Chahat Arora just a ‘Second’ away from earning Asian Games qualification

Introduction

Chahat Arora is a swimmer who has not only drawn the attention of the country’s swimming fraternity but also has guided her state Punjab to place on the national sports map in swimming. The 25-year-old breaststroke swimmer had already stolen the limelight in 2019 when she bagged two medals in the South Asian Games in Guwahati, a gold medal in the 50-meter and a silver medal in the 100-meter breaststroke. Since 2010, the Master in Sociology student has been obtaining medals in national and international competitions. This has been recently added with two gold medals and a silver medal including two new national records in the recently-concluded National Games in Gujarat. Only a couple of months before, Chahat created history in the 75th National Swimming Championship by breaking national records twice a day.

A Sporty Girl since Childhood

While talking over the phone from her residence in Chandigarh, Chahat revealed she was a sporty girl in her childhood. She stated,

“I started swimming at the age of four but I used to play a lot of games such as basketball, volleyball, athletics, and even football sometimes. I had medals in state athletics also. You cannot continue swimming in Chandigarh during winter as it becomes too cold at that time. Naturally, I used to take part in other games during that phase. I have an elder brother who also was a swimmer and my parents always wanted me to become a swimmer. So finally, I started swimming seriously at the age of 10 under the careful observation of Punjab University swimming coach Gurcharnjit Singh. My parents and elder brother were extremely supportive. I could not have been today’s Arora had they not supported me continuously. “

Training in Thailand

Chahat drew the attention of the swimming fraternity for the first time in 2016 by winning the gold medal in the breaststroke. Then in a bid to take her swimming to a better standard Chahat went to Phuket in Thailand for training there under former Olympic swimming coach Miguel in 2017 and her trip was completely borne by her father who is a civil engineer. Chahat said,

“I was traveling on and off there. For example, I used to go there around two months before any competition and then came back. I couldn’t continue staying there as it was too expensive. But I felt my swimming began to improve with better timing in the competitions.”

Chahat Arora Coach: Sandeep Sejwal

Chahat got admitted to JSW High Performing Swimming Center in Bhubaneswar only three months ago. The chief coach of the academy is Sandeep Sejwal, the 13-time national champion and bronze medalist in the 2014 Asian Games in the 50-meter breaststroke. She disclosed,

“As Sandip was a breaststroke specialist I am extremely benefited. Practically, under Sandeep’s tutelage, I am improving fast. I have not only won medals but also broken previous national records in the national championship.”

The One-Second Barrier!

Chahat Arora has now the only mission. That is to earn qualification for the Asian Games next year and now Chahat is lagging behind just a second from the Asian Games qualification mark in the 50-meter breaststroke. Chahat pointed out saying,

"The qualification mark for The Asian Games is 31.70 seconds while my best timing in the same event is 32.94 seconds. I want to take my hard work to such a level where I can cross this one-second barrier and earn qualification for the Asian Games."

Chahat Arora Inspiration: Adam Peaty and Michael Phelps

Like all other swimmers across the world, Chahat also has a craze for the legend swimmer Michael Phelps. But her idol is Adam Peaty, the legendary 50-meter breaststroke swimmer from Great Britain. Chahat said,

“I often watch Adam Peaty’s training videos, and competition videos and learn a lot. I have a desire. If I get an opportunity at least for once I wish to talk to him.”

