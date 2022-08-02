Check Out India’s stunning performance on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2022 | CWG 2022 Day 4 Highlights

- Advertisement -

Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, was another memorable day for India as the Indian contingent performed quite well and showed some positive results. Indian contingents added 3 more medals- one silver and two bronze medals in India’s medal basket. Sushila Devi Likmabam clinched the silver medal in Women’s 48kg Judo while Vijay Kumar won a bronze in Men’s 60kg in the same event. Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur, from Punjab, bagged a bronze in 71kg women’s weightlifting. Splendid performance produced by Indian shuttlers mixed team events as they beat Singapore by 3-0.

India’s Results- Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2022

Judo

Sushila Devi Likmabam won the silver medal in Women’s 48kg Judo. Whereas, in the men’s 60kg Judo event, Vijay Kumar also won a bronze. While Suchika Tariyal was defeated by Mauritius’ Christianne Legentilthe in the bronze medal bout.

Lawn Bowls

In the women’s Fours Lawn Bowls event, India beat New Zealand 16-13 and enter the final to assure the first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls in Commonwealth Games. They will face SA in CWG 2022 final.

"We are unable to express our emotions" India's historic Lawn Bowls team on reaching the final 🗣️ (via @OlympicKhel) pic.twitter.com/kRJb745ETV -- Advertisement -- — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) August 2, 2022

Table Tennis

The paddlers also reached the final in the men’s event as they beat Nigeria 3-0. Sharath Kamal Achanta in a closely fought contest defeated Nigerian Quadri Aruna 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 15-3. While, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran outsmarted Olajide Omotayo by 11-9, 4-11, 11-6, 11-8 in the third match of the contest.

GO FOR GOLD, TEAM INDIA 🇮🇳 Wishing the very best to our Indian men’s team paddlers 🏓 who will take on Singapore in the Grand Finale of #CWG2022 💪#TeamIndia #UltimateTableTennis #LevelAlagHai #Cheer4India #B022 pic.twitter.com/LOfTflTa4t — Ultimate Table Tennis (@UltTableTennis) August 2, 2022

Hockey

It’s a draw in the men’s hockey contest between India and England as they played out a 4-4 draw.

Boxing

Indian boxer Ashish Kumar defeated Niue’s Travis Tapatuetoa 5-0 to reach the quarterfinals.

Swimming

Srihari Nataraj finishes 5th in Men’s 50m Backstroke Final in 25.23 seconds. While New Zealand’s Andrew Jeffcoat won the contest in 24.65 seconds.

Srihari Nataraj secures best position by an Indian swimmer in an open CWG final by finishing fifth in the men’s 50m Backstroke. He clocked 25.23 seconds. Spirited effort in a tough discipline. pic.twitter.com/ac1QdUq3uR — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 1, 2022

Weightlifting

Indian weightlifter, Harjinder Kaur wins the bronze medal as she lifted a combined weight of 212kg. Sarah Davies from England wins the gold medal with a total of 229kg.

Our weightlifting contingent has performed exceptionally well at the Birmingham CWG. Continuing this, Harjinder Kaur wins a Bronze medal. Congratulations to her for this special accomplishment. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/0dPzgkWT3y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022

Badminton

India carried its dominance in the Badminton Mixed Team event as they beat Singapore in the semifinals. Lakshya Sen beats world champion, Loh Kean Yew 21-18, and 21-15 in the men’s singles round.

Para Swimming

Suyash Narayan Jadhav placed 5th in the Men’s 50-meter freestyle S7, whereas Niranjan Mukundan finishes 7th in the same event.

