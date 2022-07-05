Century for Assam Sports Journalism – Event to be followed by a year long celebrations

- Advertisement -

Sports journalism in Assam stepped into its 100th year on Monday. Mega celebrations are being planned to celebrate the completion of a milestone for Assam Sports Journalism. The celebration will continue till the 1st of July 2023.

The first sports news appeared in the newspaper ‘Asomiya’ on July 1, 1923, regarding a three-day soccer competition in the Sivasagar district.

The Assam Sports Journalists Association (ASJA), which is affiliated with the Sports Journalists Federation of India, an affiliate body of the World Sports Federation AIPS, is celebrating the centenary celebration of sports journalism in Assam under the theme Assam Sports Journalism@100.

-- Advertisement --

The founder and president of ASJA Balendra Mohan Chakraborty, a veteran sports journalist, and former ASJA president Pabitra Gogoi hoisted the Flags of ASJA and the centenary celebration of sports journalism in presence of former bureaucrat and sports organizer Rajib Prakash Baruah.

The felicitation ceremony was organized at the conference hall of the Assam Olympic Association (AOA) and was attended by some of the leading journalists of Assam such as Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty, Premadhar Sarma, Pranoy Bordoloi, PJ Baruah, Nava Thakuria and Sanjiv Phukan among others.

-- Advertisement --

Subodh Malla Baruah, president of Assam Sports Journalists Association (ASJA) said

“Sports journalism in Assam will step into its 100th year on July 1. We are planning a year-long program to mark the special occasion, starting from July 2, which also happens to be World Sports Journalists’ Day,”

Sports-related news took 78 years to debut in Assam dailies after the first news magazine – ‘Orunodoi’ was published in 1846.

-- Advertisement --

Assam Olympic Association (AOA) general secretary Lakhya Konwar said

-- Advertisement --

“We are deeply indebted to the sports journalists for their contribution. Sports journalism is a crucial part and we as the apex sports body of the state feel privileged to walk hand in hand with the sports journalists for the growth of sports in Assam,”

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport