Check Out India’s stunning performance on Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2022 | CWG 2022 Day 3 Highlights

A productive day for India on Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2022. India managed to win two stunning gold medals in weightlifting. Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli secured gold medals for India in men’s weightlifting at the end of day 3 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Weightlifting

Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinched gold with a dominant performance in the 67 Kg men’s weightlifting event. Achinta Sheuli ended on a high note with a gold in the 73kg event.

Cricket

India’s women’s cricket team comfortably crushed Pakistan by 8 wickets to earn their first win of the tournament.

Our women's cricket team's first win at the Commonwealth Games is in the 🎒 Happy faces from the @BCCIWomen camp spotted at the Edgbaston Stadium after an eight-wicket win over Pakistan 😁👏🇮🇳#EkIndiaTeamIndia | #B2022 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4nj7Lkwz3V — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 31, 2022

Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey team started their campaign with a satisfactory win over Ghana by a stunning 11-0 score.

Badminton

In badminton, India Mixed Team marched to the Semi-Final with an easy win over South Africa by 3-0 in the quarter-final tie. Lakshya Sen won the second set with his action-packed performance and notched up to help India take a 2-0 lead.

Squash

Ace squash player Saurav Ghosal demonstrated as a strong opponent in Men’s Singles event and defeated Canada’s David Baillargeon 11-6, 11-2, 11-6 to reach the quarterfinals. The Indian ace squash player, Joshna Chinappa also marched into the quarterfinals in the women’s singles event.

A 'joshila' performance from India's Joshana Chinappa! 💪 The Indian moves into the women's singles squash quarterfinals after defeating Kaitlyn Watts of 🇳🇿, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6 in the round of 16. 🔥#B2022 | #IndiaAtB2022 pic.twitter.com/UH32YSoyGi — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) July 31, 2022

Boxing

Indian boxer, Nikhat Zareen storms into the quarter-finals. Heavyweight boxer Sagar also reached the quarterfinals, after winning a match against Cameronian pugilist and became the third Indian after Nikhat and Lovlina to march into the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, Shiva Thapa and Sumit Kundu did not perform up to mark and lost to their Scottish and Australian opponents in the Round of 16 respectively.

Table Tennis

Indian Men’s Table Tennis team defeated Bangladesh by 3-0 and moved to the Semi-Finals and will face Nigeria. The Indian Women’s Fours team in Lawn Bowls put everyone in a complete surprise when they beat Norfolk Islands and marched into the semi-final.

Swimming

Indian Swimmer Srihari Nataraj making his way to clinch the gold. He finished the heats and semi-final with a timing of 25.38s to make it to the Men’s 50 M Backstroke Final.

Cycling

Mayuri Lete of India finished 18th in the final with a timing of 36.868.

Artistic Gymnastics

Ruthuja Nataraj scored a 10.25 on the Balance Beam after a 10 in uneven bars and stood 18th.

