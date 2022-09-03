Saturday, September 3, 2022
HomeDream11 PredictionCHE vs WHU DREAM11 Prediction – Premier League 2022 | Where to...

CHE vs WHU DREAM11 Prediction – Premier League 2022 | Where to watch CHE vs WHU today’s match | Fantasy Football tips by experts

-- Advertisement --
By KreedOn Network
Updated:
CHE vs WHU DREAM11 Prediction - KreedOn
Image Source: Football.london
- Advertisement -

CHE vs WHU Dream11 prediction PL 2022: Sunday night Premier League football is back with yet another exciting fixture when Thomas Tuchle’s Chelsea will welcome fellow neighbors, West Ham United.

Chelsea are currently sitting at tenth place with seven points, while West Ham are at fourteenth place with just four points in hand. Both sides are in bad form, but for now, let’s take a closer look at both sides.

-- Advertisement --

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the squads of both the team, weather forecast, ground report, dream11 team by experts and much more.

 

Chelsea FC

Image Source: Chelsea FC
-- Advertisement --

Chelsea are not at a good place right now. The Blues are coming in this fixture with a 2-1 loss against Southampton. Raheem Sterling’s early strike didn’t make any difference.

They, however have brought in some reinforcements, wth Fofana and Aubameyang, both penning deals at deadline day.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s see what difference both signings can make. 

West Ham United 

today's football prediction - KreedOn
Image Source: Bloomberg.com

West Ham too are in a fragile position this season. The Hammers played a two goal draw against Antonio Conte’s side, thanks to a second half strike from Tomas Soucek.

They’ll be looking to get back in first half of the table and become a problem for Chelsea as well. 

-- Advertisement --

CHE vs WHU Dream11 prediction PL 2022 | Chelsea vs West Ham United Prediction

 

DateSaturday, September 3rd, 2022.  
Time 7:30 PM 
VenueStamford Bridge, London 
Predicted playing XIChelsea: Mendy; Fofana, Silva, Koulibaly; Azpilicueta, Gallagher, Jorginho, Cucurella; Mount, Sterling, Broja

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Palmieri; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Injuries Chelsea: Mateo Kovacic 

West Ham: Ben Johnson, Craig Dawson, and Nayef Aguerd 

Players to watchMount, Sterling, Fornals, Bowen 

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s PL Match | CHE vs WHU | Fantasy Prediction for Premier League 2022

Mendy, Koulibaly, Zouma, Silva, Cucurella, Soucek, Rice, Jorginho, Mount, Sterling, Benrahma. 

Goalkeeper

Mendy: Both Fabianski and Mendy are good, but we took a call on Mendy, given his good clean sheet record for the Blues in the past. 

Defender 

Koulibaly: The new signing is finally back in starting eleven, after being sent off against Leeds. 

Zouma: The former Chelsea man will be looking to hold back his line of defense to pose a problem for his former side. 

Silva: Age is just a number for the Brazilian, as he’s ageing like a wine. Silva is another obvious pick for this fixture. 

Midfielder 

Cucurella: the new signing has already filled in for Barcelona-bound Alonso. So much that the Spaniard has already has an assist to his name. 

Soucek: The midfielder scored a crucial goal in previous fixture. Let’s see what magic he can produce in this one. 

Rice: The skipper will play a crucial role in breaking the Chelsea line of defense and create spaces on the pitch. 

Jorginho: The Italian has been crucial for Blues in previous seasons and this year he’ll be looking to take his side to the next level. 

Forwards 

Mount: Another maestro on the pitch, Mount has really made his place in the starting XI, making him the player with the most appearances under Tuchel.

Sterling: The new signing scored in the previous game, let’s see what difference he can make in this one. 

Benrahma: The attacker has a pass accuracy of 85% and a 50% shot accuracy. Let’s hope he can break his deadlock in this one. 

MY DREAM11 PREDICTION | CHE vs WHU

Both teams are vulnerable in Premier League right now. While Chelsea are loss coming with a loss, West Ham are coming with a draw too. We reckon it will be a 1-1 draw. 

Where to watch Chelsea vs West Ham United Premier League match 2022?

In India, the Chelsea vs West Ham match will be broadcast on Star Sports. You can also watch the match live on Disney+ Hotstar. 

Asia cup winners so far- KreedOnRead More | Complete List of Asia Cup Winners From Past to Present

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgement before playing.

Above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, Win Big

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleEverton vs Liverpool DREAM11 Prediction – Premier League 2022 | Where to watch EVE vs LIV today’s match | Fantasy Football tips by experts

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
nz vs wi dream11 prediction - KreedOn

WI vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction | West Indies vs...

Cricket Predictions

Top 12 Sports technology company in India 

Sports 2.0
NZ vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction - KreedOn

NZ vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs...

Cricket Predictions
srh vs mi dream11 prediction team | KreedOn

SRH Vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai...

Cricket Predictions