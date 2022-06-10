Friday, June 10, 2022
HomeNewsChallenger Tennis Tournament: The duo, Balaji & Jeevan made into the Semifinals

Challenger Tennis Tournament: The duo, Balaji & Jeevan made into the Semifinals

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Challenger tennis tournament : The Duo, Balaji and Jeevan pair into semifinals-KreedOn
Image Source-The Hindu, Sportstar
- Advertisement -

Indian tennis professionals, Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan reached the semifinals of the €67,960 Challenger tennis tournament in Bratislava, Slovakia. They beat Peter Nad and Peter Benjamin Privara 7-6(2), 6-1, and reached the doubles semifinals on Thursday.

In the Pre-quarterfinals, Balaji & Jeevan beat Daniel Dutra Da Silva (Brazil) & Courtney John Lock (Zimbabwe) by 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Ankita Raina in $25,000 ITF, beat Erika Sema (Japan) to reach into women’s quarterfinals event in Thailand. Rutuja Bhosale joined Sema after defeating Naho Sato of Japan(6-3, 6-1).

-- Advertisement --

Balaji is currently a member of the Indian Davis Cup team. He has a bright career ahead in ATP singles. His current ranking is 287 which he achieved in 2017.

-- Advertisement --

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan broke into the ATP top 100 Doubles rankings in 2016 and was ranked 81 after winning the historic final which featured all four players from India.

-- Advertisement --
For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-
KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
Previous articleEuropean Open 2022: The stage is set for Indian Judoka’s to shine at the global level
Next articleNational Inter State Senior Athletics Championship 2022- Where to Watch | Venue | Schedule | All you need to know

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 9811999905
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com, marketing@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019