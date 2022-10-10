Chahal banters with Harshal Patel amid Chahal TV episode for answering in English | #YuzvendraChahal #ChahalTV- KreedOn Banter

Monday, October 10, 2022
Chahal banters with Harshal Patel amid Chahal TV episode for answering in English

By Sneha Ghosh
Chahal banters with Harshal Patel amid Chahal TV episode for answering in English- KreedOn Banter
Image Source: BCCI
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal mocks Harshal Patel in the latest ‘Chahal TV’ episode for answering in English during the interview. “Chahal TV Hindi main hai (Chahal TV is in Hindi)”, says Chahal, interrupting Patel when he answers in English.

BCCI dropped the recent episode of Chahal TV on its official website on Saturday. The episode is straight from Australia where the Indian Team has reached for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Chahal interviews the other players, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, and Arshdeep Singh, and engages in a fun conversation while poking fun at them.

The quartet expressed their emotions about their debut in the World Cup and their proud moment while wearing the prestigious India Blazer. Arshdeep Singh says,

“As you can relate, my chest is not that broad. But, as soon as I wore the blazer, my chest was swollen with pride. It was a very happy and proud moment.”

Host Chahal also adds his views when Patel interviews him back,

“Definitely it’s a proud moment because the World Cup is the World Cup after all. I have been here before and have done well so I know the conditions and the grounds. When our training starts tomorrow, we will start planning properly, like how to bowl the batsmen and other kinds of deliveries that will work here.”

Sneha Ghosh
