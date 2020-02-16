CHE vs MUN EPL Dream11 Prediction | Chelsea vs Manchester United

The Premier League returns after a two-week break with a mouth-watering clash- Chelsea versus Manchester United. Chelsea face a tough week ahead- first United, then Tottenham Hotspurs and Bayern Munich to top it off. The fact that the Blues are not in their best form – they’re on a five-match winless streak – makes things slightly more tricky. Chelsea will have to start winning games if they are to finish in the Top 4, especially with Spurs and Sheffield closing up.

Manchester United, despite their superior head to head record in recent times, won’t have an easy-going at the Stanford Bridge, though. The Reds have lost two of the last three matches, including a 0-2 home defeat to Burnley. Furthermore, they will be without the services of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford on Monday.

With 15 goals exchanged between the two sides in the last 5 head to head fixtures, expect a fixture filled with goalmouth action when both sides meet on Monday (Tuesday in India).

Let us have a look at the teams.

Chelsea

A topsy turvy season- that’s how one can view Frank Lampard’s maiden season until now. While there have been a few promises- especially from the youngsters; the Blues’ have the second-worst defensive record among the top half of the table, conceding 34 goals. Tommy Abraham leads the scoring charts for Chelsea with 13 goals. Chelsea, however, has lost all their fixtures against Manchester United, including a 4-0 hammering at the start of the season.

Manchester United

Manchester United have put up top performances against the top six this season, with just three losses in 11 matches. However, it is their record with lower-ranked teams that have kept them away from moving up from the 8th spot on the table. Marcus Rashford is the Red Devils’ top scorer with 14 goals. However, in his absence, the responsibility will fall to Anthony Martial.

Past Meetings

Surprisingly, Manchester United have had the advantage over Chelsea when it comes to last six head-to-heads, winning 5 and drawing once. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have outclassed Frank Lampard’s young team three out of four times in 2019. They started with a 2-0 win away in the FA Cup last season, a 4-0 humbling on opening day and a 2-1 win away in the EFL league cup.

CHE vs MUN EPL Dream11 Prediction

Date 17 February 2020 (19 February, Monday in India) Time 1:30 AM Venue Stamford Bridge, London. Injuries Chelsea: Marco van Ginkel, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Doubt: Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud. Manchester United: Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Doubt: Axel Tuanzebe, Scott McTominay, Timothy Fosu-Mensah Possible playing XI Chelsea: Arrizabalaga (GK), Reece James, Fikayo Tomori, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mateo Kovačić, Mason Mount, Hudson Odoi, Willian, Abraham Manchester United: DD Gea (GK) Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, Antony Martial, M Greenwood. Impact Players Chelsea: Abraham, Willian. Manchester United: Martial, M Greenwood.

My Dream11 Team

D D Gea (GK); C Azpilicueta, H Maguire, A Wan-Bissaka; Jorginho, M Mount, M Kovacic, D James; B Fernandes; T Abraham, A Martial.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s PL Match: Chelsea vs Manchester United

Goalkeeper

Despite not being at his brilliant best, David De Gea is the better choice between the two Spanish goalkeepers. Gea has made 65 saves this season, averaging 2.6 saves per game. The 29-year-old has also conceded 29 goals, 3 fewer than his national teammate Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Defenders

Cesar Azpilicueta has been solid among Chelsea’s defensive mess of a season. The experienced Spanish defender has made 56 tackles and 42 interceptions. With the ball on his foot, Azpilicueta has made 1,410 passes. Furthermore, he has 2 goals and 3 assists.

has been solid among Chelsea’s defensive mess of a season. The experienced Spanish defender has made 56 tackles and 42 interceptions. With the ball on his foot, Azpilicueta has made 1,410 passes. Furthermore, he has 2 goals and 3 assists. English centre back Harry Maguire joined Manchester United at the start of the season. Since then he has made 30 tackles and 41 interceptions in the PL. Starting from the back, the former Leicester man has made 1,613 passes with an average of 64.5 per game.

joined Manchester United at the start of the season. Since then he has made 30 tackles and 41 interceptions in the PL. Starting from the back, the former Leicester man has made 1,613 passes with an average of 64.5 per game. Wan Bissaka, like Harry, joined at the start of the season. The former Crystal Palace defender has done well to replace Valencia at United. He has made 88 tackles and 45 interceptions. As a wing-back, it is important to move forward as well. Bissaka has shown just that with 1,114 passes, at an average of 50.5 per game.

Midfielders

Jorginho is the key for Chelsea holding the possession in the midfield with 1,611 passes. Apart from delivering setpieces, Jorginho puts up a decent defensive shift. He has made 49 tackles and 52 interceptions this season.

is the key for Chelsea holding the possession in the midfield with 1,611 passes. Apart from delivering setpieces, Jorginho puts up a decent defensive shift. He has made 49 tackles and 52 interceptions this season. Mason Mount has revealed his best self yet under Frank Lampard. The attacking midfielder has scored 5 goals and 4 assists for Chelsea this season. Kovacic was purchased at the start of the season after his loan deal expired. The Croatian has been at times rotated with Kante. He has made 1,308 passes, averaging 40 passes per game while registering 1 goal and 3 assists.

has revealed his best self yet under Frank Lampard. The attacking midfielder has scored 5 goals and 4 assists for Chelsea this season. was purchased at the start of the season after his loan deal expired. The Croatian has been at times rotated with Kante. He has made 1,308 passes, averaging 40 passes per game while registering 1 goal and 3 assists. Daniel James joined Manchester United in the summer, and since then has lived up to his promise. The young Welsh winger scored 3 times and assisted 6 times this season.

joined Manchester United in the summer, and since then has lived up to his promise. The young Welsh winger scored 3 times and assisted 6 times this season. Bruno Fernandes made his debut against Wolves at the start of the month. Despite picking a yellow card, he had a quiet debut and will be refreshed to go against Chelsea.

Forwards

Tammy Abraham started the season on fire. In his debut season with Chelsea, the youngster has proven reliable and even kept the experienced Oliver Giroud on the bench. The Englishman has 13 goals in 32 shots on target and 3 assists.

started the season on fire. In his debut season with Chelsea, the youngster has proven reliable and even kept the experienced Oliver Giroud on the bench. The Englishman has 13 goals in 32 shots on target and 3 assists. The absence of Marcus Rashford means Anthony Martial will need to step up. The Frenchman has chipped in with 8 goals and 3 assists.

Dream11 Team Stats: CHE vs MUN EPL Dream11 Prediction