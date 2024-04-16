Candidates Chess: Vidit Gujrathi Clinches Victory Over Nakamura; Gukesh vs Praggnanandhaa Ends in a Draw

- Advertisement -

After suffering a previous defeat, Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi bounced back vigorously, defeating second-seeded Hikaru Nakamura of the United States in the ninth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024 chess tournament. Meanwhile, the match between Indian players D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa ended in a draw with little excitement, leaving no other decisive games for the day. Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia engaged in a fierce battle against Frenchman Firouza Alireza, eventually settling for a draw, while Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan showcased formidable defense as white, securing a draw against American Fabiano Caruana.

With five rounds and two rest days remaining in the tournament, Nepomniachtchi and Gukesh maintained their joint lead with 5.5 points each out of a possible nine, with Praggnanandhaa trailing half a point behind in third place. Nakamura, Gujrathi, and Caruana are tied for the fourth position with 4.5 points, all within striking distance. Alireza follows with 3.5 points, trailed by Abasov with three points. The tournament started with four draws on the opening day, followed by Gujrathi’s impressive victory over Nakamura. The subsequent rounds mirrored the earlier success as Gujrathi triumphed over Nakamura once again.

Gukesh attempted the Ruy Lopez opening as white but failed to gain significant advantage against Praggnanandhaa. Both young players have been demonstrating impressive abilities, holding their own against top competitors. As pieces were exchanged on the board, it became evident that there was little to differentiate between them. Ultimately, the game ended in a draw after 41 moves.

