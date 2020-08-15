Check Out: Indian athletes celebrate Independence Day on social media

Saturday, August 15, 2020
mmBy Chinmay Pagar
On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, India’s very own sports superstars celebrated with the fans on social media. Players hoped for the current COVID situation to get better in India and paid their tribute to the front-line workers.

Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian Cricket side, celebrated the Independence Day with millions of his social media followers.

Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who is currently in Australia sent his wishes during a conversation on Indian Football’s Instagram account.

Sachin ‘The God’ Tendulkar celebrated the day with a beautiful initiative ‘Becoming Everyday Heroes’ for the future generation of the country.

P.V. Sindhu posted a video from the memory lane, with the shuttle on the top of the podium and the Indian flag in the middle.

The Dhing Express, Hima Das remembered the sacrifice of the freedom fighters.

6-time World Champion, Mary Kom celebrated the day with her family.

Chinmay Pagar
