CHE vs BAY Dream11 Prediction | Chelsea vs Bayern Munich CL Round of 16

CHE vs BAY Dream11 Prediction | Leg 1 of 2, Round of 16, UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich travel to London to face Chelsea on Tuesday night for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixture. While it has been a topsy-turvy season for new manager Frank Lampard, the Blues have still managed to cling on to the 4th spot in EPL. Bayern, on the other hand, are in a battle for the title with as many as five teams in contention for the top honours.

Only one thing comes to mind while you face the idea of these two teams playing each other. The 2011-12 Champions League final in Munich, where Drogba led Chelsea to a victory on penalties. Will the German side finally avenge their 2011-12 final defeat? Or will Lampard’s young and unpredicted side pull of a miracle in the tie?

Let us have a look at how the teams have fared this season.

Chelsea (England)

After a 1-0 home defeat to Valencia and Chelsea won their second and third match against LOSC Lille and Ajax. In the reverse fixture against Ajax, they had to dig deep to return from three goals down to draw 4-4. It was followed by a nervy thriller (2-2) at Valencia, and a 2-1 victory to book a knockout place spot.

In the last 5 games, Chelsea have won two, drew two and lost one game. They have scored 8 goals while conceding the same. With Tammy Abraham’s return, Chelsea have one less worry in the attack. However, Kante misses out in midfield.

That means Chelsea’s defence, which has leaked 52 goals in 38 games (9 in 6 in CL), need to tighten up against a free-scoring Bayern. Another headache for Chelsea is that both Azpilicueta and Jorginho are just one booking away from suspension.

Out: Kanté (adductor), Hudson-Odoi (hamstring), Pulišić (Achilles), Van Ginkel (knee)

Doubt: Loftus-Cheek (Achilles)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Bayern Munich are on the top of the Bundesliga. However, they have not been at their brilliant best as they fight it out with RB Leipzig for the title. They will enter this tie as favourites. But as this season has been evidence of, nothing is a guarantee. Hansi Flick’s side have been brilliant in the group stage, winning six of the six games.

Robert Lewandoski has been brilliant this season, scoring 38 goals in 32 games and 10 in 5 in the CL. Serge Gnabry, who played against Chelsea at his time at Arsenal, has also been in a good scoring run- 15 goals, of which 4 have come in the group stage. The duo are in fantastic form this season and will pounce on any and every goal-scoring opportunity.

Out: Süle (knee), Perisic (ankle).

Doubt: Martínez (thigh)

CHE vs BAY Dream11 Prediction | Match Details

League Leg 1 of 2, Round of 16, UEFA Champions League. Venue Stamford Bridge, London Date 25 February, Tuesday (26 February, Wednesday in India) Time 01:30 am IST Possible playing XI CHE: W Caballero (GK); C Azpilicueta, A Christensen, Rudiger; James, M Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; M Mount, T Abraham, Willian BAY: Neuer (GK); B Pavard, K Boateng, D Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Thiago; K Coman, G Müller, S Gnabry; R Lewandowski. Impact players Lewandoski, S Gnabry, Azpilicueta

My Dream11 Team

M Neuer (GK); C Azpilicueta, B Pavard, D Alaba/Davies; Mason Mount/ Willian, M Kovacic/R Barkley, Jorginho, J Kimmich, S Gnabry/Coutinho, R Lewandoski, O Giroud.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s Champions League Match: CHE vs BAY Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

Manuel Neuer has started all of the Champions League games and conceded only 5 goals while keeping 3 clean sheets. Out of 15 shots on target against him, Neuer has made 11 saves. He has a save percentage of 66.7 per cent. Neuer, famously known as the first of the modern generation Sweeper Keeper and completes 35 passes per game.

Defenders

Cesar Azpilicueta is Chelsea’s best defender by far. The Spanish has been solid in all of the six CL games. He has made 9 tackles and 11 interceptions. With the ball at his foot, he has completed 356 passes at an average of 59.5. Cesar has scored 2 goals in the CL this season.

French World Cup winner Pavard joined Bayern Munich at the start of the season. Since then, he has started in 6 Champions League games, making 14 tackles and 32 interceptions. Pavard has also made 458 passes at an average of 77 passes per game,

David Alaba joins his teammate in our Dream11 team. Although the Austrian has played in only 3 games, injury to Javi Martinez means, Alaba could slot in either defence or midfield. Alaba has made 12 tackles and 17 interceptions, while passing the ball 170 times, at an average of 60.3 ppg. Alphonso Davies, who has 2 goals and 6 assists this season, can be an alternate for Alaba.

Midfielders

Mason Mount has started 4 matches in the Champions League this season. Mount has been in good form for Chelsea, scoring 5 times and assisting 4 goals for the Blues. However, if you are unsure about him performing, you can opt for Willian instead.

Jorginho has been crucial for Chelsea this season. He has started in all 6 CL matches, making 7 tackles and 11 interceptions. The Bosnian has completed 350 passes and averages 65 passes per game.

Mateo Kovacic is our safe option from Lampard’s side. The Croatian, with Jorginho, has played in 6 matches and is crucial in holding major possession for the Blues. Kovacic has completed 258 passes at an average of 46.5 ppg. If you are feeling a little adventurous, you can select Ross Barkley, who assisted one goal in the weekend’s victory over Tottenham.

Bayern’s homegrown right-back turned midfielder J Kimmich makes our Dream11 team. Kimmich has started in 6 matches making 29 tackles and 21 interceptions. The versatile player has completed 425 passes at an average of 73 ppg.

Serge Gnabry will return to England after carnaging Tottenham earlier in the season. Gnabry has excelled this season scoring 4 goals and 1 assist in 6 matches.

Forwards

We are going with Oliver Giroud in our attack in order to accommodate quality players like Gnabry. T Abraham may return, but Giroud is our first choice. The Frenchman scored the opener in the game against Tottenham.

Robert Lewandoski will be in almost every team. He has scored 38 goals in 32 games, 10 games in 5 matches in CL. The Polish is our obvious choice of Captain as well.

Dream11 Team Stats: CHE vs BAY Dream11 Prediction