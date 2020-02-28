CFC vs FCG Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa

The first leg semi-final match of the Indian Super League features 2-time champions Chennaiyin FC who will be hosting the ISL League Winners FC Go at the Marina Stadium in Chennai. This will be a rematch of the 2015 ISL finals, which ended with Chennaiyin winning their first-ever ISL title.

While Goa have by far been the most convincing team, Chennaiyin have been the surprise package of the season. The South Indian side was languishing in the bottom half of the table at the start of the season before a surprise turnaround saw them go unbeaten in the last eight games.

It has been a dream season for FC Goa. They were awarded the first-ever ISL League Winner’s Shield for finishing first in this season’s ISL campaign. Moreover, the Gaurs also won a direct qualification to the Asian Champions League group stage, becoming the first ISL team to achieve the feat.

And it was all well-deserved, given the side’s ruthlessness in front of goal this season. In fact, FCG have scored a staggering 46 goals this season, the highest goal-tally ever recorded. Having been unlucky to lose out in the finals twice (in 2015 and in 2018-19), the Gaurs will be looking to have one better this time. Can they be third-time lucky?

In the way of Goa will be the 2-time Champions Chennaiyin. The side almost finished 3rd to set up a meeting in the sem-finals with fellow 2-time champion club ATK with a 1-0 lead over NEUFC. However, the Highlanders scored two and CFC had to return home with a solitary point and a fourth-place finish. Chennaiyin would need to show character on Saturday, having lost to Goa twice this season. Both were entertaining goal fests, with the second one ending in a 4-3 classic.

Chennaiyin’s rise from the bottom of the table to qualify for the semifinals has been impressive. If they can go on to win the ISL from here on, it will be talked about for years to come.

Date February 29, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue Marina Stadium, Chennai. Possible playing XI FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Dessai, Seriton Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Ferran Corominas Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Masih Saighani, Edwin Vanspaul, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis Impact Players Corominas, Sabia, Goian, Desai, Jakichand.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa

Goalkeeper : Mohammed Nawaz

We are sticking with Nawaz as our preferred keeper because of how well the youngster has performed this season. He kept a clean sheet in Goa’s 5-0 victory over Jamshedpur in the last league match.

Defenders : Lucian Goian, Mourtada Fall, M R Desai

Lucian Goian has been crucial for Chennai this season and even scored the most crucial goal that ensured the semi-final qualification. He has made a total of 184 clearances, 55 tackles, 43 interceptions and 26 blocks while averaging 27 passes per game with 79% passing accuracy.

has been crucial for Chennai this season and even scored the most crucial goal that ensured the semi-final qualification. He has made a total of 184 clearances, 55 tackles, 43 interceptions and 26 blocks while averaging 27 passes per game with 79% passing accuracy. Mourtada Fall ‘s presence at the back for FC Goa has been monumental. He has registered 175 clearances, 63 tackles, 19 interceptions and 19 blocks. He averages 45 passes per game with 88% passing accuracy and has also contributed in 3 goals and 2 assists for the Gaurs.

‘s presence at the back for FC Goa has been monumental. He has registered 175 clearances, 63 tackles, 19 interceptions and 19 blocks. He averages 45 passes per game with 88% passing accuracy and has also contributed in 3 goals and 2 assists for the Gaurs. Mandar Rao Desai has had an underrated season for the Gaurs. The skipper has registered 4 assists from 32 crosses while averaging 30 passes per game with 78% passing accuracy. He has also registered 40 tackles and clearances each

Midfielders : Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes.

Chhangte , Thapa and Ganesh have proved exactly why they are counted amongst the best young talent India has produced in recent times. Thapa has been crucial in the midfield, registered 5 assists for Chennaiyin while Chhangte has scored 5 goals this season.

, and have proved exactly why they are counted amongst the best young talent India has produced in recent times. Thapa has been crucial in the midfield, registered 5 assists for Chennaiyin while Chhangte has scored 5 goals this season. Thapa has been exciting to watch this season as he has registered 12 shots and 14 crosses while averaging 49 passes per game with a 73% accuracy. He has further registered 49 tackles, 47 interceptions, 45 clearances and 24 blocks.

Princeton Rebello and Brandon Fernandes in the Goan midfield have caused problems to their opponents quiet a lot. Princeton has registered 4 shots and 2 crosses while Brandon has 2 goals and 6 assists to his name so far and averages 52 passes per game.

Forwards : Ferran Corominas, Nerijus Valskis

These two have been tremendous this season. Ferran as always has not failed to impress this season. He has scored 14 goals and contributed in 4 assists and will be hungry to get the crucial semi-final goal.

as always has not failed to impress this season. He has scored 14 goals and contributed in 4 assists and will be hungry to get the crucial semi-final goal. Nerijus, on the other hand, has also been tremendous for Chennaiyin. He has scored 13 goals and registered 5 goals and to watch Ferran and Nerijus battle it out for the golden-boot will be very interesting.

My Dream11 Team

Mohammed Nawaz (GK), Lucian Goian, Mourtada Fall, M R Desai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas, Nerijus Valskis

