. 17 Tennis added, archery and wrestling returned, Basketball and Triathlon removed. 2006 Melbourne Athletics; Badminton; Basketball; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Gymnastics; Hockey; Netball; Rugby; Shooting; Squash; Aquatics; Table Tennis; Triathlon; Weightlifting 16 Basketball added, judo and wrestling removed. 2002 Manchester Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Gymnastics; Hockey; Judo; Netball; Rugby; Shooting; Squash; Aquatics; Table Tennis; Triathlon; Weightlifting; Wrestling 17 Tenpin bowling and cricket removed, table tennis and triathlon added, wrestling and judo returned. 1998 Kuala Lumpur Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cricket; Cycling; Gymnastics; Hockey; Netball; Rugby; Shooting; Squash; Aquatics; Tenpin Bowling; Weightlifting 15 cricket, hockey, netball, rugby, squash, tenpin bowling added, wrestling removed 1994 Victoria Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Gymnastics; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling 10 wrestling returned, judo removed. 1990 Auckland Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Gymnastics; Judo; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting 10 gymnastics returned, judo added, rowing and wrestling removed. 1986 Edinburgh Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Rowing; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling 10 archery removed, rowing added. 1982 Brisbane Archery; Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling 10 archery added and gymnastics removed. 1978 Edmonton Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Gymnastics; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling 10 Gymnastics added 1974 Christchurch Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling 9 fencing removed, shooting returned. 1970 Edinburgh Athletics; Badminton; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Fencing; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling 9 fencing and bowls returned, rowing and shooting removed. 1966 Kingston Athletics; Badminton; Boxing; Cycling; Rowing; Shooting; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling 9 badminton and shooting added, bowls and fencing removed 1962 Perth Athletics; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Fencing; Rowing; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling 9 no change 1958 Cardiff Athletics; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Fencing; Rowing; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling 9 no change 1954 Vancouver Athletics; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Fencing; Rowing; Aquatics; Weightlifting; Wrestling 9 water polo removed 1950 Auckland Athletics; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Fencing; Rowing; Aquatics; Water Polo; Weightlifting; Wrestling 10 fencing, water polo and weightlifting added. 1938 Sydney Athletics; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Rowing; Aquatics; Wrestling 7 rowing returned 1934 London Athletics; Bowls; Boxing; Cycling; Aquatics; Wrestling 6 rowing removed, cycling added 1930 Hamilton Athletics; Bowls; Boxing; Rowing; Aquatics; Wrestling 6

