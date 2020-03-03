CHE vs LIV Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Chelsea vs Liverpool

The last 16 of the FA Cup features a firecracker fixture as Chelsea host Liverpool at the Stamford Bridge. Liverpool were given a reality check earlier in the Premier League by finally losing in the domestic top flight after 422 days. However, with EPL almost already won, the Reds will be looking to claim a historic treble by winning the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League.

Chelsea

For Chelsea, on the other hand, the FA Cup remains the only hope for achieving something meaningful this season, after suffering a 3-0 defeat at home against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The home side is expected to field their strongest team defensively and attacking-wise as head coach Frank Lampard promised.

Liverpool

Liverpool lost their first match of the 19-20 season after Watford put 3 past the soon to be Premier League champions. They were hoping for an invincible run. However, Watford had other plans. They will have to address those issues if they have to beat Chelsea and progress towards the next round.

Date March 4, 2020 Time 1:15 AM Venue Stamford Bridge, London Possible playing XI Chelsea: Kepa (GK), Fikayo Tomori, C Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Reece James, Marcos Alonso, Willian, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Michy Batshuayi, Olivier Giroud. Liverpool: Becker (GK), Robertson, V V Dijk, Gomez, Trent Alexander, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Mohammad Salah, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane Impact Players Mane, Salah, Giroud, Batshuayi.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s FA Cup Match: Chelsea vs Liverpool



Goalkeeper : Alisson Becker

Becker is having a fantastic season so far. He has kept 10 clean sheets while letting in just 11 goals.

Defenders : Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander Arnold, Caesar Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori

Van Dijk and Trent are two of the best defenders in the country so far. They will be first choice starters and are likely to make an impact on the game by making some game-changing tackles. Virgil has registered 133 clearances, 11 blocks and 30 interceptions, While Trent has recorded 59 clearances, 8 blocks and 35 interceptions.

Azpilicueta and Tomori are the two picks from Chelsea who will be making their presence in the defence felt. Tomori got the crucial goal that sent Chelsea through to the next round. Azpilicueta has registered 59 clearances, 49 interceptions and 16 blocks this season, while Tomori has registered 42 clearances and 22 interceptions so far.

Midfielders : Willian, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson

Willian is one of Chelsea’s finest midfielders who has done well this season. He will be our first choice pick in the midfield because of how well he can dribble the ball and get the crucial goal. Willian has had 15 shots on target and has completed 13 successful crosses

Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson have been fantastic in the midfield for Liverpool. Mane has scored 13 goals and has had 28 shots on target this season. He has also registered 6 assists and has made 33 key passes.

Jordan Henderson has made 24 interceptions and 17 clearances and has completed 1318 successful passes with an 84.5% passing success rate this season.

Forwards : Michy Batshuayi, Olivier Giroud, Divok Origi

Batshuayi and Giroud will be the strikers we chose for the Dream11 team because of their abilities to score crucial goals. They will have to be clinical in-front of Alisson and the Liverpool defenders. Giroud has made 5 key passes this season and has had 4 shots on target so far.

Divok Origi will be picked over Roberto Firmino in the starting 11. He has a knack of scoring goals and he will be on the score sheet as per our prediction. He has registered 101 successful passes and has a 71% passing accuracy.

My Dream11 Team

Alisson Becker (GK), Virjil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander Arnold, Caesar Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Willian, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Michy Batshuayi, Olivier Giroud, Divok Origi.

