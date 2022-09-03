CHE vs WHU DREAM11 Prediction – Premier League 2022 | Where to watch CHE vs WHU today’s match | Fantasy Football tips by experts

- Advertisement -

CHE vs WHU Dream11 prediction PL 2022: Sunday night Premier League football is back with yet another exciting fixture when Thomas Tuchle’s Chelsea will welcome fellow neighbors, West Ham United.

Chelsea are currently sitting at tenth place with seven points, while West Ham are at fourteenth place with just four points in hand. Both sides are in bad form, but for now, let’s take a closer look at both sides.

-- Advertisement --

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the squads of both the team, weather forecast, ground report, dream11 team by experts and much more.

Chelsea FC

-- Advertisement --

Chelsea are not at a good place right now. The Blues are coming in this fixture with a 2-1 loss against Southampton. Raheem Sterling’s early strike didn’t make any difference.

They, however have brought in some reinforcements, wth Fofana and Aubameyang, both penning deals at deadline day.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s see what difference both signings can make.

West Ham United

West Ham too are in a fragile position this season. The Hammers played a two goal draw against Antonio Conte’s side, thanks to a second half strike from Tomas Soucek.

They’ll be looking to get back in first half of the table and become a problem for Chelsea as well.

-- Advertisement --

CHE vs WHU Dream11 prediction PL 2022 | Chelsea vs West Ham United Prediction

Date Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. Time 7:30 PM Venue Stamford Bridge, London Predicted playing XI Chelsea: Mendy; Fofana, Silva, Koulibaly; Azpilicueta, Gallagher, Jorginho, Cucurella; Mount, Sterling, Broja West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Palmieri; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio Injuries Chelsea: Mateo Kovacic West Ham: Ben Johnson, Craig Dawson, and Nayef Aguerd Players to watch Mount, Sterling, Fornals, Bowen

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s PL Match | CHE vs WHU | Fantasy Prediction for Premier League 2022

Mendy, Koulibaly, Zouma, Silva, Cucurella, Soucek, Rice, Jorginho, Mount, Sterling, Benrahma.

Goalkeeper

Mendy: Both Fabianski and Mendy are good, but we took a call on Mendy, given his good clean sheet record for the Blues in the past.

Defender

Koulibaly: The new signing is finally back in starting eleven, after being sent off against Leeds.

Zouma: The former Chelsea man will be looking to hold back his line of defense to pose a problem for his former side.

Silva: Age is just a number for the Brazilian, as he’s ageing like a wine. Silva is another obvious pick for this fixture.

Midfielder

Cucurella: the new signing has already filled in for Barcelona-bound Alonso. So much that the Spaniard has already has an assist to his name.

Soucek: The midfielder scored a crucial goal in previous fixture. Let’s see what magic he can produce in this one.

Rice: The skipper will play a crucial role in breaking the Chelsea line of defense and create spaces on the pitch.

Jorginho: The Italian has been crucial for Blues in previous seasons and this year he’ll be looking to take his side to the next level.

Forwards

Mount: Another maestro on the pitch, Mount has really made his place in the starting XI, making him the player with the most appearances under Tuchel.

Sterling: The new signing scored in the previous game, let’s see what difference he can make in this one.

Benrahma: The attacker has a pass accuracy of 85% and a 50% shot accuracy. Let’s hope he can break his deadlock in this one.

MY DREAM11 PREDICTION | CHE vs WHU

Both teams are vulnerable in Premier League right now. While Chelsea are loss coming with a loss, West Ham are coming with a draw too. We reckon it will be a 1-1 draw.

Where to watch Chelsea vs West Ham United Premier League match 2022?

In India, the Chelsea vs West Ham match will be broadcast on Star Sports. You can also watch the match live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgement before playing.

Above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, Win Big

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport