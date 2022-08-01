Monday, August 1, 2022
HomeEventsCommonwealth Games 2022Check Out India’s stunning performance on Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2022...

Check Out India’s stunning performance on Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2022 | CWG 2022 Day 3 Highlights

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Check Out India’s performance on Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2022- KreedOn
Image Source- The Indian Express
- Advertisement -

A productive day for India on Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2022. India managed to win two stunning gold medals in weightlifting. Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli secured gold medals for India in men’s weightlifting at the end of day 3 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Weightlifting

Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinched gold with a dominant performance in the 67 Kg men’s weightlifting event. Achinta Sheuli ended on a high note with a gold in the 73kg event.

-- Advertisement --

Cricket

India’s women’s cricket team comfortably crushed Pakistan by 8 wickets to earn their first win of the tournament. 

-- Advertisement --

Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey team started their campaign with a satisfactory win over Ghana by a stunning 11-0 score.

-- Advertisement --

 

Badminton

In badminton, India Mixed Team marched to the Semi-Final with an easy win over South Africa by 3-0 in the quarter-final tie. Lakshya Sen won the second set with his action-packed performance and notched up to help India take a 2-0 lead.

 

Squash 

Ace squash player Saurav Ghosal demonstrated as a strong opponent in Men’s Singles event and defeated Canada’s David Baillargeon 11-6, 11-2, 11-6 to reach the quarterfinals. The Indian ace squash player, Joshna Chinappa also marched into the quarterfinals in the women’s singles event.

Boxing

Indian boxer, Nikhat Zareen storms into the quarter-finals. Heavyweight boxer Sagar also reached the quarterfinals, after winning a match against Cameronian pugilist and became the third Indian after Nikhat and Lovlina to march into the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, Shiva Thapa and Sumit Kundu did not perform up to mark and lost to their Scottish and Australian opponents in the Round of 16 respectively.

Table Tennis

Indian Men’s Table Tennis team defeated Bangladesh by 3-0 and moved to the Semi-Finals and will face Nigeria. The Indian Women’s Fours team in Lawn Bowls put everyone in a complete surprise when they beat Norfolk Islands and marched into the semi-final.

Swimming

Indian Swimmer Srihari Nataraj making his way to clinch the gold. He finished the heats and semi-final with a timing of 25.38s to make it to the Men’s 50 M Backstroke Final.

Cycling

Mayuri Lete of India finished 18th in the final with a timing of 36.868.

Artistic Gymnastics

Ruthuja Nataraj scored a 10.25 on the Balance Beam after a 10 in uneven bars and stood 18th.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
Previous articleCommonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 – India’s Schedule & fixtures | All you need to know
Next articleTop 10 Best Fitness Bands to track your daily fitness goals & get in shape today

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com, marketing@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019