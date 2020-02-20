CFC vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC

The 87th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) features Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC in what would be a decisive game for both sides. The game between the sides earlier in the season finished 0-0 which also included a red card for Sauvik Chakrabarti in the 94th minute.

Currently, on the right track and spirit, Chennaiyin defeated ATK 3-1 in their previous game. With 2 matches left for Chennaiyin, their fixture against Mumbai will be an important one. Here’s how they can still qualify for the semi-finals;

With 6 points still up for grabs, a draw against Mumbai will take them to 26 points.

Further, if they win the last game, they will be on 29 points which will at this point be enough for a qualification place.

Chennaiyin’s goal difference is far superior to that of Mumbai and Odisha. A draw in both their last games will be enough for a semi-final spot.

In the most crucial match for Mumbai this season, they will have to give it their all if they have to beat the high-flying Chennaiyin FC. Here’s how Mumbai can qualify for the semi-finals;

A win against Chennai will take them to 29 points.



Even if they draw against Chennai and Odisha wins their last game, both Mumbai and Odisha will be on 27 points with only the goal difference to separate them. Currently, Mumbai has scored one goal more and conceded one more than Odisha, which means they are both on a -3 GD.

Chennaiyin will need to lose at least one game in order for Mumbai to qualify.

The Islanders previous game was a disappointing 5-2 loss at the hands of FC Goa. Rowllin Borges and Bipin Singh scored the goals while Mohammed Rafiq contributed in an own goal for Mumbai.

Date February 21, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue Mumbai Football Arena Possible playing XI Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti, Diego Carlos

Chennaiyin FC : Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis Form: Mumbai City FC: L W W D W Chennaiyin FC: W D W W W

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC

Goalkeeper : Amrinder Singh

Amrinder had one bad day in the office after conceding 5 against Goa. However, he will be able to bounce back once again after Chennaiyin who could pose a threat in front of the goal. In 17 games he has conceded 28 goals and kept 4 clean sheets. From a total of 69 shots faced on target he saved 41 of those.

Defenders : Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Mato Grgic, Pratik Chaudhari

The main reason behind the strongest defensive performances displayed by Chennaiyin this season are Eli Sabia and Lucian Goian. Their partnership in the centre-back position has resulted in a combined 294 clearances, 87 tackles, 73 interceptions and 53 blocks. They contribute towards 26 passes per game with 79% passing accuracy.

Pratik has featured in 16 games for Mumbai in which he has contributed in 134 clearances, 40 tackles, 22 blocks and 22 interceptions. He averages 22 passes per game with 80% passing accuracy. From 5 shots and 2 crosses, he has registered 1 goal and 1 assist each.

Mato Grgic, in 12 games has made 121 clearances and averages 20 passes per game with 88% accuracy.

Midfielders : Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Rowllin Borges

Crivellaro has been a driving factor in the Chennaiyin midfield during their midseason turnaround. He has scored 7 goals and 6 assists from 43 shots and 31 crosses and averages 50 passes per game.

Anirudh Thapa is another such player to have made a positive impact on the midfield for Chennaiyin. He has bagged 5 assists and averages 47 passes per game with a 73% passing accuracy. He has also registered 43 interceptions, 42 tackles and 37 clearances.

Rowllin Borges scored a goal in the 5-2 loss at FC Goa. In 14 games he has registered 95 tackles, 50 clearances, 39 interceptions and 22 blocks. He has also scored 2 goals from 10 shots and further added 2 assists to his name, making him a crucial player for Mumbai.

Forwards : Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis, Modou Sougou

Andre and Nerijus this season have truly led the team from the front in terms of goal contributions, especially Nerijus Valskis. They were on the scoresheet in their previous game against ATK and given their form, either of the two will once again score a goal against their next opponents. The duo has a total of 25 goal contributions so far out of which, Valskis has registered 13 goals and 4 assists while Andre Schembri has 5 goals and 3 assists.

Modou Sougou has featured in 13 games for Mumbai this season in which he has registered 3 goals and 2 assists. He has also registered 23 tackles and clearances each and will be ready to face Chennaiyin with an attempt to score the decisive goal.

My Dream11 Team

Amrinder Singh (GK), Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Mato Grgic, Pratik Chaudhari, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Rowllin Borges, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis, Modou Sougou

