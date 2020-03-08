CHE vs EVE Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Chelsea vs Everton

Match-week 29 of the Premier League features Chelsea, who will be hosting Everton at Stamford Bridge. Everton are pushing for a top 10 finish and a win in London can help them in the cause. Chelsea, on the other hand, are in the race to hold on to the fourth spot, with Manchester United, Wolves, Tottenham and Sheffield all fighting for a CL spot.

Chelsea

A convincing win over Liverpool in the FA Cup will give Chelsea all the momentum they need to face Everton. Currently 4th, they are 5 points behind Leicester City and would want to close in the gap because of the heavy competition for the 4th spot. However, Everton can prove to be tricky opponents.

Everton

Everton did well to absorb all the pressure thrown at them by Manchester United last weekend to come out with a draw. The Toffees are placed eleventh currently and a win will take them to the ninth spot. They will have to score early goals if they wish to contain Chelsea’s attacking in the latter half of the match.

CHE vs EVE Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Chelsea vs Everton

Date March 8, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue Stamford Bridge, London.

Possible playing XI Chelsea: Kepa (GK), Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour, Ruben Loftus Cheek, Olivier Giroud, Pedro. Everton: Pickford (GK), Coleman, Mina, Keane, Baines, T Walcott, Bernard, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Calvert Lewin, Richarlison, Moise Keane. Impact Players Loftus Cheek, Pedro, Mount, Calvert Lewin, Sigurdsson, Bernard.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s EPL Match: Chelsea vs Everton

Goalkeeper : Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa got a clean sheet in the FA Cup victory over Liverpool. He will once again make the starting 11 of the team and will look to get another clean sheet. He has made 41 saves and has 5 clean sheets to his name so far in the PL this season.

Defenders : Kurt Zouma, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina

Zouma has made 21 appearances this season in which he has kept 3 clean sheets. He averages 69 passes per game and has made 85 clearances, 40 interceptions and 46 headed clearances.

Michael Keane averages 40 passes per game and has registered 84 clearances, 53 headed clearances and 27 interceptions.

Yerry has made 25 appearances this season in which he kept 4 clean sheets and registered 89 clearances, 52 headed clearances and won 158 duels. He has scored 2 goals and has an assist to his name this season.

Midfielders : Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour, Bernard, Gylfi Sigurdsson

Ross Barkley scored a goal in Chelsea’s 2-0 triumph over Liverpool in the FA Cup. The former Evertonian has registered a total of 344 passes in 12 games and has delivered 19 accurate long balls. He has also registered 38 ball recoveries and has won 34 duels.

Mason Mount has made 28 appearances this season in which he registered 24 shots on target off which he scored 5 goals. He averages 32 passes per game and from the 7 big chances, he has created he registered 4 assists.

Billy Gilmour was terrific against Liverpool. He has made only 2 Premier League appearances this season, and could make his first start against Everton after impressing his coach against the Reds.

Sigurdsson has made 25 appearances for the Toffees in which he has registered 116 crosses, a total of 716 passes and created 5 big chances from which he has 2 assists.

Bernard has scored 3 goals this season from 5 shots on target and has registered 2 assists from 3 big chances created.

Forwards : Olivier Giroud, Dominic Calvert Lewin

Dominic scored the opener in Everton’s previous game against Manchester United. He has taken a total of 64 shots off which 29 were on target. He has scored 13 goals this season and given his form, he is likely to get a goal in the fixture vs Chelsea.

Giroud was all set for a move away from Chelsea in the winter transfer window. He has made 8 appearances for Chelsea this season in the Premier League out of which he came off the bench 4 times. He is likely to start the game due to the injury concerns in the team. Olivier has had a total of 10 shots, 4 were on target.

My Dream11 Team

Kepa Arrizabalaga(GK), Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Kurt Zouma, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bernard, Olivier Giroud, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

