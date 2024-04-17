Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Caught in the Tension: Shah Rukh Khan’s Nail-biting Moments at KKR vs RR Clash

Caught in the Tension: Shah Rukh Khan's Nail-biting Moments at KKR vs RR Clash | KreedOn
Image Source: X
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
Shah Rukh Khan experienced a rollercoaster of emotions during the KKR versus RR match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While KKR largely controlled the game, a remarkable performance by Jos Buttler led RR to achieve the highest successful chase in IPL history. The reactions of the KKR owner during the match have become widely circulated on social media. Images depicting Shah Rukh’s contrasting expressions have garnered attention, with users noticing his jubilation during Sunil Narine’s maiden T20 century in the first innings, juxtaposed with his evident disappointment as RR swiftly turned the game around.

During a crucial phase of the match, RR found themselves at 125/6, requiring 99 runs in the final 7 overs. In an extraordinary turn of events, Rovman Powell and Jos spearheaded an incredible run chase. Khan’s expression grew increasingly worried as each over passed by. The camera’s attention hinted that the KKR owner was taken aback by RR’s sudden reversal of fortune.

In the final over, the team needed nine runs to win. Varun Chakravarthy was tasked with bowling. On the very first delivery, Buttler struck a boundary, almost securing the victory. Shah Rukh appeared visibly upset at that moment. Supporters took to social media expressing sympathy for their beloved actor. What seemed like a fantastic evening turned into a nightmare for Khan. Throughout most of the match, KKR held the advantage, largely due to Narine‘s exceptional all-round performance. The West Indian powerhouse smashed his first T20 century and contributed with two wickets and a crucial catch. His score of 109 runs from 56 balls propelled KKR to a total of 223. With the ball, Narine dismissed Dhruv Jurel and the threatening Rovman Powell, also taking a significant catch to remove Sanju Samson. Despite Narine’s outstanding performance, KKR couldn’t secure victory and lost by two wickets.

Top 10 Affordable Cricket Shoes for Men Under 2000 in India - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Affordable Cricket Shoes for Men Under 2000 in India


2024 Paris Olympics Sacred Flame Ignites in Ancient Greece

