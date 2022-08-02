Tuesday, August 2, 2022
HomeEventsCommonwealth Games 2022Check Out India’s stunning performance on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2022...

Check Out India’s stunning performance on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2022 | CWG 2022 Day 4 Highlights

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Commonwealth Games Day 4- India's performance & Results- KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan News Hub
- Advertisement -

Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, was another memorable day for India as the Indian contingent performed quite well and showed some positive results. Indian contingents added 3 more medals- one silver and two bronze medals in India’s medal basket. Sushila Devi Likmabam clinched the silver medal in Women’s 48kg Judo while Vijay Kumar won a bronze in Men’s 60kg in the same event. Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur, from Punjab, bagged a bronze in 71kg women’s weightlifting. Splendid performance produced by Indian shuttlers mixed team events as they beat Singapore by 3-0.

India’s Results- Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2022

Judo 

Sushila Devi Likmabam won the silver medal in Women’s 48kg Judo. Whereas, in the men’s 60kg Judo event, Vijay Kumar also won a bronze. While Suchika Tariyal was defeated by Mauritius’ Christianne Legentilthe in the bronze medal bout.

-- Advertisement --

Lawn Bowls

In the women’s Fours Lawn Bowls event, India beat New Zealand 16-13 and enter the final to assure the first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls in Commonwealth Games. They will face SA in CWG 2022 final.

-- Advertisement --

 

Table Tennis

-- Advertisement --

The paddlers also reached the final in the men’s event as they beat Nigeria 3-0. Sharath Kamal Achanta in a closely fought contest defeated Nigerian Quadri Aruna 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 15-3.  While, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran outsmarted Olajide Omotayo by 11-9, 4-11, 11-6, 11-8 in the third match of the contest.

 

Hockey

It’s a draw in the men’s hockey contest between India and England as they played out a 4-4 draw. 

 

Boxing

Indian boxer Ashish Kumar defeated Niue’s Travis Tapatuetoa 5-0 to reach the quarterfinals.

Swimming

Srihari Nataraj finishes 5th in Men’s 50m Backstroke Final in 25.23 seconds. While New Zealand’s Andrew Jeffcoat won the contest in 24.65 seconds.

 

Weightlifting 

Indian weightlifter, Harjinder Kaur wins the bronze medal as she lifted a combined weight of 212kg. Sarah Davies from England wins the gold medal with a total of 229kg.

 

Badminton

India carried its dominance in the Badminton Mixed Team event as they beat Singapore in the semifinals. Lakshya Sen beats world champion, Loh Kean Yew 21-18, and 21-15 in the men’s singles round.

Para Swimming

Suyash Narayan Jadhav placed 5th in the Men’s 50-meter freestyle S7, whereas Niranjan Mukundan finishes 7th in the same event.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
Previous articleMeet the Champions Who Brought Glory For Team India In Commonwealth Games 2022 So Far

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com, marketing@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Check out the amazing 25 facts about Commonwealth Games- KreedOn

Check out the 25 amazing facts about Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022
List of sports added & removed from Commonwealth Games 2022- KreedOn

List of sports added for the first time in CWG 2022...

Commonwealth Games 2022
Total number of medals won by Indian Table Tennis players at Commonwealth Games- KreedOn

Total number of medals won by Indian Table Tennis players at...

Commonwealth Games 2022
Know how many Indian shuttlers won medals at Commonwealth Games- KreedOn

Total number of medals won by Indian Badminton Player at CWG...

Commonwealth Games 2022