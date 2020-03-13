CFC vs ATK Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Chennaiyin vs ATK

We are there at the end! After 94 gruelling matches and 147 days of intense action, we have finally reached the Indian Super League (ISL) finals. The sixth season’s epic finale will see two of the tournament’s most successful teams – ATK and Chennaiyin FC lock horns to earn the ultimate bragging rights – the winner of the most number of ISL titles. The moment is made even more historic considering the final will be played behind the closed doors for the first time.

Whether they win the title or not, one thing is for sure – Chennaiyin FC are surprise finalists the league has probably ever seen. The club entered the 2019/20 campaign with a mere two victories in the previous season. Initially, it felt like the Machchans carried the poor form in this season as well when they lost three of the first four games. However, with time, Chennaiyin grew into the season to dump Mumbai City FC on the last day to qualify for the knockouts.

The South Indian club then produced arguably their best performance to win 4-1 win against Goa FC in the first leg. As expected, the second one started on a nervy note, with the Gaurs scoring two goals. But Chennaiyin held their ground and scored two of their own to move ahead by 5-6 on aggregate.

While Chennaiyin were tumultuous during the season, ATK have been the exact opposite – consistent and clinical. They never dropped out of the top 4 in the league stage. The inaugural champions lost on just four occasions in the league stage while conceding a paltry 16 goals to finish second in points table.

However, after going 1-0 down to Bengaluru FC in the first leg of the semi-final and conceding a 5th-minute goal in the second leg, it looked like ATK’s consistency in the league had gone in vain. However, a brace from David Williams and Roy Krishna’s goal handed ATK a chance for their 3rd title.

CFC vs ATK Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Chennaiyin FC vs ATK

Date March 14, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue Fatorda Stadium, Goa. Form ATK; W L D L W Chennaiyin; L W D W W Possible playing XI Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Agustin Iniguez, Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna Impact Players Edu Garcia, David Williams, Roy Krishna, Chhangte, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia.

My Dream11 Team

Team 1

Vishal Kaith (GK), Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, Andre Schembri, Roy Krishna, Nerijus Valskis.

Team 2

Arindam Battacharya (GK), Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Michael Soosairaj, Andre Schembri, Rafael Crivellaro, David Williams.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: CFC vs ATK

Goalkeeper : Arindam Bhattacharya, Vishal Kaith

Starting out with the goalkeepers, it’s tough to choose between these two keepers. Arindam has clearly had a better season but given how unpredictable the ISL can be, its safe to create 2 teams and pick both these players.

Arindam has registered 9 clean sheets, conceded only 16 goals and has made 48 saves.

Kaith has conceded 29 goals, made 39 saves and kept 4 clean sheets in 19 appearances.

Defenders : Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das

Both our teams feature these 4 defenders who have been exceptional this season.

Starting out with Lucian and Eli. Goian has registered 215 clearances, 58 tackles, 47 interceptions and 30 blocks. Eli Sabia has registered 163 clearances, 44 tackles, 37 interceptions and 34 blocks. They both average 25.5 passes per game with a passing success rate of 70%.

Pritam Kotal and Prabir Das usually feature in the same side of the pitch where Das usually plays as a wing-back and Kotal operates as a third centre-half. Prabir Das has registered 80 clearances, 63 tackles, 28 interceptions and 22 blocks. Pritam Kotal has registered 140 clearances, 70 tackles, 32 interceptions and blocks each. Prabir has also successfully registered 5 assists this season and Kotal has scored a goal.

Midfielders : Edu Garcia, Micheal Soosairaj, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa

Four of the finest midfielders this season, we have picked all four of them to represent team 1, while we left out Edu Garcia to accommodate the strikers for team 2.

Garcia and Soosairaj have been terrific for ATK this season. Edu has scored 5 goals and 3 assists from 33 shots and 10 crosses while Michael has scored 3 goals from 20 shots and has registered 30 crosses this season. They have a cumulative defensive stat of 91 tackles, 60 clearances, 50 interceptions and 23 blocks.

Chhangte and Thapa, two of the finest young Indian players to shine this season have contributed in 14 goals. Chhangte has scored 7 goals this season 2 in the semi-finals while Thapa scored his first goal in the first leg against Goa and also has 6 assists to his name. Thapa is more capable defensively as he has registered 55 tackles, 53 clearances, 51 interceptions and 29 blocks while Chhangte has attempted 41 shots and 46 crosses.

Forwards : Nerijus Valskis, Roy Krishna. Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, David Williams

5 of this season’s best forwards play for ATK and Chennaiyin. The trio of Schembri, Valskis and Schembri have been tremendous while Krishna and Williams have been on another level themselves.

Roy Krishna is currently on level with Ogbeche in terms of most number of goals scored this season. He has scored 15 goals and has 5 assists from 53 shots and 15 crosses and is in contention to win the golden boot. Roy Krishna has also contributed in 54 tackles this season.

Just behind Krishna in terms of goal-scoring is Nerijus Valskis who has 14 goals and 6 assists from 43 shots and 9 crosses and has contributed in 17 clearances and 12 tackles.

We picked the above players to feature for our team 1 as we couldn’t accommodate the remaining 3 players, which is why we created a 2nd team.

Chennaiyin’s 2nd best player this season, Crivellaro has scored 7 goals and registered 8 assists from 49 shots and 38 crosses, he is one not to miss out on. He averages 49 passes per game and has also registered 28 tackles and 14 clearances.

David Williams has also scored 7 goals and registered 4 assists to his name from 32 shots and 16 crosses. He averages 25 passes per game and has registered 23 tackles, 12 interceptions and clearances each.

Andre Schembri has scored 5 goals and 3 assists from 21 shots and 12 crosses. He averages 18 passes per game and has registered 20 tackles as well.

Dream11 Team Stats: CFC vs ATK Dream11 Prediction 2020

(Team 1)

Position Player Name Current Price Goals Assists GoalKeeper V Kaith 8.5 cr – – Defenders E Sabia 9 cr 1 1 L Goian 8.5 cr 2 0 P Kotal 8.5 cr 1 0 P Das 8.5 cr 0 5 Midfielders A Thapa 9 cr 1 6 L Chhangte 9 cr 7 0 M Soosairaj 9 cr 3 0 E Garcia 9.5 cr 5 3 Forwards N Valskis 10 cr 14 6 R Krishna 10.5 cr 15 5

(Team 2)