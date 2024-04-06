Candidates 2024: Vidit Gujrathi Shocks Hikaru Nakamura’s Unbeaten Streak!

- Advertisement -

In a remarkable upset at the second round of the Candidates tournament in Toronto, Indian grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi ended Hikaru Nakamura’s impressive streak of 47 consecutive unbeaten matches in classical chess. Playing with the black pieces, Vidit halted Nakamura’s remarkable run, which had commenced following his defeat against world champion Ding Liren in the previous Candidates tournament held in 2022. Additionally, in an intense match between Indian players, D Gukesh triumphed over R Praggnanandhaa in a highly strategic encounter. Meanwhile, in other matchups in the open category, Ian Nepomniachtchi secured a victory against Alireza Firouzja, and Fabiano Caruana outplayed Nijat Abasov. Notably, unlike the first round where all games ended in draws, the second round witnessed decisive outcomes in all open category games.

WAKE UP INDIA! 🇮🇳 Vidit Gujrathi takes down Hikaru Nakamura – as BLACK – in the first decisive game of the #FIDECandidates 👏 This is Hikaru's first defeat in 47 classical games, dating all the way back to the last Candidates tournament! pic.twitter.com/TCHWgSp2cN — Chess.com (@chesscom) April 5, 2024

Vidit Gujrathi is scheduled to compete against Pragg tonight, while Gukesh will face the formidable two-time world championship contender, Ian Nepomniachtchi. In the women’s division, R Vaishali experienced a challenging day, mirroring the struggles of her younger brother, Praggnanandhaa. Vaishali suffered a defeat against China’s Tan Zhongyi, who emerged as the sole victor in the first round. Koneru Humpy settled for a draw in her second-round match against Russia’s Kateryna Lagno. Viswanathan Anand, the esteemed commentator for the tournament in Toronto, described the day as thrilling, citing Vidit’s triumph as the highlight. The champion of the open category will face World Champion Ding Loren, while the winner of the women’s category will challenge Ju Wenjun.

