CHE vs TOT EPL Dream11 Prediction | Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea welcome Tottenham Hotspur at the Stamdford Bridge in a mouthwatering Premier League on Saturday. The London clubs enter the game slightly bruised, having been beaten in their respective EPL and Champions League fixtures at home earlier this week.

Frank Lampard’s boys were bettered by Manchester United on Monday night, while Jose Mourhino & Co. went down to Bundesliga title chasers RB Leipzig. However, their similarities don’t end there. Both the teams have their key players injured, especially in the attack. In fact, the squad depth of each team will be checked and may even decide the winner- both of the match and the fourth spot.

Let us have a look at both the teams.

Chelsea

Monday night’s defeat at home to Manchester United only made the fight for the fourth place tighter, with four teams separated by just three points fighting for the single spot now. However, the defeat puts an emphasis on bigger things; for instance, their poor home form and poor defensive record.

The Blues have conceded 36 goals this season, and 14 goals in 13 home games. They have won 5, drawn 3, and lost 5 home games; and have just 1one win in their last 6 games at the Stamford Bridge. All will need to change if they are to extend their 1-point lead on Saturday evening.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur’s recent spurge in the league was halted by RB Leipzig. And that wasn’t much of a surprise, considering their lengthy injury list. Jose Mourhino was without the services of regular goal-scorers Heung-Min Son. And with Harry Kane absent as well, the Portuguese will be scratching his as to where to bring the goals from.



However, there is some good news for Spurs here. The Lillywhites have won their last 3 away games, scoring 7 goals. Paired with their rival’s poor home form and their focus on Tuesday’s clash with Bayern Munich; this might just be the perfect time to face a depleted Chelsea.

Past Meetings

Chelsea hold the advantage over Tottenham in head to heads. In fact, Chelsea also held a streak of 26 games without a loss to their London rivals. Furthermore, Chelsea have beaten Tottenham three times in the last five meetings, including this season’s 2-0 victory at Tottenham. However, Jose Mourhino will like to pull out three points on his return to the Stamford Bridge.

CHE vs TOT EPL Dream11 Prediction

Date 21 February 2020, Saturday Time 6:00 PM (IST) Venue Stamford Bridge, London. Injuries Chelsea – Out: N Kante, M Van Ginkel. Doubt: T Abraham, R Loftus Cheek, C Pulsic Tottenham– Out: Son, Kane, Sissoko, Foyth. Possible playing XI Chelsea : Cabarello (GK), Reece James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mateo Kovačić, Mason Mount, Pedro, Batshuayi Tottenham: Hugo Lloris (GK); Japhet Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura Key Players Chelsea : Willian, Azpilicueta Tottenham: Moura, Bergwijn

My Dream11 Team

Lloris (GK), Azpilicueta, Alderwiereld, S Aurier, Jorghino, M Mount, Willian, S Bergwijn, D Alli, T Abraham/M Batshuayi/O Giroud, L Moura

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s PL Match: CHE vs TOT EPL Dream11 Prediction



Goalkeeper

Hugo Lloris put in a Man of the Match performance in the CL tie against Leipzig. The skipper has made 39 saves from 10 matches this season. He has an average of 3.9 saves per game, higher than Chelsea’s Kepa (1.7) and Caballero (1.5).

Defenders

Cesar Azpilicueta is our only defender from Chelsea. The experienced Spanish defender has made 40 tackles and 40 interceptions. Azpilicueta is crucial in Chelsea, keeping possession with 1,392 passes and averages 58 passes per game. Furthermore, he has 2 goals and 3 assists.

Toby Alderwiereld has started in 25 matches, making 19 tackles and 22 interceptions. Surprisingly, Toby has made the most passes in Tottenham- 1,287, with an average of 51.58. The Belgian also has 1 goal and 2 assists in his name.

S Aurier joins his teammate in our Dream11 team. The Ivorian has started 21 games and has made 41 tackles and 31 assists. Going forward he has made 828 passes, with an average of 39.42. Aurier also has registered 4 assists.

Midfielders

Jorginho is the key for Chelsea holding the possession in the midfield with 1462 passes. Apart from delivering set-pieces, Jorginho puts up a decent defensive shift. He has made 34 tackles and 52 interceptions this season. Besides this, he has scored 4 goals registered 2 assists.

Mason Mount has revealed his best self yet under Frank Lampard. The attacking midfielder has scored 5 goals and 4 assists in 26 matches. The youngster also does not shy away from his defensive duties. He has made 26 tackles and 11 interceptions.

Willian will be crucial in the absence of T Abraham. The Brazilian winger has 4 goals and 4 assists in 8 games. With the ball, Willian averages 35.29 passes per game. He has made 23 tackles and 17 interceptions.

D Alli was frustrated when he was withdrawn in the CL game in midweek. Despite that, he has flourished under Jose, scoring 7 goals and assisting thrice. However, you can also opt Harry Winks or Lo Celso in your team instead of him.

S Bergwijn opened his Tottenham career by scoring a goal on his debut against Manchester City. However, the Dutchman is still settling in England, and we understand if you would be sceptical to include him. Again either of Winks or Celso are your alternatives for him.

Forwards

In the absence of Harry Kane and Son, Lucas Moura will lead the line against Chelsea. The Brazilian has scored four goals and 2 assists in 24 games this season.

Tammy Abraham has scored 13 times this season, and he needs to be your go-to attacker . That is only if he starts. If he does not start, then opt for either M Batshuyai (1 goal and 1 assist) or Oliver Giroud (yet to score or assist in the 2019/20 PL season).

Dream11 Team Stats: CHE vs TOT EPL Dream11 Prediction

