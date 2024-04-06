Saturday, April 6, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsChessCandidates 2024: Vidit Gujrathi Shocks Hikaru Nakamura’s Unbeaten Streak!
-- Advertisement --

Candidates 2024: Vidit Gujrathi Shocks Hikaru Nakamura’s Unbeaten Streak!

Candidates 2024: Vidit Gujrathi Shocks Hikaru Nakamura's Unbeaten Streak! | KreedOn
Image Source: X
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

In a remarkable upset at the second round of the Candidates tournament in Toronto, Indian grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi ended Hikaru Nakamura’s impressive streak of 47 consecutive unbeaten matches in classical chess. Playing with the black pieces, Vidit halted Nakamura’s remarkable run, which had commenced following his defeat against world champion Ding Liren in the previous Candidates tournament held in 2022. Additionally, in an intense match between Indian players, D Gukesh triumphed over R Praggnanandhaa in a highly strategic encounter. Meanwhile, in other matchups in the open category, Ian Nepomniachtchi secured a victory against Alireza Firouzja, and Fabiano Caruana outplayed Nijat Abasov. Notably, unlike the first round where all games ended in draws, the second round witnessed decisive outcomes in all open category games.

-- Advertisement --

Vidit Gujrathi is scheduled to compete against Pragg tonight, while Gukesh will face the formidable two-time world championship contender, Ian Nepomniachtchi. In the women’s division, R Vaishali experienced a challenging day, mirroring the struggles of her younger brother, Praggnanandhaa. Vaishali suffered a defeat against China’s Tan Zhongyi, who emerged as the sole victor in the first round. Koneru Humpy settled for a draw in her second-round match against Russia’s Kateryna Lagno. Viswanathan Anand, the esteemed commentator for the tournament in Toronto, described the day as thrilling, citing Vidit’s triumph as the highlight. The champion of the open category will face World Champion Ding Loren, while the winner of the women’s category will challenge Ju Wenjun.

-- Advertisement --

Sports Products | KreedOnAlso Read | Sports Products to Boost Athlete’s Performance


-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction | Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report 
Next article
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s Admirable Homage to MS Dhoni Strikes a Chord!

RELATED ARTICLES

Hockey

Hockey Heats Up: India vs. Australia Clash Set to Ignite Paris 2024 Aspirations

Saiman Das -
India's hockey team, currently in excellent form, faces a significant challenge against the strong Australian team on their home...
KreedOn Banter

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s Admirable Homage to MS Dhoni Strikes a Chord!

Saiman Das -
One of the most coveted figures in cricket worldwide is MS Dhoni. His influence remains significant, particularly in the...
Badminton

Injury Blow: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty Withdraw Badminton Asia Championships

Saiman Das -
Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have withdrawn from the upcoming Badminton Asia Championships due to Satwik's...
KreedOn Banter

‘Akshay Kumar Yadav’: Mumbai Indians’ Special Welcome for Suryakumar’s Grand Homecoming

Saiman Das -
Enthusiasm among fans of the Mumbai Indians (MI) has surged with the news of Suryakumar Yadav's return to the...
Chess

Pragganandhaa Takes on Firouza, Vidit Tackles Gukesh in 2024 Candidates Clash!

Saiman Das -
All Indian participants in the opening round of the Candidates chess tournament 2024 on Thursday in Toronto, Canada, ended...
Athletes

Abhishek Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Stats, IPL– All Details

Saiman Das -
Abhishek Sharma, an Indian cricketer, represents Punjab in domestic cricket and is part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019