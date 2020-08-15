Check Out: Indian athletes celebrate Independence Day on social media

On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, India’s very own sports superstars celebrated with the fans on social media. Players hoped for the current COVID situation to get better in India and paid their tribute to the front-line workers.

Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian Cricket side, celebrated the Independence Day with millions of his social media followers.

Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳 God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/fhgzdUEF1G — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who is currently in Australia sent his wishes during a conversation on Indian Football’s Instagram account.

Sachin ‘The God’ Tendulkar celebrated the day with a beautiful initiative ‘Becoming Everyday Heroes’ for the future generation of the country.

Happy 74th #IndependenceDay to all Indians! 🇮🇳 Children are the future of India and they're the ones who will drive our nation forward.

Let’s be their 'Everyday Heroes' and create the right environment which keeps them positive. pic.twitter.com/5TON75A8NQ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

P.V. Sindhu posted a video from the memory lane, with the shuttle on the top of the podium and the Indian flag in the middle.

May the Indian tricolour always fly high. Happy Independence Day#jaihind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Qcqk6xbj29 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 15, 2020

The Dhing Express, Hima Das remembered the sacrifice of the freedom fighters.

Nothing is more precious than Independence and Liberty. Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day, never forget their sacrifices. #HappyIndependanceDay pic.twitter.com/lUluhPZgXy — Hima (HD) (@HimaDas8) August 15, 2020

Proud to call myself an Indian. Still fondly remember the day I got a chance to represent my country, a feeling beyond words.😇 A very Happy Independence Day to everyone 🇮🇳#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/SW4PcqH5SE — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) August 15, 2020

6-time World Champion, Mary Kom celebrated the day with her family.

My salute to our freedom fighters, to our soldiers, to our heroes of the nation and my spirits rise with the flag today. #happyindependenceday2020 #JaiHind @OnlerK pic.twitter.com/acZfgImnFG — Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 15, 2020

करता हूँ भारत माता से गुजारिश कि तेरी भक्ति के सिवा कोई बंदगी न मिले,

हर जनम मिले हिन्दुस्तान की पावन धरा पर या फिर कभी जिंदगी न मिले..!!

🇮🇳 जय हिन्द जय भारत 🇮🇳

Happy 74th #IndependenceDay.#स्वतंत्रता_दिवस_की_शुभकामनाएं pic.twitter.com/uMFEBFdNrk — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 15, 2020