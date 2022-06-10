Indian tennis professionals, Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan reached the semifinals of the €67,960 Challenger tennis tournament in Bratislava, Slovakia. They beat Peter Nad and Peter Benjamin Privara 7-6(2), 6-1, and reached the doubles semifinals on Thursday.
In the Pre-quarterfinals, Balaji & Jeevan beat Daniel Dutra Da Silva (Brazil) & Courtney John Lock (Zimbabwe) by 6-3, 7-6 (7).
Ankita Raina in $25,000 ITF, beat Erika Sema (Japan) to reach into women’s quarterfinals event in Thailand. Rutuja Bhosale joined Sema after defeating Naho Sato of Japan(6-3, 6-1).
Got to keep putting in the work every single day🎾👊
📸: @IndTennisDaily
— Ankita Raina (@ankita_champ) June 9, 2022
Balaji is currently a member of the Indian Davis Cup team. He has a bright career ahead in ATP singles. His current ranking is 287 which he achieved in 2017.
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan broke into the ATP top 100 Doubles rankings in 2016 and was ranked 81 after winning the historic final which featured all four players from India.-- Advertisement --